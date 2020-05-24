Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Spring Hill residents successfully fought off three thieves Tuesday morning at 3 o’clock. Two strangers attracted the attention of the watchman, George Reeder. Inside the dry goods store of Bunker and Nelson he saw a third at work. The telephone operator alarmed the citizens who turned out with shotguns and revolvers. There was a running fight. The thieves crossed the Frisco tracks and a train that came along cut off their pursuers. The three men jumped in an Oakland car and drove toward Olathe, where their car broke down. There they stole a Maxwell belonging to J. H. Cosgrove and continued their flight. The anti Horse Thief Association members scoured the country but the robbers got away. None of the Spring Hill residents were hit in the exchange of shots.
~~~
The Republican has ordered a Model 14 Linotype, the best typecasting machine for all around use in a small city newspaper office. The Model 14 costs about $4,500, with the extra equipment about $500 more.
~~~
Keith Clevenger, former editor of the Osawatomie Graphic and know to most Miami county people, has landed a big job. He was elected general secretary of the Kansas State Chamber of Commerce and assumed his new duties in Wichita Monday.
~~~
That new Standard Oil filling station, just southeast of the court house, is one of the most attractive seen in any Kansas town. Gus Maisch and E. E. Honn, two well-known Paola men are in charge. The building and columns are of regulation architecture, painted white, set upon a three foot foundation of red pressed brick. It is the first station on the J-H Highway, approaching the city from the south, and doubtless will be extensively patronized by the tourists.
~~~
A strong Anti Horse Thief lodge has been organized at Mound City. Every farmer and every town man should belong to this organization. Thieves and vandals could be suppressed if all would join, and after joining co-operate.
75 Years Ago (1945)
It has been said that counting sheep will induce sleep. Howard Endecott of Sugar Creek Township counts lots of sheep, and keeps awake while doing it. This spring he has sheared 500 sheep and expects to shear 400 more. He does shearing for farmers of his community.
~~~
Members of the Paola Lions club and their wives enjoyed an old fashioned box supper Tuesday night. Each Lioness fixed a decorated box of food and service for two. These were auctioned by Ben Attebery and Dave Dollar. There were contest numbers and the group tried square dancing.
50 Years Ago (1970)
The Joint Port Authority made plans for financing improvements at the Paola-Osawatomie Airport. Through an agreement with the county banks, members of the Authority made arrangements for a loan of approximately $15,000 to be paid off through airport revenues. The Authority is now going ahead with plans for the following: 1, hard surfacing of the northeast-southwest runway — 2700 feet in length by 39 feet in width; 2, runway lighting of low intensity; 3, hard-surfacing of the parking area.
~~~
Graduation exercises at Hillsdale grade school will be held May 27, 1970. This will be the last year the program will be held at Hillsdale school. This class has 14 graduates.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Find out what goes on at the Miami County Mental Health Center during an open house Thursday. The center will open its doors for a public reception at the mental health center at 401 N. East St. in Paola.
~~~
Z-International Inc. has a contract to buy the former Bendix/King Radio manufacturing building in Paola. Mark Deuel, general manager, confirmed that the company had signed a contract to buy the 50,000-square foot building at Kaskaskia and Silver Streets.
~~~
Plans to build an assisted-living center in Osawatomie have been scuttled. City officials received a fax Thursday morning stating that Medicalodge Inc. was withdrawing its application to develop the 19 unit, 24-bed facility in Osawatomie using tax-exempt revenue bonds. The withdrawal came two hours before a meeting between Medicalodge representatives and members of the Osawatomie economic Development Committee to discuss plans for the center, City Manager Larry Buchanan said.
~~~
Shane Krull is on the job as summer intern for Miami County’s administration department. Krull will be working with county Administrator Jay Newton on personnel issues, grants and the county comprehensive plan. Krull is working toward a master’s degree in public administration at Kansas State University.
~~~
The Parker City Council voted to seek a grant to build a new city hall-community building under the Community Block Grant program. Also under consideration was upgrading the city’s water system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.