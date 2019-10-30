Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1894)
One of the most largely attended wedding ever held in Miami County occurred at Block, when A. F. H. Dageforde and Miss Elizabeth B. Von Minden were united in matrimony. Eighty-four families were invited and this made the attendance over three hundred. After the ceremony guests went to the home of the groom where a big dinner was served.
100 Years Ago (1919)
Last week two men were taken from a Santa Fe passenger train at Olathe, suspected of being implicated in a bank robbery in Oklahoma and taken to Kansas City. There was a rumor at police headquarters that friends of the robbers were planning to rescue them and at 4 o’clock Sunday morning Oklahoma officers and several police officers of Kansas City spirited the prisoners out of the 19th street station and brought them to Paola in a motor car. They were kept in the county jail here until Sunday night, when they were taken on an M. K. & T. train to Enid. The officers had them well in irons and took no chances on them escaping.
~ ~ ~
A. D. Kinsey, 22 year old, has got into trouble that will give him time to reflect. He had some experience in automobile work and is a fair mechanic. After some time here a few days last spring, he disappeared under suspicious circumstances. A month ago Kinsey again appeared in Paola and was employed by Cox & Chinn at the Motor Inn Garage. He was building up a reputation, but lost it all Sunday night when he took from Clair Wren, a mechanic in the garage, a splendid kit of work tools, case and all, a traveling bag of Gus Campion’s, an overcoat and a few other articles. The officers were notified and County Attorney Shawver and Sheriff Lamm got busy, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. An officer of Oklahoma City brought him here arriving Wednesday morning.
~ ~ ~
F. W. Sponable has T. M. Hobson with his force working on the large residence west of the high school building, known as the J. A. B. Bear residence, moving it down the hill to three blocks north of the square on Pearl street, where it will be made into a modern residence.
~ ~ ~
The person is known who has the large black and tan hound with hame strap around his neck. Will he turn it loose or must we prosecute? Harold Quincy, Adolph Gerke.
~ ~ ~
Gilmore and Elliott are extensively expanding their lumber yard and tank factory on west Wea street. They are building two large sheds on two lots on the south side of the street, which will be 16x127 feet, 12 feet high, with a driveway through the center.
~ ~ ~
Some weeks ago Bill McIntyre of Gardner was employed as marshal and night watch in Olathe. He was instructed by the mayor and city commission to arrest all violators of the city ordinances. Bill took his instructions literally and the police court soon became the busiest place in the county seat. Everything went along lovely as long as the “small fry” were being nabbed, but finally Bill “gloomed” one of the higher ups and things began to happen. The city attorney appeared in police court during the absence of the marshal and asked the court to let the offender off by paying the costs and not to fine him. Bill demanded an explanation and was told the action was taken for the good of the city. Bill thereupon told the city attorney and police judge to take their little village of Olathe and go to h-ll with it and resigned.
~ ~ ~
The following is a brief history of Spring Grove monthly meeting of the Friends, or Quakers, situated three and one-half miles east of Lane and seven miles southwest of Osawatomie, was furnished to The Republican by C. N. Averill of Lane: In the spring of 1855 some Friends began holding meetings for worship in a small room, 14x16 feet, built of unhewn logs, on the farm of Richard Mendenhall, about 2 ½ miles southwest of Osawatomie and during the troublesome times bore testimony to the truth, although suffering many times for their devotion to the Master’s cause. At the burning of Osawatomie in 1856 many fled to the home of Richard Mendenhall for shelter. Among the Friends who resided here during those times we have the names of Richard Mendenhall and family, David Mendenhall and family, Calvin Barnard and family, Eli Coffen and family, Simon Jones and family, as well as the Dunbars, Hamiltons, Holidays, Hodsons and some others whose names I have not at hand. On one occasion they were taken by the military powers, but later were all released on account of their testimony against the war, except Calvin Barnard, who was found to be a good cook and was held as cook for the company. During the Price raids in Kansas they went in body to Paola to appeal to Col. Geo. H. Hume to be excused from military service, stating their objections to taking human life. Then he furnished them with tools to build barracks to protect the women and children, thus releasing others to contend with Price. Sometime between 1855 and 1859 they changed the place of holding their meeting to the home of David Mendenhall, four miles east of Lane and a half mile east of where the meeting house now stands. In 1859 those Friends asked a monthly meeting, which was granted them and was set up by direction of Plainfield quarterly meeting held a Spring Creek, Iowa, August 27, 1859. The meeting was organized October 6, 1859, at the David Mendenhall Home.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Wear and tear on paving in Paola would be avoided if the lime trucks would use the established highways, which are Silver and Peoria streets. Most towns restrict transport and other heavy trucks to highway routes through the towns, thus keeping heavy traffic from paved streets in residential sections which are not heavy duty paving.
~ ~ ~
Attempting to drive the coat factory in Paola, which employs more than 150 people, to a large city by unionizing the employees is like “killing the goose that laid the golden egg”. The factory has provided employment at good pay and home folks would miss the income should the factory be driven away.
~ ~ ~
It is estimated that Miami County has more than 200 commissioned officers in this war, and probably more than 200 citations have been received by the county’s representatives in the armed forces.
~ ~ ~
The Office of War Utilities of WPB is asking city officials, civic clubs, chambers of commerce, merchants and citizens to dispense with outdoor lighting this Christmas, as was done in 1942 and 1943. Object of the request is to reduce electricity consumption and coal requirements. The fuel situation in most areas of the country is critical and strict conservation is required to keep war plants going full blast and homes properly heated, officials point out.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Bids will be received until 9 a.m. Nov. 20 for grading, seeding and seven bridges on the new location of US 169 highway north of Paola to 1 mile south of the Johnson County line. The new route extends 7.366 miles north from approximately 1 miles east of the intersection of present US169 and K68.
~ ~ ~
Three members of one family, all graduates of the same school of chiropractic, are now practicing in the same office in Paola. Drs. D. D. and Betty Nichols, chiropractors, announce that their son, Dr. D. Dean Nichols, II is now associated with them. He started Oct. 23.
~ ~ ~
In the not too distant future there is every chance that Baptiste Drive will become a divided four-lane boulevard as it is destined to connect with the interchange of new US169, east of the Paola Market Sale property. Looking ahead, one the big obstacles faced by city officials on such a project will be the intersection of Baptiste Drive with Hospital Drive. There will be considerable more traffic on each street with the opening of the new Paola High School in late 1970 and it may be that four-way stop lights will have to be placed at the intersection. Eventually Hospital Drive will be paved and will curve to the north and east around the new school facility.
~ ~ ~
Sterling Carpenter starts his big $25,000 quitting business sale at the Carpenter Jewelry Store and the southwest corner of the Square in Paola today.
~ ~ ~
Master Chief Equipmentman L. Mike Dempsey, has retired after having served more than 26 years in the U. S. Navy. His Navy service career included duty overseas during World War II, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. He enlisted in the Navy on April 7, 1943 after his graduation from Osawatomie High School. He is married to the former Beverly Jean Carruthers, and they have three children.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Mike Welter is pleased with the progress Miami County Emergency Medical Service has made in his five years as director. A new ambulance service building will be located between Paola and Osawatomie and will house the ambulances for service to those two cities as well as the county. Another ambulance will remain at Louisburg to service that area. The new building is expected to be ready in June or July Welter told member of the Paola Rotary Club at their meeting last Thursday.
~ ~ ~
A new day-care center and preschool has opened in Louisburg. Jungle Ginny’s, owned and operated by Virginia “Ginny” Rigney, is located at 1001 S. Broadway.
Louisburg area teen Keylee Sanders was crowned Miss Kansas USA 1995 on Oct. 15 in Wichita. Sanders is the daughter of Steve and Margaret Sanders and is a Louisburg High School student. She will compete in the National Miss Teen USA pageant later this year.
~ ~ ~
G. K. Campbell Co. has completed the move into its building in the 800 block of Sixth Street. As of Monday morning, all of the office staff from the former Campbell location on Manchester Trafficway in Kansas City, Mo., was on the job in Osawatomie. The firm has been in partial operation here for several years. It occupies the former Missouri pacific Railroad diesel shop.
~ ~ ~
New officers of Miami County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, who will take office in November, were announced at the annual meeting. They included: President, George C. Pretz of Valley Township; vice president, Ernest Scherman of Middle Creek Township; and secretary-treasurer, Donald Peuser of Wea Township.
~ ~ ~
Steve Winegar is ending his term as president of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized Thursday and given a plaque by Chamber Vice-President William Rayfield during the annual chamber dinner.
