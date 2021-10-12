Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
The new Jackson hotel is a fine one. It is well arranged. It fills a demand for more and better hotel quarters in Paola. It will meet with much favor from the traveling public.
~~~
Mrs. Augusta Simpson remembers the first circus in Paola, back in the late 1850’s. Most of those who attended were Indians. An elephant got loose and went down to the creek to drink. Indians filled his hide full of arrows.
~~~
The shortage in the Spring Hill bank, because of the misdeeds of Irwin Williams, is approximately $115,000 according to a statement from the bank examiner. The bank will not reopen.
~~~
A crowd estimated at 4,500 attended the one show Tuesday afternoon of the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus in Paola. The Hagenbeck-Wallace circus is ranked as the third best in the United States. The great Barnum and Bailey-Ringling circus is the largest. It has 88 cars. The Hagenbeck circus has 29 cars.
~~~
George Pullam, driving a 7-passenger Velie car south on Silver street, had a very narrow escape from a serious accident. He was driving at a good rate of speed and as he came opposite the Farmers’ store, a car started to back out from the curb. Mr. Pullam, to avoid striking the other machine, turned his car suddenly to the left and struck the lamp post on the left side of the street in front of the jail. The lamp post was broken off at the ground and the big Velie plunged ahead and was brought to a stop by coming in contact with a big elm tree in the jail yard. The car was badly wrecked, but the driver escaped without injury.
~~
Friday noon as Guy Boslaugh was going down the Missouri Pacific track he heard someone calling from a tile by the side of the track and on investigation found a boy fastened in the tile. The boy said he had crawled in and gone to sleep and when he waked up found that someone had closed him in. He was none the worse for his experience but badly scared.
75 years ago (1946)
For the first time in the history of the town, Paolans are now getting Grade “A” milk from a Paola dairy. Last Friday the Pure Gold Dairy went under grade as the inspector was here and passed not only the plant but the individual milk houses of the Pure Gold Producers. Harold Theno, manager of the Pure Gold, is elated by the fact that his dairy now furnishes grade “A” milk to the Paola trade. The Pure gold now furnishes grade “A” in both the pasteurized and the homogenized milk.
~~~
Stealing bird dogs is getting to be a habit, Sheriff Jim Ingle said he is going to break up the practice and bring some prison sentences. Within the last three weeks five bird dogs have been stolen. Dogs had been stolen from Shorty Kirk and Dan Berkley of Osawatomie and Harold Williams of Paola. Saturday noon a pointer was stolen from Glenn H. Miller of Paola and that night a pointer was stolen from G. T. Shewmaker of Paola.
~~~
Charles Vere Hurt fell from a 27-foot flag pole at Drexel and escaped with bruises. He had climbed the pole to loosen the flag. The pole broke and threw him across telephone wires and into a ditch.
~~~
Drove home from Harrisonville over Missouri 2 and Kansas 68, through Freeman, Westline and Louisburg. Wanted to see how that highway looks, as it is located to make an important national highway if Missouri highway officials will get the notion to cooperate with Kansas in promoting it and improving it. That highway would provide an almost direct line for through traffic from east to west by way of St. Louis. It would cut off more than 50 miles for those who have no occasion to go to Kansas City and would avoid the congestion in and near Kansas City.
~~~
Cole’s Store is now ready for business in the new R. I. Nicholson building on the west side of the square, three doors south of the former location of the store.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Work started in earnest on the final phase of blacktopping the 7-mile Mill street road from Osawatomie to Block Monday morning with the contractor, Killough-Clark hauling the rock base. Monday commissioners Nelson Cowden, Benjamin Attebery, Sr., and Louis J. Franke were at the site as the rocking of the project got underway.
~~~
A design hearing for the south section of the relocation of US169 highway was held in Osawatomie last Tuesday by the Kansas State Department. Those attending were told that buying of right-of-way from Deadman’s Curve to 2 miles south of Osawatomie would begin in the spring. Relocation of the highway would eliminate Deadman’s Curve where 96 persons have been injured and five killed from January 1967 to July 1971. The project would complete the US169 relocation from 1 mile south of Spring Hill, east past Paola, to the junction with K7 south of Osawatomie.
~~~
It is saddening to realize that after so long Fluor Corporation has locked the gate at the yard at the northwest section of Paola. The move to the new facilities just outside of Houston has been completed. Fluor had been a factor in the Paola economy since the early forties and was the forerunner of Taylor Forge of Paola.
Sugar Valley Enterprises of Centerville has announced that it will have the only walnut huller in Linn and the southern half of Miami County in operation this fall. It expects to buy in excess of 200,000 pounds of hulled walnuts. Price of hulled walnuts will be $4 per hundred pounds.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Dennis Davey and Don Rogers of Osawatomie won a fully equipped 19-foot Playcraft pontoon boat while competing in the International Union of Electricians Buddy Fishing Tournament held on Missouri’s Truman Lake. The pontoon has a retail value of $13,500 and is equipped with 40-horsepower motor, with trim tilt, fish finder, lights and radio.
~~~
Osawatomie council gave its city manager a salary increase. Jim Rickerson has been fulfilling his duties as both the city manager and director of utilities since he was chosen to replace former City Manager Larry Buchanan in September 1995. By having Rickerson do both jobs, the city still is saving nearly $50,000 per year said councilman Bruce Sharp.
