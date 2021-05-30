Miami County Time Capsule

100 years ago (1921)
According to the Parker Message James Rose and A. M. Forrester were arrested and taken to Mound city. They are charged with running a still northeast of Parker.
~~~
“Yes, we are taking out a better carnival company than ever and I am mighty proud of it,” said Abner Kline of the Patterson-Kline show. All the winter the company has had headquarters in the old radiator building near the Missouri Pacific depot. In the large building wagons were repaired and repainted. New amusement houses were constructed. Horses, ponies, dogs and monkeys were trained. This year the Patterson-Kline show will have 20 railroad cars – 6 passenger, 2 box cars and 12 flat cars. There are 125 people in the organization. Monday the Patterson-Kline show will open the 1921 season at Osawatomie, where the Elks will sponsor the carnival. The week later, it will be in Independence and from there it will go to Tulsa. About six weeks will be spent in Oklahoma. Later routings for the company will be determined by crop and weather conditions.
~~~
Lane and Shawver is the name of Miami county’s newest law firm. However, there is nothing new but the name that is new. Alpheus Lane, senior member of the firm, has long been a successful lawyer in this county. Karl Shawver completed his work as county attorney and opened an office over the Citizens state bank. He will move to the rooms Mr. Lane has occupied, over the Buck-Schmitt hardware.
75 years ago (1946)
Willis H. McQueary, county attorney, will resume his official position Monday. After more than three years in the Army, he was discharged as a first lieutenant in Omaha. With his wife and three children he will make his home in Osawatomie, where he is opening a law office for general practice. In the middle of a term as county attorney, McQueary volunteered for military service. He ran for re-election in 1944 and was elected, but continued military service. He was an instructor in an army school and handled legal problems.
~~~
Work has started on a modern two-story building on the west side of the square to house Cole’s Store. The new building, which is the first building to be built on the square since the Sinkey building was erected in 1927, is being built by R. I. Nicholson. He has engaged the Cornelius Construction Co. as contractors. In addition to the tow full floors the building will have a mezzanine and a modern elevator will be provided to serve the patrons of Cole’s.
~~~
The M & M grocery has installed a new twelve-foot frozen food cabinet. Clyde P. Sutherland, owner of the store, mentions many of the frozen fruits and vegetables now in stock. The fruits are all sweetened and the vegetables are ready for cooking.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Plans for redistricting Kansas Congressional districts were tentatively approved in the Kansas Senate Tuesday. It goes to Gov. Docking for his signature, or veto. Miami and Anderson counties are to be moved into the Fifth District represented by Joe Skubitz of Pittsburg. Both counties have been in the Third district represented by Larry Winn, Jr. of Overland Park.
~~~
Twenty-two employees have been added by the Missouri Pacific railroad in Osawatomie recently and 20 more will be employed in the immediate future. D. W. Welch is superintendent of the Kansas Division, headquartered in Osawatomie. Welch said about 400 are employed in Osawatomie at this time.
~~~
Old-time country and western music by amateur and professional entertainers will be featured at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, march 28, at the Osawatomie city auditorium. The program presented free to the public, is one of a series of monthly shows given by the Osawatomie chapter of the Kansas Old-time Fiddlers and Pickers assn. in cooperation with the Osawatomie Jaycees. More than 700 persons attended last month’s program.
~~~
Governor Robert Docking announced Thursday the reappointment of three Kansas Highway Commission members. Those reappointed are Karl A. Brueck, Paola, Louis Kampschroeder, Garden City and Robert Kent, Salina, each to two-year terms. Brueck has been a member of the State Highway Commission since April, 1967.
~~~
The Paola Housing Authority received notice Thursday from the U.S. Department of HUD’s area office the Paola low rent project can be let for bids. The project will consist of 50 units designed specifically for the elderly located in 12 four-plexes and 1 duplex. It will be located on four square blocks bounded by gold street on the east, Diamond street on the west, Osage on the south and Shawnee on the north.
~~~
G. K. (Ken) Smith has been elected president of the Paola Rotary Club for the year starting July 1, by the board of directors. He is presently vice-president of the organization. Smith is owner of the G. K. Smith and Sons Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning Service. Directors elected Robert W. Harrington as vice-president for the coming year and re-elected Ross Karr as secretary and Maynard Elliott as treasurer.
~~~
Robert S. Mortenson, commander of Miami Post 156, American Legion, announced today that Dale Mitchell will again act as chairman of the American Legion Easter egg hunt.
~~~
Richard and Norma Sprigg invite you all to attend their grand opening of Sprigg Rent-All just south of Paola on US169 highway this weekend. All rental items from tractors to teaspoons will be on display. The firm supplies a great need to Miami Countians.
~~~
David Wilson, Osawatomie is new president of the Osawatomie Jaycees, succeeding Ronald Drimmel, who resigned.
25 Years Ago (1996)
A map outlining Osawatomie city’s anticipated growth area was approved Thursday by the city council. Osawatomie is the third city in Miami County to seek some regulatory control over development outside its city limits. An inter local agreement would give Osawatomie control over zoning, subdivision and building code regulations within this designated area. Osawatomie’s growth area would reach to the west to Indianapolis Road, to the north to 319th Street, to the south to 367th Street, and to the east as far as Harmony Road. It would abut the southwestern rim of Paola’s designated growth area.
~~~
One of the largest retail businesses in Anderson County appears to have fallen victim to area residents’ tendency to do their shopping out of town. Ray’s quality Foods in downtown Garnett began liquidating its inventory last week. Owner Ray Millsap said the store had done well until the Wal-Mart Supercenter opened in Ottawa last fall.
