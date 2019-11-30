Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
W. A. Stephenson, Louisburg, has joined the Ford aggregators. Having recently bought a new touring car he made a trip to Kansas City Friday and upon his return, he was heard to brag, (in the usual Ford manner) about the pulling ability of his car. “Why I drove up there and back and never shifted a gear,” he boastfully remarked. Some car, eh?
~ ~ ~
The Economy Merc. Co., is preparing to receive new fixtures which when installed, will give Louisburg one of the most modern and up-to-the-minute stores of the state. Included in the fixtures is a Delco electric lighting system to be installed in order to give day “juice.” The company has authorized W. T. Breckenridge, the manager, to buy only high class goods.
~ ~ ~
A two-passenger army training airplane, owned by Hoveland of Kansas City, lit in the Rogers field, southwest of Louisburg Tuesday afternoon causing no small amount of excitement. Passengers were given flights at the rate of $1 per minute with a ten minute minimum. The plane arrived about 3 o’clock and within ten minutes, probably half the natives had also arrived on the field. The owner announced that he was here for the purpose of making flights for commercial purposes. Ere the words were out of his mouth, Charles Kelly was climbing into the seat, so he was given the honors of the first to fly over the Burg. Mrs. C. C. Wayman was the first lady to work up courage enough to take the ride. The $10 and $15 flights were well worth the money according to the expressions of the people who made them. The plane left Louisburg for Drexel, where the game was to be carried out about the same as at Louisburg.
~ ~ ~
J. H. Marcum, night operator for the Louisburg telephone company, purchased the Electric Theater from Foster Ferrel and operated the show Saturday night. Mr. Marcum is experienced in the picture show profession, having work for a theater in Kansas City several years ago.
~ ~ ~
Henry McKinney and his former wife, Myrtle, have got into trouble over their anxiety to remarry and are in the county jail on bigamy charges. Mrs. McKinney was arrested in Osawatomie Saturday and Mr. McKinney Sunday, on warrants issued by County Attorney Shawver. At the February term of district court Mrs. McKinney was denied a divorce, but married J. M. Harris and they were living at Independence, Mo., until three weeks ago, when her husband was killed in a railroad accident at Gainesville, Texas, and she returned to Osawatomie. McKinney was married to Ella Babcox of Ottawa September 2. The present state of their affairs is that they are yet man and wife, he in one apartment of the county hostelry and she, in addition to being Mrs. McKinney, is also Mrs. Harris, in her widow’s weeds is in another apartment.
~ ~ ~
The bank of Louisburg was burglarized Tuesday night. The robbery was discovered Wednesday morning by a man at the hotel, who observed that a window in the bank had been broken, when an investigation revealed the robbery. The vault door was dynamited and private boxes in the vault were rifled of Liberty bonds. The bank safe was not molested and no money was taken. So far as we know, this is the first bank ever robbed in Miami County.
~ ~ ~
Sunday Frank Sheridan and wife, driving their Studebaker sedan car, were out east of Paola going to Mr. Sheridan’s farm, and on their way home coming to town by the way of the Hampson farm, formerly the Boone farm, they were met by a large car with bright lights going at a rapid speed. The bright lights blinded Mr. Sheridan, and he turned to the side of the road to give the approaching car the right of way, and ran into the end of a culvert, the front axle striking the culvert and badly breaking the car. Mr. Sheridan was not injured. Mr. Sheridan had secured a Thanksgiving goose at the farm and had it in a sack tied on the foot board of the car. The goose likewise had a miraculous escape. The fender of the car doubled over the goose and protected it. It is our opinion that the auto driver who deliberately drives with bright lights ought to be hung without trial.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Charles G. Kelly, commissioner of the first district in Miami Co., last week was elected president of the Kansas County Commissioners association at the annual meeting held in Topeka. Other officers from Miami Co. attending the state meeting included Edd Lee, Harold Johnson, Harry Cavinee, Steve Russell, Ethel Hunt, Bob Mills, George Tronjo, Lloyd Bliss and Glena Wilcox.
~ ~ ~
Nineteen wagons and three big trucks with two and three men to each wagon, shucked fifty acres of corn for Ivan Wolfe last Friday. Women of the community served lunch at the Frank Williams farm. John E. Wolfe, 83, and one of Louisburg’s pioneers, has been seriously sick, requiring thr full attention of his son, Ivan, who farms the place, so neighbors got up the husking bee.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Fred Obermeier of the Block community, is critically ill at the Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City where she was taken in the Metzler ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained when she was run over by a team of horses.
~ ~ ~
A car driven by John W. Bennett Coming from the north, ran into the filling station of Ed Reese Sunday afternoon. The car came at such speed it broke off the middle gasoline pump, ran over Mr. Reese breaking the small bone in his right leg.
~ ~ ~
Lavell Cantwell, 7th grade pupil at the South school, astonished Principal Paul Parsons by appearing Monday morning with 66 silver dollars for the purchase of a war bond. The money was compactly packed in a tinker-toy box and was part of the 100 coins his father brought back from the northwest.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Castle of the Knights of King Arthur, Castle Kansas, No. 946, was 37 years old November 11 and is now the oldest castle in the United States. It has been under the same leader all these years.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Concern has been voiced from several quarters about the heavy trucks moving through Louisburg on US-69 to and from the dam construction site east of LaCygne. Accidents involving the trucks have raised fears about the safety of school busses loading and unloading on the highway as well as local residents who daily drive to work on the highway.
~ ~ ~
F. I. McLean will serve as president of the Miami County Fair Association through 1970. He was elected to succeed Alan Kettler. The new vice-president is Don Watson, succeeding Delbert Walters. Bill Brownlee, secretary, and Mrs. Donna Wehmeier, treasurer, were re-elected.
~ ~ ~
Most Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, newly elevated archbishop of the diocese of Kansas City, Kan., made his first visit to Ursuline November 20. Shown in a picture taking to the archbishop are Sister Raymond Dieckman, Sister Mildred Urynowica, Sister Patrice Schmitz, Sister Eugene Reynolds, and Sister M. Charles McGrath.
~ ~ ~
Bill Brownlee, vice-president of The Miami County National Bank, said the bank put checks in the mail totaling $32,272.50 to the bank’s Christmas Club members. So that amount will be in circulation in the next few weeks.
~ ~ ~
Gene McCormack, head of the local Fluor Corporation unit, says that Flour recently signed a contract to build a complete new refinery for Mobile Oil Company near Joliet, Illinois, at a cost of 290 million dollars. It is on a 160m acre tract and the contract is the largest dollar volume contract ever made by Fluor.
25 Years Ago (1994)
For more than four decades, Nelson S. Reppert directed the operations of the Osawatomie Graphic-News, except for about a year, in 1945, he spent in the Marines during World War II. The native of Harris, in Anderson County, who came to Osawatomie in 1934, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 1994, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was 81. Reppert and his brother, Clay, came here in May 1934 to take over the Osawatomie Graphic-News which was a combination of two newspapers that merged. He was a key figure in the creation of East Kansas Offset Inc., the printing plant here that is jointly owned. It prints the newspapers at Garnett, Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg as well as a variety of commercial material. For a time, Reppert was a stockholder in The Western Spirit and later the Miami County Publishing Co., Paola, after the newspapers merged. He was married to the late Isabel Elizabeth Reppert. Survivors are daughter Brenda Johnson, sons Nelson Lance and Brent Arlen Reppert.
~ ~ ~
County GOP turned to the right at its biannual organization of the party Thursday night. Daniel Gallagher, Richland Township, was elected chairman. He succeeds Harold Sevy, Paola, who had held the post several years. Sevy did not seek re-election. Pat Butler, Osawatomie, was elected vice chairman. She had been secretary of the county party. Butler replaces Virginia Bundy, who has been active in Republican politics for several decades. Marge Elliott was elected secretary, and the new treasurer is Larry Wassmer, who succeeds Larry Lybarger.
~ ~ ~
Keylee Sanders of Louisburg is Miss Teen Kansas. She won the state competition at Wichita State University and will represent Kansas in the Miss Teen USA competition in August.
