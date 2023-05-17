Miami County Time Capsule

Henry D. Beck, who has taken this paper for 26 years, came up from Pony Corner, Osage township, Tuesday and visited a while with us. We talked over the old days of ‘59 and ‘60 when the table was supplied, in addition to cornbread and butter, with river fish and river bottom hogs — both skinned. The big cat-fish were skinned because it was the easy way to dress them and hogs the same because a fire to scald them would attract Hunnewell’s attention in the timber and it would never do to take the pigs home to scald them and leave the bristle about the cabin door year. Skinning hogs is a lost art to the younger generation and new-comers to Miami county, but Henry Beck, Mike Allen, Cyrus Tuttle, Bill Sheridan, Morris Cunningham and others haven’t forgotten it.
Osawatomie will erect a city building south of the Farmers & Mechanics bank. In the tower will be a clock which for many years was in the old Post Office in Chicago.
100 Years Ago (1923)
Local officers and the Chamber of Commerce are considering a proposition of securing a tract of land near the city and establishing a municipal rock pile for the entertainment of hobos, who are invading Paola in large numbers asking for handouts and dodging work.
Mrs. Lida H. Caughron has been appointed postmaster at Fontana. She succeeds her husband, G. L. Caughron.
75 years ago (1948)
Last Friday night about 135 Ford owners and their families were guests of the Tom Crawford Tractor and Implement Co. at a get-together party. The new Ford tractors and Dearborn Implements were on display for the event.
Paola is to have parking meters. That was decided at an adjourned city council meeting Wednesday with all councilmen voting in favor of the plan. The meters will be around the square and one block away from it in every direction, on Peoria, Wea, Pearl and Silver streets. There will be approximately 300 meters at the curbs, including the park side of the business section.
The Play Mart, the new modern building adjacent to the Paola swimming pool, is nearing completion. According to Elmer Hagemeyer the building has 12,000 square feet of floor space and 6,000 feet will have maple flooring for dancing and skating. A bowling alley will be installed as soon as alley deliveries can be made.
50 Years Ago (1973)
The steam-electric generating plant under construction nearly four years in Linn County has started production of electricity on a trial basis from its 820,000-kilowatt turbogenerator. Power flowed from the plant on Feb. 23 over transmission lines connecting it with the systems of Kansas City Power & Light company, and Kansas Gas and electric company, owners of the project. The 820,000-kilowatt turbogenerator is the largest in operation between the Mississippi and the Rockies. Coal produced in the plant vicinity from surface mines will feed the huge power plant. Annual consumption is expected to be 2,000,000 tons of coal and 500,000 tons of crushed limestone, both produced nearby.
A tentative state highway letting includes projects of special interest to Miami county, according to Karl A. Brueck, fourth Division Kansas State Highway Commissioner. Listed is the 7.1-mile grading project from Deadman’s Curve, south to the K7-US169 junction, going east of Osawatomie. Also included in this project is the 0.5 mile spur — K279 — to the Osawatomie State Hospital.
A rural housing development to be called Whispering Oaks to be located on 1230 acres of land south of Somerset is in the planning stage. As there is a zoning problem, Sam Clark, developer, is to have his attorney prepare necessary rezoning papers and present them to county commissioners Louis J. Franke, Leonard A. Gast and Nelson Cowden for study.
In operation since the late 1920’s, the old Paola Sale barn is being razed to make way for the new modern Thriftway Super Market and Shopping Center at the junction of Hospital Drive and K263 highway. The property is now owned by Harold Bowman and Max Layland. The Paola Sale Barn was started by Chester Sutton, owner and Harry Justice, auctioneer. In the early thirties, Charley Lee purchased an interest with Sutton. Following Sutton’s death Lee sold a half interest to Frank Wilson. Lee died in 1941 and his interest was sold to Mark Morris. There have been several owners since that time, Fred Coon being the latest.
Within a few weeks, Lyman Rhea at Rhea Mobil Service will install the latest type automatic car washer. It will replace the automatic car washer that has washed thousands of cars in the last few years.
25 Years Ago (1998)
David Schwartz, who had been president of Citizen’s State Bank in Paola for a half dozen years, resigned last week. A Schwartz family member has been president of the bank ever since it was founded in 1903 by Schwartz’s great-grandfather, William Schwartz. Current family patriarch and former longtime bank president L. M. “Mike” Schwartz will assume the bank’s helm until a replacement is found. L. M. Schwartz is chairman of the bank’s board of directors.
Ownership of one of the largest private employers in Miami County has passed to the next generation. Mike Kilkenny now owns the major stock in Taylor Forge Engineered Systems. He bought stock from his father, Gary Kilkenny, and Gary’s partner, Tom Walsh. The three men own all of the company’s stock. Gary Kilkenny and Tom Walsh bought Taylor Forge 15 years ago from the conglomerate Gulf+Western.
Only two primary elections will be held Tuesday in Miami County. Both are in Osawatomie. Running for Ward I seat are Ray Bouwkamp, Lawrence Dickinson, and David Miller. That seat is currently vacant. Pat Hoskins, who held the seat, moved out of the ward and resigned because he was no longer eligible to serve. Seeking the Ward III seat are Steven Benner, Kenneth Neuenschwander, and the incumbent, Bruce Sharp.
Craig S. Powell, a longtime Osawatomie attorney, has been elected as the lawyer member of the 6th District Judicial Nominating Commission. Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties make up the district.
The old nursing home at 514 LeRoy in Osawatomie is gone. Built about 40 years ago by Agnes Roseberry, it housed Osawatomie Rest Home. The nursing home was closed several years ago. Osawatomie Publishing Co. recently owned the building and used it for storage. Gowing Construction Co. of Lane did the demolition.
