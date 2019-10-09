Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1894)
Prothe and Co. at Block, Kansas, have sold their store and goods will to the Ahrens Merc. Co. of Paola. The stock of goods will be greatly increased and sold at Paola prices. Also the highest price for produce will be paid. It will be very convenient for patrons of that Post Office and we wish the new firm success.
100 Years Ago (1919)
As a token of appreciation for his services to the company the directors of Louisburg Citizens Telephone Company on the eve of his departure presented Mr. W. A. Schwarz with a fine gold watch.
~ ~ ~
T. P. Johnson, Louisburg’s plumber and tinner was in Paola Tuesday, doing some repair work on the McNelly home. Mr. Johnson is one of the best plumber-tinners in the state and Louisburg is fortunate in having such an expert in the community. His business is one of the most useful in the entire community and his prices are within reason.
~ ~ ~
A spelling match and pie supper will be given at Keenan school house on Friday evening to which everyone is cordially invited. Ladies, please bring pies.
~ ~ ~
Young ladies who use rouge sticks and powder daubers in public places don’t give a whoop for appearances, do they?
75 Years Ago (1944)
Harry B. Butts, 38, freight brakeman for the Missouri Pacific out of Osawatomie, was killed at Miller, near Emporia, about 8 o’clock Sunday night. The coroner of Lyon County reported that Butts stepped in front of a passenger train which he did not see because of escaping steam from the freight engine.
~ ~ ~
Farm machinery repair course will be held again this year. It will open the evening of Monday, Oct. 16, in the vocational agricultural building. Supervisors are Howard Smethers and Ben Attebery. Lyman Rhea will be instructor. All farmers are welcome to join the classes and seniors of the high school will also be admitted.
50 Years Ago (1969)
A DC-3 charter airplane from Kansas City landed at the Paola-Osawatomie airport Sept. 25 to receive an annual inspection. The plane was piloted by Ralph L. Page. Crowded conditions at the Fairfax airport in Kansas City caused the owner to bring the plane to the local airport where there was more room. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jones, managers of the airport say it is the largest plane to land at the airport.
~ ~ ~
Miami County lost another bridge Friday morning when a 1969 IHC tractor pulling a trailer loaded with 33,000 pounds of steel hit the bridge support and it collapsed. As the truck approached the bridge on a county road, 2 miles east of Jingo, the rear dual was off the roadway and struck the bridge support and the bridge collapsed. Trooper Don Burns, who investigated, said the truck and loaded trailer weighed approximated 48,000 pounds and the bridge was posted for a 3-ton limit. The bridge was totaled out.
~ ~ ~
A meeting of the governing bodies of Osawatomie and Paola was held Thursday night for the purpose of discussing the creation of a joint port authority to operate the Paola-Osawatomie airport. It was mutually agreed by the two groups that the port authority would be desirable and that the two cities adopt ordinances creating such a system. Before this action is taken, however, they plan to meet with the board of county commissioners to obtain county cooperation, making it a city-county body.
~ ~ ~
The huge 145 feet by 655 feet building at Taylor Forge is rapidly being enclosed. The building has 40 ft. sidewalls and is 48 feet at the gable end. The building will allow straight line manufacture of pipes and vessels.
~ ~ ~
At last report 20 reservations had been made by members of the Fifty and Over club of Paola for the trip to Pomona Lake Sunday. Featured event of the trip will be tour of the lake on the Whippoorwill, the paddle-wheeled steamboat resembling a western steamboat. There is a snack bar on the boat and there is room for 50 on the boat.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Some Louisburg residents could be getting a call from the Louisburg police department for infringing on a zoning ordinance that Police Chief John O’Neal said that he will start enforcing again. The ordinance prohibits parking recreational vehicles in front of homes or in driveways. The police department has been receiving complaints.
~ ~ ~
Bob Bricker has moved his feed business into town. Last week he opened Bob’s Animal Grocery for business at 10 E. Wea St., just east of Paola’s square. The building was home to Muffler Mart for years. He has sold feed from his rural home west of Paola for years and decided to expand his business by opening a feed store. He also owns and operates an auction service.
~ ~ ~
Ben Maimer received the 1994 Community Service Award at the 21st annual Osawatomie Recognition Night on Monday. The award is given to someone whose volunteer efforts have benefited the community as a whole. Maimer is one of the founders of the Osawatomie Museum and serves as president of its board. He is a volunteer teacher’s aide and serves on drug abuse prevention programs. He also serves on the Osawatomie City council.
Five persons from the Four County Area were sworn in as new lawyers by clerks for the U. S. District Court and the Kansas Supreme Court Friday in Topeka. They are: James M. Crowl, Topeka, and formerly of Osawatomie. Christine M. Turner, Paola. Janice M. Guthrie, Ottawa. Ashley K. Sherard, Louisburg. Mary S. Hosack, Louisburg. Crown is the son of James Crowl, Jr., rural Osawatomie, and Cheri Dragoo, Beatrice, Neb. He is the grandson of Merriam and Jim Crowl, Paola, and Connie and Mike Sheehan, Jr., rural Osawatomie. Mrs. May Sheehan, rural Osawatomie, and Ruth Crowl, Osawatomie, are great grandmothers.
