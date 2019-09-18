Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
Everybody is building rural high schools. Work has begun on new buildings at Stanley and Stilwell. Bucyrus is nicely housed in its new modern building. Arrangements have all been made for a new rural high school at Wea and the district is being mapped out. Shall Louisburg sit calmly by while other districts take the land which logically belongs to the Louisburg district?
~ ~ ~
As Mrs. Ed Spears and daughter, little Miss Ethel were going home from town Saturday morning, the horse became badly frightened, when two boys, riding horse back, passed them at high speed swinging a little airplane in front of the horse’s face. The horse started to run throwing Mrs. Spears and daughter, over the dash board into the shafts. The buggy struck a telephone pole, jerking the horse backwards, it falling on Mrs. Spears. It was a lucky escape that neither were severely hurt.
~ ~ ~
The “Bucyrus Community Echo” is the title of the school paper at Bucyrus. Number one of volume one was issued September 12th. Walter Whitaker is the editor and Leona Jackman is assistant editor.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Monday noon 20 men from Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg and Bucyrus went in a Bradley bus to the Hercules powder plant at DeSoto. They were headed by Capt. Frank Tomlinson, who is general chairman of the committee that is arranging the big sunflower Ordinance Works day in Paola Friday, Sept. 29. The Miami County visitors were shown the big powder plant, which is said to be the biggest in the world.
~ ~ ~
Lieut. Loren E. Long, who is stationed at a Ninth Air force Mustang base in France, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He also holds the Air Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, which means he has six times merited the award of the Air Medal. Lieut. Long is a member of the Ninth Air Force Pioneer P-51 Mustang fighter group recently awarded a Presidential citation for outstanding performance. Long was a diesel engineer at the Paola Ice Company before entering service.
~ ~ ~
Home people are glorying over the way the 35th Division is acquitting itself in France, and in Germany. Our home outfit, Battery C, is part of this division which is in General Patton’s Army. When the division served in this country over three years, many people wondered why. Now they have found out. The division was getting a thorough training. It is now a crack outfit and is a big factor in the march we are making toward Berlin. Home folks are proud of the home battery.
~ ~ ~
The public sale of Lud Austin held Friday 1/2 mile north and ½ mile west of Louisburg was attended by less than fifty farmers, due no doubt to the lack of advertising. The farm was sold to the mortgage holder and a lot of the stock went to sales pavilion buyers. Mr. Austin did not advertise the sale in a single Miami County Newspaper and bought his sale bills from an Olathe concern, the cost of which exceeded an average sale advertised by The Herald and affiliated newspapers about double. This is the first public sale in 36 years in Louisburg community which was NOT advertised The Herald way. It proves that our farmers depend upon the old home newspaper.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Nine 4-H girls will participate in the Home Economics Judging Contest at Kansas State Fair. Team members of the clothing judging team are Francine Wilke, Franklin, Kathy Debrick, Twin Valley, and Cee Dakin, Franklin. The Home Improvement team will judge Friday. Team members are Beverly Mueller, Connie Debrick, and Carol Peckman, all of the Twin Valley 4-H club. Christine carter, Willow Branch, Monica Dakin, Franklin, and Susan Crawford, Busy Beavers, members of the Foods Team, will judge on Wednesday.
~ ~ ~
Linda Cummins, Busy Beavers, and Marcella Butel and Angela Butel, Progressive, attended the Mid-America Fair Monday The three girls participated in the home Economics Judging Contest held at the Fair.
~ ~ ~
Jim Howard, dispatcher in the Sheriff’s office, who resigned, finished his work there September 14. He has been replaced by Jim Lancaster, Louisburg, who started training September 1. Other dispatchers are Bruce Bowker, Gary Johnson and Joe Stump.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Osawatomie School Board members looked at 12 sites for a possible new school. The board members first toured a site that adjoins the high school parking lot on the west and land the school already owns to the north. The next stop was a tract on the north side of the 1500 block of Parker Avenue that was owned by First Christian Church. A block further west the group looked at a tract of land across the street from Heritage Manor nursing home. Next stop was land located south of Parker and east of 19th St. that stretches east to the 18th St. Trailer Park. Land on the south side of the 1700 block of Brown Avenue was the next stop. The Ten Acres, a tract bounded on the south by Kelly Avenue was the next stop. Property located east of Third Street and south of Lom Vista was looked over. Last month, the board looked at property east of the Osawatomie State Hospital.
~ ~ ~
Members of the board of directors of Marais des Cygnes Public Wholesale Water District No. 13 in Linn County have completed all federal and state paperwork, and is now a legal operation. The district will provide water to the Kansas Cities of Mound City, Blue Mound, Fulton, Greeley, Lane and parker and to the Missouri cities of Amoret and Hume.
