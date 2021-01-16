Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
One evening at 7 o’clock a tourist stopped and asked where he was. I told him that he was in Paola. He was amazed and asked where Ottawa is. I told him to go three miles north and 25 miles west. He told me that he had been in Wellsville at 4 o’clock and started for Ottawa, but evidently had misunderstood directions and turned to the left instead of the right. He kept traveling until he got to Somerset and finally figured out he wasn’t in Ottawa as he should have been.
~~~
W. E. Hayes and son, C. A. Hayes of near Osawatomie are not afraid to feed stock during these trying times. They bought two carloads of stock cattle at Kansas City.
~~~
Marshall D. W. Howell, of Osawatomie, caught a man who was trying to sell shoes to merchants. The man who came from Virginia, confessed he had stolen about $500 worth of merchandise from a Missouri Pacific box car.
~~~
Rex’s Mick, an Irish setter is bringing fame to LaCygne according to the LaCygne Journal. The dog is owned by Mrs. T. S. Rex, of LaCygne, and has won first prize at all the big dog shows of the country during the past year.
~~~
Mound City is making a bid for fame. The Mound City Republic says that Dennie Chester, Kansas City bandit, lived in Mound City while his father was the village smithy.
~~~
Rev. J. W. Foulkrod, Baptist pastor at Louisburg for nearly four years has resigned and will be chaplain at the Fort Dodge soldier’s home.
~~~
Wellsville, which has street paving and a white way, is putting on more airs. That town now has a traffic ordinance.
~~~
The $85,000 of waterworks improvement bonds for Osawatomie sold at a bonus of $500.
~~~
Kansas City, Kansas, is to have a new daily newspaper – a real one. Citizens of that city furnished 16,000 subscribers and advertising contracts totaling about $210,000 as an inducement for Senator Arthur Capper to furnish a daily paper for the largest city in the state. Capper will start the paper February 1. Kansas City, Kansas has never had a real daily newspaper and for years that town has been the best newspaper field in the united states.
~~~
Friday Veterinary W. L. Elliott of Paola, accompanied by John Dageford of East Valley, went to Fred Black’s farm in Miami Township and tested Mr. Black’s herd of registered Holsteins for tuberculosis and found they were in splendid condition. In the evening, after the stock were tested, Dr. Elliott, Mr. Black and Mr. Dageford with a couple of hounds, took a hunt in the timber and captured four fat possums. They brought them to town to Frank Miller on South Silver street, who will give his annual “possum” and sweet potato dinner to Police Judge Frank McLaughlin in a few days.
~~~
A mighty clever Paola business man, who is the owner of a small car, usually designated by the euphonious appellation of “flivver” or “tin Lizzie” discovered just recently that the register showed that he was only making about three miles to the gallon of gas. Naturally, he was not only displeased, but astounded at such a record of a machine which is supposed to run on its reputation. He had an expert diagnose the trouble but the skilled man could find nothing wrong. It later developed a son of the aforementioned business man had been joy riding to Kansas City in the late evening hours, and was disconnecting the meter. A “flivver” won’t fool you is you don’t try to fool the “flivver.”
~~~
C. N. Emery said Will Lewis and I feel that we have some pretty good oil property down in Linn county. When the 100 barrel well was brought in we commenced to take notice. There is a shoestring formation down there and we are on the string.
75 years ago (1945)
David Grimes has opened a fix-it shop in the garage at the home of his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Floyd J. grimes, and will repair electrical equipment. He will be assisted by his brother, Floyd D. Grimes. The boys who are both in high school have bought all their own equipment with money they earned. David worked at Larry’s radio shop for 18 months.
~~~
William Frank has sold a half interest in the Paola Oil Co. to his son, Dale Frank. The station located at 805 S. Silver, handles all Barnsdall products. Dale will operate the station and Bill Frank will operate the tank wagon.
~~~
Joseph P. Clark and his brother, Martin Clark took over the operation of the Skelly Service station on South Silver across from the county jail. They will operate the station as Clark Brothers. Marion Cantwell, who has been operating the station gave it up because of ill health.
~~~
Mrs. P. A. Petitt left Tuesday evening and flew from Kansas City to Washington, D.C., where she is attending the General Federation Board meeting of Women’s clubs. Mrs. Petitt is State President and General Federation director of Kansas. She will be the guest at a tea to be given by Mrs. Harry S. Truman at the White House for members of the General Federation board.
~~~
J. B. Bailey will reopen his motor car agency in his building east of the court house. The agency of De Soto and Plymouth cars continues with Mr. Bailey and he expects 1946 models before too long.
~~~
L. E. Guinn and his father are now operating the Standard Oil service station on South Pearl street south of the courthouse which has been closed since 1942. Mrs. Guinn was in war work in Wichita during the war.
~~~
Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. is drilling a test well on the Kettler farm, east of the Highland church. It is expected to go to the second break in the limestone, to 1.300 or 1.400 feet. The drilling is for gas, but oil wouldn’t be rejected.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Cranework for the new Kansas Iron Works facility is going up on the site in the 600 block of West Chippewa. Completion date has not been set for the building. The firm has been housed in the old Monteith building West Miami.
~~~
The state highway commission has received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to acquire right of way for the proposed improvement of US169 highway beginning 2.5 miles southwest of Paola and extending northwest 7.3 miles to a junction with K-68. The highway commission will acquire right of way for four lanes and will build two lanes.
~~~
Mayor Rex Kiser says that he doesn’t think June Robinson will return to his work in the barber shop as a shoe shiner. Robinson recently suffered a severe heart attack. Robinson was the last shoe shiner in Miami County and had regular customers from Osawatomie, Louisburg, Fontana and elsewhere. Now the nearest known place to get shoes shined as well as Roninson shined them is at the Hotel Muehlebach.
~~~
Work on the flood protection dikes at Osawatomie is virtually complete. Construction on the 4.8 miles of dike system to protect the city of Osawatomie from flooding began in May, 1968. According to M. O. Smith, publicity director for the Army Corps of Engineers, the project was 94.7 percent complete in September and $1,615,000 federal funds had been spent in addition to $347,300 funds obtained by bonds and spent by the city of Osawatomie for land acquisition.
~~~
Galen E. Graham, 31, a native of Peabody, has been named manager of the Paola office of First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., according to Chester Pennock and Frank Platt.
~~
Jim Crowl, Osawatomie, has been named general agent for the Miami County Farm Bureau, effective January 1. He will replace Elmer Prothe, who is retiring after 27 years of service with the Bureau.
~~
The Pizza Hut is a new business in Paola. It is located on Silver Street just south the square. It is managed by Harold Feiss.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Despite a setback this summer, the new Miami County Medical Center should be open in mid-June 1996. Ken Huber, hospital administrator, said construction of the new hospital at the intersection of U.S.169 highway and Baptiste Derive in Paola is going smoothly. The present Miami County hospital was built in the 1950s and has about 23,000 square feet of space. The new hospital will have more than 56,000 square feet of space at a cost of about $7.4 million.
~~~
Members of the Miami County Cooperative Association learned Monday night at the 43rd annual meeting that their business was on solid footing. Although gross income was down, the net income was up by more than $100,000.
~~~
Rigid Form Inc., maker of Guidon truck covers and one of Miami County’s largest employers, has been sold. The stock in the company held by the estate of Ron Webster, the company’s founder who died in a 1993 rafting accident was purchased by Arthur Neis of Des Moines.
