Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
The “devil,” reporter and general factotum of this moral uplift has been chuckling with suppressed glee all week because of what he considers a screaming joke on his better half. She went up town Saturday evening and invested a large slice of his weekly stipend for a hat, trimmed with dainty blue flowers, fairly breathing of spring time, sunshine and song birds, anticipating the pleasure of wearing it to church Easter morning, thereby arousing in the breast of her lady friends a spirit of envy for its possession. But alas, alack, fate sometimes lands vanity a vicious jolt. Sunday morning dawned upon a world white with snow, which was swirling before a strong northwest wind. No, she didn’t go to church, but almost went into hysterics. Mad? Oh boy, I’d say she was. The beautiful “creation” is still nestling within the depths of the big paper bag furnished by the milliner, with all the pleasure of an Easter “impression” gone into the realms of unrecalled yesterdays.
Sunday afternoon south bound Missouri pacific passenger train No. 10 was wrecked near Swope Park, at Kansas City. Owing to the snow and heavy track, the train was pulled by two engines and they were running at a rapid rate. At a curve the engines left the track, piling up both engines and four baggage cars. The passenger coaches did not leave the track. Fireman C. A. Zinn of the second engine, of Council Grove, was buried in the mud beneath his engine, where his body was recovered. John Cohlmeyer, Kansas City, formerly of Osawatomie, engineer, had several ribs broken and received internal injuries. Charles P. Lamb, brakeman, Osawatomie, shoulder broken and severe bruises. J. F. Brown, engineer, and T. F. Webber, fireman, both of Osawatomie, escaped with slight bruises. The wreck occurred near a crossing of the Missouri Pacific and the Kansas City Southern, and trains on both of those roads were detoured for 24 hours over the Frisco tracks to Paola.
The Easter storm was the worst ever experienced in this locality. It commenced raining Saturday morning and continued throughout the day and Saturday night snowed up to Sunday there was a drifting snow that filled and east and west roads, making them impassible. Monday morning the rural mail carriers started out on their routes, but the east and west roads were filled with snow drifts and they were unable to make their rounds.
Users of Paola city water will take notice that sending out notices to users of water has been discontinued and every one is expected to call at the city clerk’s office and make their payment to the city clerk.
As we understand it, the town of Parker in northwestern Linn County, owns and operates its electric plant. The last issue of the Parker Message gives the receipts and expenditures of the plant by months since last July, which shows the receipts to be $1,099.48 and the expenditures $2.691.95. Making money fast for the town, don’t you think? Some people want Paola to buy and operate our plant. Let’s not do it.
75 Years Ago (1945)
W. E. Collins insists there will be another flood of the river. He says that after the flood of a week ago fish were swimming upstream and that stunt means more high water.
Pfc. Hugh D. Young has been awarded the Silver Star for “gallantry in action” while serving with the infantry division in the Philippines. Pfc. Young is a son of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Young, Paola. Pfc. James Barrett of Osawatomie has been awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action on the Fifth Army front in northern Italy. Sgt. Billy G. Hendrickson, son of Harvey L. Hendrickson of Bucyrus was recently awarded the Bronze star for heroic achievement in action on the Fifth army front in northern Italy.
Has your pressure cooker gauge be tested recently? These should be checked before the canning season begins. Gauges can tested at any time. Bring your gauges or lid to the Farm Bureau Office over the Citizens Bank. The gauges and lids can be left at the office.
50 Years Ago (1970)
The Hillcrest Drive-In on US169 highway at the south edge of Paola looks very nice after a recent remodeling and expansion. The business will serve breakfast as well as lunch and dinner.
Paola and Osawatomie voters turned thumbs down on the one mill levy proposal of the Joint Port Authority to support and maintain the Paola-Osawatomie airport in the city elections held Tuesday. The proposal lost in Osawatomie by more than 2 to 1 and the margin in Paola was 52 against the levy. In Osawatomie, Howard Barnes, mayor, running for re-election as City commissioner, had no opposition. Osawatomie has the city manager-city commission form of government and the mayor is elected from the commission composed of three members.
The Dale Kettler family is featured in the Kansas Electric Companies ad in the April 4 issue of Kansas Farmer. Pictured are Beverly Kettler operating their modern self-cleaning electric range and the Kettler family, Dale, Nelda, Beverly and Jim in the living room of their home on their 220-acre livestock farm.
In the rural area of the county probably the two most important things to have occurred since the turn of the century are the coming of rural electrification and rural water. That’s one reason you see so many nice new homes on small acreages out in the townships and there will be many more to come.
Bill Bright and Bob Ventura have overhauled Bob’s grandfather’s Model A. It is reported they took the engine clear down and it runs well after the overhaul. Bill Bright has kept the “A” all these years in the hope that his son would want it.
Back in the 1930’s the Nicholson Drug store in Paola had a special prince on sodas one Saturday. The regular price was a dime, but on this occasion Nicks advertised them at 5c for that day only. The rush kept four or five soda clerks busy from opening hour until around 10 p.m. As Nicks only had about 10 soda glasses one of the clerks was washing soda glasses all the time. The special price was to introduce a new brand of ice cream the store was to carry. The store switched from DeCoursey to Borden ice cream at that time.
John Rhea displayed a 7-pound largemouth bass he landed at Lake Miola Monday afternoon. He was fishing with Dr. Arthur Godfrey when the lunker took a deep blue plastic worm attached to a black jig.
25 Years Ago (1995)
A new Mexican fast-food restaurant is planned to open for business in Paola on property that was once home to a convenience store. Taco Via will begin business in the near future at the intersection of Silver Street and Baptiste Drive where EZ Shop operated until it closed in April 1994.
A Paola High School student has earned a trip to a national competition in Washington, D.C., by winning a contest last month in Wichita at the Kansas Future Homemakers of America’s State Meeting. Megan Montgomery receive first place in the job interview category in the State Students Taking Action for Recognition events competition. The national contest will be held in July in the nation’s capital.
Joe and Kathy Auten of rural Paola took their new buggy out for the first time on their land at the Lone Star Ranch. Joe Auten started offering horse drawn buggy rides in the middle of February. Construction of the Amish buggy, his third was just completed this week. The buggy is pulled by Lucky, a horse the Autens saved from the slaughterhouse.
