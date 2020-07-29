Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Tuesday evening about 7 o’clock a young poorly dressed stranger walking down the Frisco railroad track, west of the south wagon bridge, saw a good looking work horse in Baehr Brothers’ pasture. He concluded to appropriate it. Going into the pasture he picked up a piece of old rope, made a bridle of it, and rode the horse east down by the Stewart farm. Some section men came down the track on a hand car. The thief thought they were after him. He slid off the horse and hid. The horse ran back home. John Baehr and Edgar Herndeon, who had missed the horse, hurried with a shotgun in the direction the fellow went, but he escaped in the weeds.
~~~
The new post office bill provides that all carriers over 65 years of age are automatically retired from service. No exceptions are to be made. The law works a hardship on many faithful employees who are capable of giving years of valuable service. The Paola post office will lose two rural carriers — J. P. Hiner of route 7, and C. N. Tomlinson, of route 3. Mr. Hiner is 84 years old and has been in the service 15 years. Mr. Tomlinson is 67 years old and has served on Route 3 for 20 years. They will be retired on a pension of approximately $30 per month. No recommendations for the vacancies have been made by Postmaster Ricketts.
~~~
W. E. Wilson and Phil Wetsell, of Osawatomie, were in Paola Tuesday in the interest of the carnival being held in Osawatomie under the auspices of the Osawatomie band. This Friday evening has been designated at Paola Night, and it is hoped that the citizens will manifest their appreciation by attending. The Chamber of Commerce is behind the movement and will endeavor to work up a large delegation to represent Paola this evening. There will be a federation of the bands of both cities, which along will be a treat. Osawatomie is Paola’s nearest sister city. Our interests are identical. A spirit of cooperation and friendliness should prevail and this will be a good time to present the hand of good fellowship.
~~~
Pearl Taylor had his right arm fractured Sunday at Somerset as a result of twisting the tail of a vicious fliver, the property of his brother, Claude. As the little critter had always been considered gentle its conduct was a painful surprise to Mr. Taylor, who will be forced to steer with his left had until his injured arms heals.
Sheriff Hawthorne, of Anderson county, captured a still, a keg of mash, a jug of liquor, a box of raisins and other articles from the home of Charles W. Smith, in Garnett. But — he didn’t catch Smith.
~~~
E. J. Ferguson has bought the interest of his partner, W. C. Alexander in the garage business at Osawatomie, and will hereinafter call the concern the White Way Garage.
~~~
Fre Jenkins is the new manager of the Farmer’s Co-Operative Elevator at Osawatomie, succeeding Leslie Thompson, who resigned to devote all his time to farm work.
~~~
The Mutual telephone company in Osawatomie is putting in a new switch board.
75 years ago (1945)
William Speilbusch, 83 years old, last week helped the farm labor shortage at the John Meier place northeast of Louisburg, when he shocked 40 acres of wheat and oats. “The aged man didn’t seem to notice the heat. He kept up with the binder and was waiting for the last bundle to come out of the machine when I finished cutting,” said Mr. Meier.
~~~
No more all-rubber tires. No more tires will be manufactured entirely of natural rubber. W. James Sears, Deputy Director of WPS’s rubber bureau, reported as additional steps to conserve natural rubber were announced. “Every pound of natural rubber must be reserved for products that cannot be made of adequate quality by using synthetic rubber,” Sears said.
~~~
At a meeting in the district court room Wednesday night it was the unanimous opinion that the governing bodies of Paola and Osawatomie should proceed to make definite plans for an airport between the two towns. Already plans are being made for air routes for after the war. It is agreed that air traffic will increase at an enormous rate. In many cases airplanes will take the place of motor cars. Physicians will use them for emergency trips.
~~~
The Phillips Petroleum managers and employees had a picnic at the Osawatomie lake Wednesday evening and about 90 people enjoyed fried chicken, ice cream and other good things. Harold Williams of the Pan Handle Eastern, set up a lighting system, which added materially to the general enjoyment.
~~~
Monday A. R. Cochran sold the Gamble Store in Paola to Hilding Jacobsen of Herington, In February, 1934, Mr. Cochran opened his store in Paola on the north side of the Square. A year later he moved to the Nicholson building, on the west side, and he has been in the corner room of the Christie building over three years.
~~~
The coal mine near Pleasanton daily uses more than 2 ½ times as much electricity as all of Paola uses.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Sheriff Jerry N. Miller has submitted his letter of resignation to Governor Robert Docking effective Aug. 1. Sheriff Miller will become vice president of Sid McKinnon and Associates, Topeka, and will be in charge of the company’s private investigative agency. Governor Robert Docking announced he has appointed Leslie N. Barrett, Miami County undersheriff, to sheriff of Miami County.
~~~
A total of 70 residents south and southwest of Osawatomie began receiving water from Miami County Rural Water Dist. No. 3, the first of July. This is the initial phase of four phases. Three hydrants have been installed in Beagle for fire protection. About 300 homes and businesses will be served by the district when work is completed.
~~~
Marvin Prothe, owner of Kansas Iron Works, looked over the crowded conditions at the Monteith Industrial Site on West Miami. Prothe has purchased nearly a block of land near the Paola cemetery and plans to move his operation there by March of 1971 The business which has been in operation nearly five years, has outgrown the present location.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Following a short public hearing on Monday, the Miami County commissioners approved a controversial annexation plan in Louisburg. The city of Louisburg now will be able to proceed with plans to annex lands owned by Properties of the Country Inc., which includes the former Rabbit Creek Golf Course.
~~~
Viva Shop in Paola is scheduled to close its doors for the last time Saturday. Owner Vera Lentz is retiring, after working at the store for 46 years. The store’s name came from the original owners, Viva and Melvin Hicks, who opened the store in 1938 in the same location as it is today. After Viva Hicks died, the store was taken over by Melvin Hicks’ second wife, Velma. Vera and Bill Lentz bought the store 25 years ago from Velma Hicks Shields.
~~~
A drive to save Osawatomie State Hospital has begun. Closure talk has surfaced at various times during the 45 years Norma Stephens was employed at the institution. “But this time it’s serious,” she said. The Legislature earlier this year created a commission, to make the decisions as to which mental health and mental retardation hospitals were closed. Stephens is chairman of a committee to save the hospital.
