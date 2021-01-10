Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
A good sign is that more foreign concerns are becoming interested in the Miami county oil fields. Every few days representatives of large companies from the east are in Miami County. No oil field in the country has stood the test as long as the shallow field in this county. Oil men recognize this. Eastern Kansas oil production, altho not of the gusher type, has been consistent. Many oil men are of the opinion that the field in Miami has only be “scratched over.” They think still greater production will come. Some of the best oil men are firm in their opinion that there is a deep pool of oil in large quantities deeper down that the usual production here. No wells over 2000 feet have been drilled. The large production from shallow wells indicate they may be feed from a great pool deeper down.
~~~
The Louisburg city light and power plant is operated on Tuesday and Thursday morning of each week for the benefit of those patrons who desire the current for ironing, and flat irons must not be connected to the plant after sundown, as the service cannot be kept to standard when irons are connected. The plant will break to connection and cut off the service of those patrons who disregard this notice. Please do your part and we will try to give you the very best possible service.
75 years ago (1945)
Farmers and town folks alike appreciate the cooperation of Mr. Steven P. Russell, commissioner of the second district, in grading and graveling the old highway from the township line south past Stifter Bros. farm through Petersville to US-69. That several miles of road has been in bad condition for years and when farmers living along the highway offered labor and the Stifter boys free gravel, Mr. Russell furnished machinery and several men. Ditches were graded out and the road put in condition for proper maintenance.
~~~
Late Friday as A. J. Moews was leading a 3-year-old Guernsey bull at his farm on a 30-ft rope from the pasture when the animal suddenly attacked the farmer, butted him to the ground, then rolled him over several times. An ear of corn fell from the farmer’s pocket which the mad bull stopped to eat, during which time Mr. Moews climbed the fence but retained a hold on the rope. The bull ate the corn then charged the fence. Mr. Moews brought the animal to the barn by lopping the rope over fence posts. The bull lost his happy home and is now in the stock yards at Kansas City.
~~~
All over the county farmers are interested in obtaining electric current. Before long electric lines will be over the entire county and farmers will have a convenience they have long wanted. Electricity can be of real and constant utility on any well regulated farm.
~~~
Dr. Forrest C. Allen of Lawrence made official visit to the Paola Rotary club Thursday noon. He is district governor. Phog Allen is nationally known as a basketball coach and in addition to building a championship aggregation at the University of Kansas every year he heads the department of physical education of the University.
~~~
Bryan Vallier is he corn shucking champion of the world. He established that fact when on Wednesday he shucked 268 bushels and 30 pounds from a field on the Dick Kimsey farm, six miles east of LaCygne. Iowa has held the record for 24 years. Mr. Vallier brought the title to Kansas. Vallier went more than 12 bushels over the record. Vallier had a bad cold or he would have done better. More than 1000 people witnessed the shucking feat. Robert Huey came by plane from Carthage, Ill, for the exhibition landing on the Schwartz farm west of Paola. Moving pictures were taken of Vallier in action and a number of news photographers were present. This is the third contest for Vallier. He won the Kansas championship the last two years. He said he has now realized his life’s ambition.
~~~
Saturday was the opening day for the Fickel Appliance Store in East Wea Street. Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Fickel had received a new General Electric refrigerator and had it on display.
~~~
Two members of the Navy Shore Patrol from the Olathe base were standing idly in the Paola business section Saturday evening. They said they had been requested to come by the Paola chief of police, and that he had sent word he couldn’t handle the sailors who are in Paola Saturday evenings. The shore patrol said all local peace officers have to do is to lock up any sailor offenders and phone for us. We will come down and get them.
~~~
Postwar autos are now appearing in showrooms in Paola. Manufacturers are supplying dealers with new models for display rooms only. As additional cars are available dealers will be able to make sales. First 1946 postwar car to appear in Paola was the Ford V-8 at the Tom Crawford agency. Next on the local scene was the Chevrolet at the Bill Peuser agency. Wednesday the 1946 Buick was on display at the Joe Heger agency. J. B. Bailey, agent for DeSoto and Plymouth cars expects to have a new model in early December. The Dodge and Plymouth agency of Thomas and Guy expects new models in December.
50 Years Ago (1970)
After 84 years in the same location, the Bank of Louisburg is moving to its new building on Monday, Nov. 23, 1970. The new bank building is on Broadway at Third Street. Triangle Builders, Paola, was the general contractor.
~~~
Tracts along the new right-of-way of US169 south of K68 to Deadman’s Curve are ready for purchase. Karl Brueck, fourth division highway commissioner, announced Monday that purchase of the tracts would begin immediately. After purchase of right-of-way, contracts can be let for bridges and grading.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Del Dunmire, Harrisonville businessman and real estate developer, plans to have work completed on his Paola buildings and move antiques here from storage in two to three weeks. The former Fickels building will be occupied by an antique store and eatery.
~~~
A meeting between members of the Paola USD 368 and Osawatomie USD 367 boards of education to discuss a possible merger has been scrapped for the foreseeable future. Osawatomie school board members voted Monday to set aside thoughts of discussing consolidation of the districts just a week after proposing the idea.
~~~
A curbside recycling program for Miami County was approved Monday by county commissioners. The program will be phased in, city by city, during 1996. By the end of the year it is hoped that either recycling collections bins or curbside recycling will also be offered in rural areas of the county.
~~~
A buffalo ranch is in operation north of Greeley on Highway 169. Chair Roc Bison Company owned by Bill Kline of Shawnee Mission, is in the early stages of operation. The herd, which consists of 83 animals, is being built for the purpose of meat production.
