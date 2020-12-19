Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Dr. P. W. Robinson has sold his practice at Osawatomie and will move to Paola about Nov. 15th, and engage in the practice of medicine. Dr. Robinson is well and favorably known in Miami county. He is grand medical examiner of the A. O. U. W. of Kansas.
~~~
The Paola Brick & Tile Factory is running full blast. Mighty good tile and brick are being turned out. Such a town enterprise deserves loyal support. The more it develops, the greater good comes to Paola.
~~~
A good improvement would be to have better crossings for the railroads at the foot of Peoria street. The plank crossings are uneven — are automobile jolters. At such generally used crossings there should be concrete between the tracks.
~~~
Elsewhere in this issue is an item telling of stock being shot by careless hunters. Careless isn’t a strong enough word. A man or boy who can’t tell a horse or cow from game should not be allowed to carry a gun. Those who shoot at a rabbit and hit a cow should be deprived of a hunter’s license.
75 years ago (1945)
Ernest Hink, who recently purchased the Junction Garage-Station in east Louisburg at US-69 and K-68 announces “open for business”. The service station will feature Conoco products. While all the equipment is not installed in the garage, “Ernie” has his tools and says he is ready for customers.
~~~
J. H. Phillips plans to help relieve the housing and apartment shortage in Louisburg by building twelve 26x25 four-room cottages with bath rooms. Work on the first structure started last Monday at the lots west of the Phillips residence. Another cottage is to be built on these lots. Nos. 3-4-5 houses will be located on the Lowlor lots across the street north. Nos. 6-7 are to be built on the Lovett ground north of the Baptist church. Walls will be of cement cinder blocks.
~~~
It is encouraging to see the new model motor cars, even though they are only for display in salesrooms of dealers. Advent of the new cars indicates that in three months after V-J day there have been tremendous strides back to peaceful endeavors. There are great days ahead for this country provided Labor and Capital can get together.
~~~
J. Lewis Taylor, who has operated Taylor’s Texaco filling station on South Pearl street the past eight years, has sold the station to Mr. and Mrs. B. C. Aiken of Kansas City. The station is operated under the name of Aiken’s Texaco Service.
~~~
Missouri Pacific depot in Paola was entered early Friday morning and three pouches of mail were stolen. When Robert White went to his duties at the depot at 5 o’clock Saturday morning he found two doors had been forced open and the mail was gone.
~~~
Proposal to issue bonds for $14,000 for the purpose of installing a white way in the business section of Paola will be before the voters in the city election to be held in April. Committee is considering the possibility of a joint airport for Paola and Osawatomie about halfway between the two towns.
~~~
Floyd Fickel terminated his employment as a chemist in the power and water department of Hercules Powder Company Thursday after 34 months of essential war work. Mr. fickle will be in his place of business, 16 East Peoria St., where he will handle General Electric appliances beginning Saturday, November. 10.
~~~
Saturday evening the Plum Creek 4-H boys and girls enjoyed a hay ride, followed by a wiener roast. Some of the party attended the midnight show at Osawatomie. Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Whetstone are our leaders.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Concrete work on the 699.5-foot smokestack at the La Cygne generator plant site has been completed. A laser beam in conjunction with regular optics was used to plumb the structure. Concrete pouring for the stack was a continuous operation and it was raised at the rate of one foot per hour. The huge smokestack is already a landmark for the area.
~~~
Comments and notes by Drew McLaughlin, Jr. I again went to Manhattan Saturday for the K. State-Oklahoma State Game. Again it was Lynn Dickey who put the fire into the Wildcats as they recorded their fifth Big Eight win of the year. At the game 28 seniors were introduced to the crowd prior to the kick-off. The last man introduced was Lynn Dickey, who drew a standing ovation.
~~~
Dr. Jack Rowlett and Don Warrick, lab technician at the Miami County Hospital, have put countless hours in the Paola-Osawatomie airport improvement project. They have been assisted by many others who have contributed much time to fixing up the hangers and the main airport building. Considerable work has been done on the runway but there is much that remains to be done.
~~~
The special events committee of the Paola Chamber of Commerce has announced that there will be two free shows at the Paola Theatre as part of Paola’s Christmas program.
~~~
Melvin Henness has been named to succeed Ray Wegley as a member of the Osawatomie City Commission. Wegley resigned because he has been transferred by the Phillips Pipe Line company.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The sale of the former Bendix/King Radio manufacturing plant building in Paola to a company based in North Kansas City, Mo., to close today. F.W. Zschietzschmann, founder of the company, Z-International, Inc. confirmed the sale. Z-International makes a variety of products for office and home use, including pressure-sensitive labels, labels for file folders, barcode labels, computer labels, laser printer labels and other products.
~~~
Members of the Paola USD 368 and Osawatomie USD 367 boards of education may meet later this month to discuss the possibility of a merger of the two school districts. The idea for such a merger was proposed Monday, when members of the Osawatomie school board agreed to contact Paola school officials and begin a dialogue on the prospect. In the early 1960s, The Citizens Advisory Committee for Elementary and Secondary Education suggested that Miami County create a single school district for its students, a far cry from the eight districts that now lay claim to parts of the county.
