Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
J. E. Pollock and Charles T. Kelk rented the Fordyce building two doors east of the Peoples National Bank in Paola. Joseph Grother will give up his lease on the building. Pollock and Kelk will open a modern grocery with new stock and white enamel fixtures. Both men have been on the road many years and are welcoming the opportunity to be in business in town.
~~~
The Great Patterson Shows and the Patterson-Kline Shows bring much business to Paola. During the winter large sums are spent with local merchants. At this time attaches of the show are gathering. Those connected with the enterprises will spend much money in Paola during the next two months. The two carnival companies will start out about May 1, with the Patterson show opening in Paola April 25.
~~~
Another sale of importance to Miami County will be the sale of Spotted Poland Chinas to be held by Wm. Hunt, of near Osawatomie, at the Paola Pavilion Saturday. Mr. Hunt has a great bunch of hogs. He is one of the foremost hog men in the Middle West. There will be a great crowd of out-of-town buyers here for the sale.
~~~
A bathroom properly put in will keep the doctor away. If not properly put in it brings the undertaker. It takes a real plumber to do plumbing that is safe. If I can’t do your work right, I let the other fellow do it. John T. Connolly, Paola, Kansas.
75 years ago (1946)
Six years ago the Braemoor factory started business in the town of Paola with only 25 workers and an annual payroll of $25,000. This last year Braemoor and its off-shoots, Teen Modes and Smart Matron, had an annual payroll of $160,000 and employed 135 workers. With the completion of our new home this summer our annual payroll will be $200,000 and will employ 200 people.
~~~
Osawatomie citizens will vote on a bond issue of $198,000 at the spring election April 2. It is proposed to use the proceeds for construction of a new city building on the site of the present building and on the lots to the east. In addition to housing the city offices, the fire department and the jail the proposed structure will have an auditorium that would seat 1,700 people. The auditorium can be converted to a gymnasium with regulation size basketball court. The auditorium will have a stage, dressing rooms and kitchen. The structure will be a complete community building.
~~~
The former Fritts farm, which W. H. Lewis sold to A. L. Miller of Tulsa about two years ago is being considered as a site for the Miami County Fair. It has the advantage of adjoining Wallace park on the east and so has park facilities available. The site has sewage, water, lights and is well drained and within walking distance of the business district.
~~~
The new 1946 DeSoto is on display at the Bailey Motor Co and is attracting a great deal of attention. Included in the new features are the Chrysler automatic transmission fluid drive, new dash, starter on the dash and a more streamlined body. Saturday the new 1946 Plymouth will go on display. It has a new improved motor and the horsepower has been increased to 90.
~~~
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ringer, who came to Paola from Baldwin 38 years ago and opened a photographer’s studio, have completed a deal whereby Robert J. Marsh become the new owner. Mr. Ringer is making plans to manufacture his Vu-Katcher camera, “which catches the view and brings it home to you.” He has three patents on the camera and two on the stereoscopic printers.
~~~
When K35 gets built into a real highway it will be a popular one. It runs from US50 northeast of Williamsburg through Princeton, Osawatomie, La Cygne and to Butler, Mo. When that immense lake is developed between Butler and Nevada, K35 will be the direct route to the lake, which will draw thousands. Right now, the Kansas Highway commission is doing an extra good job of improving K35, the John Brown Highway between Osawatomie and Princeton. It will be used as a detour for US169 while road construction is in progress between Osawatomie and Garnett.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Glenn Underwood and his son Gary, owners of Ottawa Tractor and Implement Co., John Deere dealership of Ottawa announce the purchase of Baumann-Davis Implement Co. of Osawatomie. They will continue the operation at the same location, 518 Sixth St., Osawatomie. Underwood and his son have been in business in Ottawa 16 years. Gene Mohr of Ottawa will manage the Osawatomie business.
~~~
Workmen are rebuilding the rear of the Mode-O-Day building on the east side of the square in Paola, owned by Mrs. Alva Lee Powell, in connection with the expansion and remodeling of the Miami County National Bank.
~~~
The annual business meeting of the Paola Rotary Club was held Thursday at noon at Roberta’s. Three directors were elected for three-year terms. They are Lyman Rhea, Joe Butel and J. E. McIntire. Holdover directors are G. K. Smith, Mike Yocam, Bob Harrington, William E. Griffin, Jr., John Woodman and Robert Summerfield. James J. Barry, manager of the Dairy Queen, was unanimously elected to membership in the club.
~~~
Senior officers of the Paola FFA Chapter are Paul Haley, parliamentarian; Rod Clinton, reporter; Lynn Wobker, vice-president; Jim Meinig, president; Ron Shay, secretary; Louis Chilson, treasurer; and Bill Mueller, sentinel.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Plans are being drawn up for a housing development north of Baptiste Drive and east of North Pearl Street. Ernie Pratt of rural Paola, who owns the land, showed the plans to the Paola Planning commission. The tract would be divided into 115 housing lots. The homes would have 1,200 to 1,300 square feet of living space, plus two-car garages and would be priced $90,000 to $115,000.
~~~
From now on a section of railroad tracks stretching from Osawatomie to Herington will not be carrying trains. Those tracks have been pulled up as part of a salvage operation and the rails on the abandoned line will be used elsewhere, according to Mark Davis, a spokesman for the Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, Neb. Davis said the property where the rails once lay was donated in mid-December to the Rails-to-Trails Conservatory, a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C. The track line consists of three major sections. The first, from Council Grove to Herington, was constructed in 1885 by Topeka, Salina and Western Railroad. In 1886, the section from Ottawa to Council Grove was laid down by the Council Grove, Osage City, and Ottawa Railway, a predecessor to the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company. The third section of the line, stretching from Ottawa to Osawatomie, was constructed in 1880 by the St. Louis, Kansas, and Arizona Railway.
~~~
Osawatomie Police investigated a major burglary that occurred during the weekend at Thomas and Betts, 820 Sixth St. Property valued at nearly $7,000 was stolen. Some of it belonged to the company and some of it was the personal tools of some of the employees of the plant.
