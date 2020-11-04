Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
The first of the week W. H. Sheldon, N. W. Wells, Bob Holmes, C. W. Chandler and Henry Payne went to Conner’s Ford for a day of fishing and caught 518 fish — bass, crappies and sunfish. This is no fish story.
~~~
Mr. and Mrs. L. D. White, the editor and his wife visited Mrs. P. A. Black last week and camped several days in the big woods near Pigeon Lake. Mrs. Black has a model farm of eastern Kansas. It comprises over 5,000 acres and is in fact an aggregation of farms. Her home is one of the finest in the state. The place is alive with thorough bred cattle, horses and hogs, and the holding, including land, stock, timber and improvements is well worth $100,000.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Al Schick, sales manager for Kansas and Missouri of “Sal-Tonik,” with headquarters in Kansas City, was in Paola, Monday and Tuesday, consulting with Joe Balloca, who is the agent for several counties in Eastern Kansas. He found Joe is a live-wire salesman and had placed orders for several car loads of the farm remedy.
~~~
There is always something going on in the Chestnut Grove community west of Osawatomie. A few weeks ago it was a community fair. Saturday night there was a big oyster supper.
75 years ago (1945)
Earl H. Park will hold an auction Wednesday at Freeman, Mo., to sell the entire stock and building of the Freeman Grain and Hardware Co.
~~~
The new 1946 Ford Motor car will be on display today at the Tom Crawford Motors, across from the post office. That’s the announcement people have been waiting for. It is four years since the last new car was received in Paola. There have been some 1942 cars delivered here on priorities, but they have been few. Because of labor and OPA problems the new cars will not be placed on sale for a time. Advance orders are being made, but now they are subject to priorities.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Karl Brueck, fourth Division Kansas State Highway Commissioner told members of the Paola Rotary Club that the US169 link from K-68 north 7 miles to near Spring Hill should be ready for surfacing by early summer in 1971. The next segment of the route is from K-68 to Deadman’s corner. In reviewing the third section from Deadman’s corner to the junction of K-7 south of Osawatomie, Brueck said road designers are busy preparing plans.
~~~
Locally half dollar coins practically have disappeared from use. The banks are unable to obtain supplies from the federal reserve even though thousands of them are still being made every day in the mints. The banks have from time to time a few half dollars that are received from deposits, but not many for some reason or other people are hoarding them.
~~~
Everyone in the Paola community hates to see Sterling and Wilma Carpenter leave our midst to move to North Little Rock, Ark., to make their home. Wilma was the Chief operator for Southwestern Bell for several years before her retirement and it was said at the time she knew the voice of everyone in town.
~~~
Bob Dunaway is the new proprietor of the former Hari Dawg restaurant-tavern on the north side of the square. The place will now be known as Bob’s Place.
~~~
The Osawatomie State Hospital is now a legal part of the city of Osawatomie. Annexation of the hospital and grounds, comprising 495 acres, was approved by the Osawatomie City commissioners.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Osawatomie State Hospital received words of support and confidence last week from members of the state’s Hospital Closure Commission as they recommended it not be closed in coming years. Instead, at a meeting Wednesday and Thursday in Salina, commission members named state hospitals in Topeka and Winfield as ones that should be shut down in the next two to three years. The move all but ended months of speculation and concern on the Osawatomie hospital’s future as it was among the state’s four mental health hospitals being weighed for closure.
~~~
A six-week class on how to use the Internet and what it has to offer will start Nov. 2 at the Adult Education Center in Paola.
~~~
A subdivision in the growth area around Louisburg was approved by the Miami County Commission Monday. Commissioners gave approval of the final plat for Rockville Meadows Subdivision located at the northwest corner of Rockville Road and Kansas Highway 68.
~~~
New members of the board of directors for the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce are Wayne Schwalm of Sonic Drive-In, Lynda Cole of The Locker Room and Leroy Brown of Brown’s Hardware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.