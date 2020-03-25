Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
Last Sunday morning our citizens in Osawatomie were horror stricken to learn of the awful tragedy which had taken place at about three o’clock and fifteen minutes. It consisted of the murder of Night Policeman James H. Helms and the attempted robbery of the post office. At just ten minutes past three Mr. Helms stepped out of the door of T.L. Youman’s lunch counter and at the same time asked Tom how soon he would be ready to go home. (As Jim nearly always went home with him.) Tom responded by saying in a few moments. While standing outside, he heard the report of the explosion. Going in again he said to Frank Smith that he wished to borrow his lantern and that he would soon return with it; that he had heard a noise up the street and wanted to see what was the matter.
~ ~ ~
Featured in this issue of the Republican are Paola’s two school buildings, the seminary building in the south and the high school building on the hill in the north part of town.
100 Years Ago (1920)
The Osawatomie building boom, originally scheduled to start with the opening of spring, has acquired the Osawatomie habit of progress and started this week, twenty days before the scheduled date. The Standard Oil Company began the erection of a $10,000 filling station at Sixth and Brown Monday morning. C.J. Matthews and J.S. McQueary will let the contract this week for a handsome two-story brick garage and second floor office suites on Sixth just off Brown. J.S. Johnson is making interior preparation to take of his stock when he begins, within about two weeks upon the remodeling of the Johnson Furniture Store building. D.O. Ouellet already has cleared away the old shacks and other debris for the new freight depot between Parker and Main.
~ ~ ~
Stock reduction sale at Economy Mercantile Service, Louisburg, W. T. Breckenridge, manager. Chickens given away free by Henry Durst, sales manager. Come! Come! You will laugh and laugh until you will think your sides are dancing the shimme. Grand-pa, grand-ma, mother-in-law, step mother, step-father and all the grand-children will be here to see the funniest thing that has ever taken place in Louisburg. Please don’t come all dressed up in your Sunday best as you may want to climb a tree, telephone pole or the side of some building. Now this is what will cause the excitement. Take a day off and watch the fun. Promptly at 9:30 Saturday I will throw two full grown chickens from the top of the Economy building into the air. One of the chickens will have tied to its foot an order for $1.00 worth of granulated sugar. The other chicken will have an order tied to one of its feet good for a $2.50 dress shirt. Party catching these chickens and bringing them to me alive will be given the chicken and the merchandise the order calls for absolutely free. Be here promptly at 9:30 Saturday morning.
~ ~ ~
Charles E. McGill, who has been with the Paola Lumber and Coal Co. a number of years, has been engaged by Gilmore & Elliott to take charge of their lumber yard on west Wea Street, near the Frisco depot. He is a reliable man who knows the lumber business thoroughly.
75 Years Ago (1945)
We have just been advised that there is to be an extreme shortage of spark plugs in the coming months. Buy them in sets and take advantage of special prices.
~ ~ ~
The first March overflow of the Marais des Cygnes in more than 40 years came Sunday and by Tuesday the crest reached Osawatomie. Sunday the river was over the road east of Osawatomie. Water stood over the highway at the hospital bridge Monday and Tuesday. Southeast approach to the Henson bridge over the Marais des Cygnes was so badly damaged by high waters that the bridge was closed Tuesday. Commissioners estimate it will take seven or eight days to repair the bridge approach.
50 Years Ago (1970)
A large delegation representing the Paola Chamber of Commerce met with the Miami County commissioners Thursday morning in support of the petition for a hard-surfaced road from Block to Paola.
~ ~ ~
Demolishing of the back part of the Miami County National Bank is proceeding. The part being town down was long the location of the telephone office in Paola.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The former offices of J.M. Cook Co. were seen rolling down the road to make way for the Family Medical Care clinic to open at the corner of U.S. Highway 69 and Kansas Highway 68 in Louisburg. Served in recent years by part-time physicians, Louisburg is about to boast two competing, full-time health care clinics, each offering two physicians and numerous ancillary services. In addition to Family Medical Care, Overland Park Regional Medical Center last week announced the purchase of Dr. Joan Prouty-Moore’s Louisburg practice and plans to have the revamped clinic up and running in July.
~ ~ ~
Engineers recommend demolishing the 3-ton-limit overflow bridge north of Pottawatomie Creek and replacing it with fill and pavement, which would allow heavy truck traffic to enter Osawatomie from the south on Old Kansas City Road. The structure is 900 feet north of the historic Marsh Arch Bridge.
~ ~ ~
Randy and Misty Kitchen of rural Osawatomie represented Miami County at the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Leaders’ Conference in Hutchison March 3 through March 5.
~ ~ ~
No one was injured when a Union Pacific freight train derailed Monday afternoon south of Parker near Goodrich. The accident was caused by the collapse of a railroad trestle which had caught on fire. Crew members on the train were the conductor, Paul Popplewell, of Beagle, and the engineer, John Tarr of Olathe. Three locomotives and 52 coal cars left the track. There were 114 cars on the train. The engines had already passed over the damaged trestle and it collapsed as coal cars were going over it. As the crew approached the bridge, they saw smoke and thought it was a grass fire. But when they got closer, they could see the bridge was on fire, but it was too late to stop. All three engines were on their sides.
