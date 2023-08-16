Miami County Time Capsule

148 Years ago (1875)
Mr. Hugh Riley, a farmer, living seven miles Northwest of Paola, while driving up his cows a few days ago, accidently put his foot on a rattle snake, and having no shoes on, the reptile fastened its fangs in one of his propellers. His brother hastened to the residence of Mr. Daniel George, a neighbor, and procured some whiskey, of which Mr. Riley took freely and thus saved his life. Whiskey is good for some things if not for others.
125 Years ago (1898)
The county commissioners and the committee of arrangements having at no small expense made extensive arrangements for the laying of the cornerstone of the new Court House July 27 and having arranged a program for that day that will be both interesting and instructive to all, as this is our first public building erected by Miami County, a pressing invitation is extended to all citizens of the county to come with baskets well filled with the good things of the land and spend a day in pleasure and recreation. The ceremonies in the laying of the cornerstone will be under the auspices of the Mason Lodge. S. E. Quimbe is the chief marshal of the parade.
100 years ago (1923)
A good advertisement for Paola would be a big light or a cluster of lights on the standpipe. Such light, or lights, would appear like a big star about Paola to the traveler miles away. Cost to the city would be but little to put the lights on the Paola water tower.
~~~
Every room on the second floor of the new Baehr building at the southwest corner of the square was ransacked Tuesday night. The gold which Dr. Chas. Ruff has to use in his dental work was stolen.
~~~
Frank Johnson is raising mangoes and with the weather just right he will have picked over 5,000 mangoes before the season is over.
75 years ago (1948)
The state highway commission has called for bids for building the new bridge across the Marais des Cygnes at Osawatomie. The bridge will be at the north end of Sixth Street in Osawatomie on the new route of US169 highway. At the letting bids will be opened for 5.8 miles of resurfacing of the detour of US169 west of Osawatomie to the Franklin County Line, also 11.6 miles of resurfacing on the detour in Franklin county to Princeton.
~~~
Dale Cohoon, manager, and employees of the Kroger store in Paola will attend the big Kroger picnic at Fairyland Park in Kansas City Sunday.
~~~
One Miami county secondary road grading job is being done by a home company, the Windler Construction Co. Of Henson. Alva Windler bid for the job at a state letting and was low bidder for the job. The Windler company has machinery at work on the road but has been delayed because of frequent rains.
~~~
An opportunity for local residents to view, at close range, the many different types of personal aircraft available for families who have their eyes trained on the future will be accorded on Sunday Aug. 22, when more than 100 planes are expected to land at the Paola-Osawatomie airport to participate in a gala fly-in breakfast and air show holiday, originated and sponsored by the chambers of commerce of both cities.
50 years ago (1973)
Raymond S. Bowers has been elected president of the board of education of Osawatomie Unified School district No. 367. George Pretz Sr. was elected vice-president. Bowers succeeds Mrs. Anna Lee Billam, who had served as president the past two years.
~~~
The price of diesel fuel for the Osawatomie Power Plant has increased again. Mid-America Refining Co., Chanute, notified city officials that the price is now .1666 per gallon. That compares with .159 cents per gallon that the city had been paying.
~~~
Trading Post, a small village on Highway 69 about sixty miles south of Kansas City, will be an active participant in the second annual Linn County Jayhawk Festival. On the days of Oct. 13 and 14 the old one-room school in Trading post will be open to visitors. It is in an excellent state of preservation and closely resembles the schools attended by rural children at the turn of the century. Trading Post, established in 1834, is the third oldest permanent settlement in Kansas and was the scene of many confrontations between the pro-slavery bushwackers and the anti-slavery Redlegs or Jayhawkers. Victims of the Marais des Cygnes Massacre of May 19, 1858, are buried in its cemetery. It was this massacre that helped to give the name of “Bleeding Kansas” to the state. The deed to the present building was filed in 1883 and the building was erected shortly after that. The first school was south of the present location and was built in 1865.
25 years ago (1998)
TRI-KO Inc., 302 First St., Osawatomie will be breaking ground Friday morning for a new 8,000 square foot building. The new building will be constructed just east of the current building. Officials say it will help to alleviate overcrowding in the headquarters. Since 1989, the number of consumers served in the workshop for developmentally disabled citizens has grown from 43 to about 145. TRI-KO serves citizens in Miami, Linn, and Anderson counties. The price tag on the new building is estimated at $800,000.
~~~
Osawatomie Police Chief Mike Stiles and Assistant Chief Dale Bratton will be taking training in Hutchison next week. They will spend time in a command development training session directed by the Kansas Law enforcement Academy for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.
~~~
The doors to the building at 601 Brown Ave., closed to Osawatomie area shoppers for more than 18 months, are to open again next week. Value Store, a discount general merchandise outlet based in Olathe, is setting up shop in the building that housed a supermarket for more than three decades — first Safeway and, more recently, Bob’s Family Groceries.
