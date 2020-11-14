Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
While in the Herald office giving us a bit of news. Dr. J. V. Ferrel said: “While in Paola Tuesday evening with a patient at the Van Pelt Hospital, I was given an experience which I have never had before. I had the occasion to set a break and see the bones go together under the light of an X-ray. It was a very interesting moment for me and one which I shall remember.”
~~~
Surgeon J. G. Shelton of Kansas City and Dr. J. W. Kelly, Louisburg performed an operation upon Walter Steinick last Tuesday afternoon for acute appendicitis. The operation took place at the Steinick home in Louisburg. Mr. Steinick had been bothered with this ailment for a number of years and only recently decided for an operation.
~~~
Wednesday evening, about 8 o’clock, Nile Ross’ Buick roadster was stolen from in front of his residence on East Piankishaw street. The car was left standing in the street and half an hour later it disappeared. About the same time the Standard Oil Filling Station on South Pearl St. on the corner south of the court house, was held up. E. E. Hahn, was there alone when a young man, roughly dressed, walked in, looked around, and then leveled a revolver at Mr. Hahn, commanding him to hold up his hands. Mr. Hahn complied with the request and the fellow went to the cash register. The young man took all the money in sight amounting to between $35 and $40. Mr. Hahn was ordered to go into the closet and stay there.
~~~
Laborers wanted. Concrete dam construction, Wagstaff, Kansas, 50 cents per hour, 9-hour day. Pay every week. Good board and room $7 per week. Jos. E. Nelson and son.
~~~
Ducks have seldom been as plentiful as they have this fall. Hunters come in every day with loads of ducks. They say they are mighty good eating, but the writer only has hearsay for this. Will Maxwell and Mr. Vance are shooting a Lakeview. With a party of other men they bagged 80 ducks. The hunters had to stop to keep within the 20 duck limit. George Staves drove in from Boicourt Tuesday afternoon with 150 ducks, the bag of good sized party of hunters. None of these ducks go to waste. They are divided up among friends in town.
~~~
There is a state case against Albert Hare, who is charged with violating the bone dry law. He was held for trial in district court and was required to give bond for $500.
~~~
Coal dealers are having trouble in getting their orders filled and a coal famine is on in Paola. There wasn’t any coal for sale in Paola Monday. The dealers have been making frantic efforts to get shipments. The West Side coal mine, at La Cygne is being operated with a full force. Miami county folks can drive over and get a basket of coal. They may have to if the coal famine keeps up.
~~~
City water is about clear again. It took some weeks to recover from the roily effect caused by the frequent rains of late summer. There is ample supply of water on hand. The filtration plant will not be completed until about March 1.
~~~
Paola’s Mutual Telephone Company is giving mighty good service. It is a splendid system, owned by home people. You can get connections with towns all over the county.
75 years ago (1945)
Carpenters are now shingling “Pop” Galabert’s rambling, shangling, curving, bang-up Texas style ranch type bungalow, under construction in west Louisburg. “Pop” says he expects Marie to cook Christmas dinner in the new home.
~~~
Whether Doc Starkweather of Ottawa is responsible for the absence of blackbirds from Park square is a question that cannot be solved until his services are required next year. Doc came Thursday evening and set off explosives in the park. He tied them to tree branches. There was a big flash or two and considerable noise. Blackbirds flew in every direction. They left the park and settled in trees of the residence sections.
~~~
Dick Johann, carrier on R.R. 4, Paola, retired after he completed his route Wednesday. He had 39 years of service as a rural carrier. Mr. Johann will have retirement pay, which comes from the insurance plan for post office employees. Each payday deduction is made from pay of employee to provide for the retirement.
~~~
Shoe rationing went off Tuesday night. Wednesday the stores had heavier demands for shoes. Local supply is adequate to take care of all reasonable calls.
~~~
Bryan Vallier, state corn shucking champion, will make an effort to break the world’s championship record for a day at the corn shucking contest to be held about Nov. 14 on the Dick Kimsey farm, six miles east of La Cygne. Last year, Mr. Vallier ranked second in the United States shucking just 10 pounds less than 214 bushels.
~~~
While Paola night patrolman Ben Loper was cruising through the alleys at 3 o’clock Sunday morning he heard a faint cry from a garage back of the Jackson hotel. He found Everett Knight pinned beneath a truck Knight had been repairing. A jack slipped and the truck settled on Knight’s chest, suffocating him. Dennis Peine and Alva Cooper helped Officer Loper get the injured man from beneath the truck He. Is recovering nicely.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Louisburg’s newest business is Diesel Automotive, owned and operated by Allen Ewalt and Fred Wallace. The firm is located at 704 S. Metcalf in Louisburg, the former site of Rhea’s Automotive.
~~~
Two Paola men were honored Saturday night by the Army Reserve unit in Osawatomie for a combined total of 39 years of service. The men, Chief Warrant Officer Fourth Class Allan B. Cortner and Master Sergeant William C. Lawrence are transferring from the Osawatomie unit to other units with the 89th Division. Cortner is an original member of the unit from its formation in 1948 as the 381st Ordinance in Paola. Lawrence joined the unit in 1953 and has served as an instructor and unit first sergeant.
25 Years Ago (1995)
A Paola clothing manufacturer has sold to a Minnesota-based maker and distributor of therapeutic goods that intends to expand the business and move it to new quarters within a year. Elsie and Bill Penn, owners of LC’s Sewing Shop west of Paola’s Square, sold the shop to The Saunders Group of Chaska, Minn. Penn who started the sewing shop 15 years ago said she is very excited by the job and expansion prospects that come with the sale.
