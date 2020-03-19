Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
Jesse W. Williams, who now owns and operates the old Shelhammer wagon shops at Louisburg, came to Paola Wednesday to examine the hook and ladder wagon of our fire department. He will build a like wagon for the Louisburg Hook and Ladder company.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Tuesday, P. J. Hennigh, with Jesse McCoy and Bedford Brown were pulling stumps on Phin’s suburban farm near Louisburg, when the sweep pulled loose, striking the horse, which reared and knocked him down and pulled the sweep over his chest. Phin was knocked unconscious and it was some time before he was able to realize just what had happened. His injuries were not severe and he was able to down to work the next day.
~ ~ ~
Dr. J. J. Collins of St. Louis has opened a dental office in the Weaver flats on the second floor and will locate permanently in Louisburg.
~ ~ ~
Follow the apple and arrow guide boards from Rantoul, Lane or Osawatomie. They mark the Frank Pyles’s Apple Juice route to Orchard Home Fruit Farm, your country friend, Frank Pyle.
~ ~ ~
The two tough little rascls arrested last week for stealing chickens, after a few days in close confinement in the county jail, admitted their identity. One gives his name as Pearl Boetcher, 13 years of age, of Manhattan, Kansas, and the other Arthur Smith of Nebraska. Smith, who is 16 years old was paroled from the reform school two years ago, and Boetcher had been before the court on two occasions. When arrested they each had a watch, and between then they had a 32 Colts’s revolver, a bunch of keys, a set of dice, and some jewelry. They were taken before Probate Judge Numbers and were sentenced to the industrial school at Topeka.
75 Years Ago (1945)
There are some who can remember when men bought cheese and crackers for noon lunch they ate in grocery stores. This wouldn’t be possible now as men aren’t custodians of the family points necessary for the purchase of cheese.
~ ~ ~
Two coat factories in Paola have finished making spring coats and workers will have a rest of two weeks before making of fall coats will start, with indications for larger production than for any previous season.
~ ~ ~
J. S. McQueary, assistant production promotional superintendent of sunflower Ordnance Works, held a meeting with the Paola Citizens Emergency Manpower committee Tuesday afternoon. He gave the information that the Hercules Powder Co. needs more help, and needs it badly to meet the production setup. The desire is that Paola furnish at least 125 more people as the town’s part in the war as far as Sunflower Ordnance Works may be concerned. There are 12,000 employed at the plant and all are being urged to stay on their jobs every day and every hour until final victory.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Harold Homrighausen, senior in agricultural education at Kansas State University, is student teaching at Paola High School March through May. Homrighausen is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Homrighausen.
~ ~ ~
Paola’s only farm equipment company, Knecht’s, is staging the annual Farmers’ day and its 25th Anniversary as a double event Wednesday, March 18. There will be a lunch at noon and refreshments will be served throughout the day. On display will be the latest in the large number of lines of farm equipment handled by this firm which is Miami county’s oldest dealer.
~ ~ ~
Four members of the Paola rotary club attended the District convention in Manhattan March 14 and 15. Attending were Gary Ross, president; Ed Cahill, vice president; Don Pepoon, District Governor representative, and Bob Harrington.
~ ~ ~
Everett F. Kice, commander of Miami Post 156, American Legion, announces that Dale Mitchell will again serve as chairman of the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the post.
~ ~ ~
There are those who think the roof on the new Paola high school building should have been painted. Actually the facing is something new and is an oxidizing type metal. It must rust for its protection and when completely oxidized it will have a deep rust color with a baked enamel appearance and will never need to be painted.
~ ~ ~
Lakemary dedication is March 21, 1970. Governor Robert Docking will be an honored guest at the Lakemary dedication. Senator Robert J. Dole of Kansas will give the address at the dedication service. Five serve as Lakemary’s board of directors: Sister Patrice Schmitz, president; Mrs, T. R. Luckett, vice-president; Sister Patrick Maylan, secretary; L. M. Schwartz, treasurer; and Charles W. Wurth, member. In the mind of Sister M. Charles McGrath was conceived the idea of a school for mentally retarded children a she sought another way in which the Sisters of Ursuline could serve. Because of her devotion to the service of mankind and her unusual ability to accomplish her purpose Lakemary Center is a reality today.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Chris Correll of Rantoul will manage the Dollar General Store to open next week at 641 Main St. in Osawatomie. The store took possession of the new building last week from the owner, Richard Bowers.
~ ~ ~
The Awareness Committee to Preserve Osawatomie State Hospital met for the first time Wednesday. Heading the committee is Norma Stephens, appointed by William Rayfield, president of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce. Other members are vice-president Larry Bailey, secretary Gordon Schrader, and members Pauline Pretz, Mayor Charles Heckart, William R. Butler Jr., Robert Cook, Sherman W. Cole and Carol Chitwood. The move came after the Kansas Legislature began discussing closing a state psychiatric hospital.
~ ~ ~
High school soccer won’t debut in Louisburg for at least another year. A group of the sport’s boosters failed to convince the Louisburg Unified School District’s board of education that the time was right for introducing soccer as a varsity sport next school year.
