Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

125 Years Ago (1898)

Henry D. Beck, who has taken this paper for 26 years, came up from Pony Corner, Osage township, Tuesday and visited a while with us. We talked over the old days of ‘59 and ‘60 when the table was supplied, in addition to cornbread and butter, with river fish and river bottom hogs — both skinned. The big cat-fish were skinned because it was the easy way to dress them and hogs the same because a fire to scald them would attract Hunnewell’s attention in the timber and it would never do to take the pigs home to scald them and leave the bristle about the cabin door year. Skinning hogs is a lost art to the younger generation and new-comers to Miami county, but Henry Beck, Mike Allen, Cyrus Tuttle, Bill Sheridan, Morris Cunningham and others haven’t forgotten it.

