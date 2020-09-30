Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Tuesday evening daily newspapers announced that prices on Ford autos, trucks, and tractors would be cut an average of 31 per cent. D. E. Hemenway, of the Paola Ford agency, received word that the new prices were effective at once. Here are the new prices F.O.B. Detroit: Touring car, regular, $440; touring car with starter, $510; Runabout, regular, $395; Runabout with starter, $465; chassis, $360; coupe with starter and demountable rims, $745; sedan with starter and demountable rims, $795; truck with pneumatic tires, $545; tractor, $790. Mr. Hemenway said: “I look for increased sales in enclosed cars. The new prices on coupes and sedans are most attractive as they are fully equipped. That Fordson tractor is certainly a bargain at the new price.”
~~~
Twelve head of Holsteins from the Osawatomie State hospital, received nine prizes at the Ottawa fair.
~~~
The rooms over the Miami County National Bank and the east room on the first floor of the building are being vacated so they can be prepared for occupancy by the Paola Telephone Co. The offices of the company will be on the first floor and the exchange on the second. E. J. Sheldon, who has had his law offices over the bank for many years is moving to the rooms in the bank building over the W. G. Coplin Jewelry store, vacated by the Paola Land and Loan Company. Hugh Prentice, new owner of the company has moved the offices to the front rooms in the second floor of the Schumann Building. William Marchan who has had his paint shop in the east room of the Bank Building, will move the Frank Koehler’s harness shop to occupy space in the room with Mr. Koehler.
~~~
D. E. Hemenway moved his Ford agency from South Pearl street to the new Baehr building on South silver street. This gives the company ample floor space for show rooms, stock and repair shop. The building is modern throughout, has electric elevator and other equipment necessary to an up-to-date automobile home.
~~~
The Ford Sales and Service Station of Louisburg owned by Seck and Speilbusch, was sold to Rosner and Peuser. H. P. Spielbusch and C. E. Seck purchased the business four months ago from the Reeds and have enjoyed a prosperous business, but the senior member, Mr. Spielbusch, found that this health could not withstand the long hours necessarily attached to the business.
75 years ago (1945)
The Oklahoma Contracting Co. has been awarded the contract to construct an 8-inch pipeline from Independence, Kans., to Paola. This is part of the six million dollar project to the Great Lake Pipeline co. to construct a pipeline at locations between Barnsdall, Okla., and Sioux Fall, S. D. The O. R. Dempsey Construction Co. will build the line from Barnsdall to Independence, and the Midwestern Constructors from Paola to Kansas City.
~~~
Milo Gish of Kansas City is the new parts expert and shop office man for the Lowe Truck and Tractor Co. He worked for the International Harvester company in Kansas City a number of years. Mr. will bring his family here as soon as a house is available.
~~~
E. W. Ingersoll has a patent pending for a revolutionary motor-driven lawn mower. Built with a sickle bar across the front and powered by a 1 h.p. motor it will cut weeds seven feet tall or grass only and inch and a half high. It will cut a 26-inch swath and pushes so easily that the wife can mow the whole yard in 15 minutes. Weighing only 120 pounds it can easily be picked up and put in a car. Mr. Ingersoll has orders for 140 of the machines. He cannot go into full production until his three sons return home from the armed services but when production is underway expects to employ 30 to 35 men to meet the increasing demand for this product.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Members of the Kansas Old time Fiddlers, pickers and singers will present an old-fashioned country jubilee Sunday at the Osawatomie City Auditorium. The Osawatomie Jaycees are sponsoring the event to assist Osawatomie musicians in the forming of a local chapter which would be affiliated with the state association.
~~~
Everyone is the area is invited to an open house at the new high school of Unified School District No. 368 Sunday afternoon. The event is he culmination of the combined efforts of board of education members, administrators and taxpayers of the district. The recently completed facility is on North Hospital Drive at the northeast edge of Paola.
25 Years Ago (1995)
By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, Osawatomie USD 367 voters shot down on Tuesday a proposal that would have permitted the district to go ahead with a $13.5 million plan to build a new high school. Board of education members have called a meeting Monday to discuss their next move in replacing East elementary, which was deemed inadequate in a 1994 report by a Kansas State university consultant.
~~~
Michael G. Prothe was named a 1995 premier performer with American Express Financial Advisers, Inc. Prothe has worked with the company for two years. His office is located in Salina. He is the son of Arlin and Venita Prothe of Paola.
~~~
Train full of grain jumped the tracks north of Paola. No one was hurt, 1,300 feet of track were ripped up when 13 cars of a southbound Union Pacific train derailed Thursday morning 2 miles north of Paola. The 110-car train, loaded with wheat, was en route to Houston from North Platt, Neb. When it derailed. The derailment involved cars at the rear of the train. Company officials determined that a broken rail caused the wreck.
