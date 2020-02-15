Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
There seems to be a great deal of misunderstanding in regard to the income tax among our farmers. Returns carefully figured have frequently been returned for correction leaving bewilderment on a subject of how they should be prepared. One of the chief difficulties is in connection with farm inventories. A number of our good farmers who have been keeping books were surprised when required to report without inventories. It is a well established fact in accounting that income tax cannot be accurately calculated without inventories.
~ ~ ~
School District 55 has new play ground apparatus consisting of two swings and two teeter-boards. This is one of the standard schools that continues to make improvements. Too many cease to make improvements is soon as the standard school plate is received. No school can long remain the same. It is either advance or retard.
~ ~ ~
The proposition of establishing a rural high school was voted upon by the city of Louisburg and fifteen surrounding school districts on January 20th. Two hundred forty-two votes were cast in favor of the proposition and forty-one against the proposition. The district includes fifty-one sections and has a valuation of over three million dollars. This will enable Louisburg and the surrounding districts to have a first class high school.
~ ~ ~
James Weist says there are wagon loads of dead fish of all kinds at the ford on Bull Creek just northeast of Henson station. Some of them are whopping big cat fish and there are all sizes down to the smallest minnows. The creek was heavily frozen over with ice, and with gas from sewage and crude oil in the creek under the ice. The fish could not stand the combination, with little water in the creek.
~ ~ ~
H. A. Forsyth of Florence, Kansas, has bought the business and equipment of the Staves Motor Company in Paola and took charge the first of the week. This is one of the fines garages in this section of Kansas and is well equipped for the business. Mr. Forsyth was formerly in the same business at Manhattan, Kansas and is thoroughly experienced. He has wisely retained Robert Lehr, expert welder, Goege Wren, head mechanic, and Earl Wise, floor man.
~ ~ ~
The shade trees on the corner lot north of Dr. Van Pelt’s hospital are being cut down and the foundation will be laid for the new filling station of the Standard Oil Co., at once. The new station will be on the corner of South Pearl and Shawnee St.
~ ~ ~
Neighbors’ chickens got into the Hagemeyer green houses in the south-east part of Paola Tuesday and tore up about $20 worth of lettuce. It required more than three hours of hard work for Mr. Hagemeyer to straighten up the wreck and replant his lettuce. He naturally does not feel very good over the experience and thinks a lot of chicken would taste mighty good stewed up in a pot. He would much rather the owners would kindly look after them and keep them penned up.
~ ~ ~
There seems to be an impression gone out that it was not our intention to feed and board horses at our barn, and to correct that impression we take pleasure in notifying the farmers that the business will be conducted as heretofore. We are he to accommodate the farmers and public in general. Not only wil we do a feed and boarding business, but we have plenty of room to accommodate automobiles for short or long time storage. Ertle Bros., props. of Cannon Ball Barn, one block west of the square.
75 Years Ago (1945)
The Miami County Agricultural Conservation association reports that many Miami county farmers have volunteered to produce some of the flax which the nation needs in 1945.
~ ~ ~
Through the courtesy of the County Commissioners vaccination for diphtheria and small-pox will be given free to all children 9 months to 13 years of age.
~ ~ ~
Women of Miami County can “mine” tin sufficient for 65 flying fortresses this year. These figures were compiled by the American Can Co., on the basis of canned foods consumed by civilians in the county during 1943. On the basis of last year’s consumption, civilians in the county will open 1.578,612 cans of food this year. According to a table recently issued by Washington, 24,000 cans provide tin sufficient for one flying fortress.
~ ~ ~
A modern factory building for Paola was proposed by Harry Sircus of Braemoor. Mr. Sircus explained that the Braemoor company has expanded so rapidly that the quarters of all three floors of the Ahrens building prove inadequate. Braemoor now has 115 employees and Teen Modes 35, the pay roll for Braemoor being $3,000 weekly. Estimating from a post-war viewpoint, Mr. Sircus says he feels sure that if the factory has proper quarters the payroll will be $5,000 or more weekly. Mr. Sircus said he had looked over every possible site and could find but one large enough in the vicinity of the business section — the city lot on Silver St. The lot comprises half a block. Mr. Sircus proposed to the council that he buy the lot and construct a new factory building as soon as materials are available.
~ ~ ~
L. G. Ramey, deputy sheriff, is the boss whittler of the county. Thursday he had a display of his handicraft on display at the sheriff’s office. Mr. Ramsey whittles and carves very attractive articles. He has some figurines that are works of art.
~ ~ ~
Frank Tom-Pee-Saw of Oklahoma, secretary of the League of North American Indians, appeared before the Kansas Legislature last week in behalf of some members of the Pottawatomie tribe who seek reimbursement for Kansas lands lost to the Indians in territorial days. Tom-Pee-Saw recounted early day history, beginning 91 years ago when 111 Pottawatomie families were give title to 320 acres of land each as homesteads in what is now Linn County by the federal government. Later in 1854 after Kansas became a territory, in the border warfare that developed, roving ruffians drove the Pottawatomies from their homesteads and burned their homes, forcing the Indians to take refuge on the reservation in Shawnee county. Following the Indian exodus, white men came into Linn county to appropriate the Pottawatomie homesteads. Last week Tom-pee-Saw asked the Kansas legislators to assume liability for the loss of land to the Indians at a total cost of nearly $400,000. General and unofficial reaction of the legislature’s members to the plea was that as the state of Kansas was non-existent at the time of the eviction, any claim the Pottawatomies might have should be presented to the federal government.
50 Years Ago (1970)
In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Paola’s first supermarket, Sutherland’s Food Mart and Home Center, owned by Rex Sutherland, opened its doors in its new location across Lewis Drive and east of the old building on the site formerly occupied by the bowling alley. Facing west toward US-169, the 162-ft. by 100-ft building houses the Food Mart in the north section and the Home Center on the south. Triangle Builders, Inc., was the contractor for the pre-engineered building. The Home Center is a new venture for Sutherland’s provides the opportunity for the homemaker to purchase other needs while doing her grocery shopping.
~ ~ ~
The City of Paola lease with Hayes Quarry for operation of the city dump through 1970 under the same terms as in the past year was approved. The lease is for $375 per month and provides the same hours and days for dumping.
~ ~ ~
The second annual barbed wire swap and sell show will be held March 22 and 23 in the Osawatomie City Auditorium. The event will be co-sponsored by the Kansas Barbed Wire Collectors association and the Osawatomie Jaycees.
~ ~ ~
Dr. Jack Rowlett will serve as president of the Port Authority, which will operate the Paola-Osawatomie Airport for the year 1970. Serving with him will be Don Warrick, vice-president, Osawatomie; Gordon Schrader, secretary-treasurer, Osawatomie City Manager; Paul Walker, Paola City Manager; David Hileman, Paola; Lon Thornton, Paola; and Ralph Platz, Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
Jim Kelley, president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce, presented a new business owner recognition certificate to Mrs. Virgil Thomas, owner of the Paola Credit Bureau at ceremonies last week.
~ ~ ~
Aluminum cans may soon be converted to cash in the “cash-for-cans” program launched by the Adolph Coors company. The firm will pay a dime a pound for scrap aluminum delivered to its distributors in eleven western states, Kansas included. The no-limit plan was initiated to combat litter and minimize solid waste.
~ ~ ~
Lester Woodrum of Louisburg and Roy Lawrence of Paola, won the doubles title with a score of 1,399 in the 23rd annual Kansas American Legion bowling association tournament in McPherson, Kans.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The Powell Observatory in Louisburg’s Lewis-Young park will never be the same. The new drivers and motors will allow precision viewing unmatched even by some of the nation’s professional observatories. The new system will allow those using the telescope to have access to a computer-screen map of the stars and will be able to point-and-click on a particular stellar object of interest.
~ ~ ~
Wal-Mart SuperCenter is planned near Paola High School. Plans for the new store were unveiled Monday night during the Paola Planning commission meeting. The new store would be three times larger than the current store and would sell groceries.
~ ~ ~
Price Chopper and J.R.’s County western Store will have larger shopping areas soon. The planned expansion will add about 10,000 square feet to the 35,000 square-foot building that houses both stores, said owner Jim Queen. Price Chopper grocery store opened at intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives in 1979.
~ ~ ~
Rural Water District No. 2 is in great shape financially and on its way to becoming the largest rural water district in Kansas. However, the district must continue to meet the challenges of providing for an ever-growing rural population and fight water pollution at Hillsdale Lake, the source of drinking water for 2,470 households.
~ ~ ~
A $552,147 bid was awarded to Strickland Construction of Overland Park to build an addition to the Tri-Ko Inc. work activity center in Osawatomie.
