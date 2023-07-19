Miami County Time Capsule

125 years ago (1898)
Excavating for the basin of the Paola waterworks near the pump house has commenced.
~~~
The Miami County Good Roads and Improvement association was organized with Otto Peiker, chairman and C. A. Giles, secretary.
~~~
Round trip excursion to Washington, D.C., for $31.75.
~~~
A. B. Bryan of Valley township was appointed superintendent of construction of the new courthouse at $3 a day.
~~~
F. M. Pontious has been appointed postmaster at Stanton.
~~~
New recruits for the war against Spain: Harry Murray, Andrew McGill, Joe Clark, Donald Simpson. W. H. Trumbull, H. Mooney, Charles E. Mallory, Joseph Kirchendaufer, Fred K, Ferguson, Amos Dixon and John Swartell of Paola, Bloom Long of La Cygne, w. A. Cunningham of Louisburg and R D. Kent of Spring Hill, Charles Spencer, formerly of Paola, enlisted with Roosevelt’s Rough Riders in Texas.
~~~
Salaries of the Paola city schools for the coming year are: superintendent, $1,000 per year; high school principal, $65 per month; teachers in high school $50 each and in the grades $40 each.
100 years ago (1923)
Thursday of last week Mr. Hockaday, of Wichita was here to see the Chamber of Commerce relative to a new highway he is promoting. It is called the “Cannonball Route” and runs from Kansas City to Wichita. It goes thru the Southeastern Kansas oil belt, and is the most direct line between Wichita and Kansas City. Principal towns touched in Kansas are Wichita, El Dorado, Eureka, Yates Center, Garnett, Osawatomie, Paola, and Olathe. The new highway is to have eastern and northern connections at Kansas City and Western and southern outlets at Wichita. Because it cuts down the distance so many miles it will draw most of the travel between Wichita and Kansas City, including tourists from all directions. The highway will be well marked with the famous Hockaday system, the best marking plan yet devised.
~~~
“I can pay my fine for bootlegging just as soon as I sell my cow,” said a young man recently to Judge Williams in federal court for the eastern district of Oklahoma. “You sell that cow and I will send you to jail for six months,” replied the judge. “Keep the cow and drink its milk instead of corn whisky. That cow is worth more than all the whisky in the county.
~~~
Osawatomie is to have a second bank. It will be the First National Bank of Osawatomie. Application for a charter has been recommended by a federal reserve agent. Capital stock of the bank will be $50,000 with S. S. Whiteford, Hugh Whiteford, H. C. Rubert, E. J. Barnes, T. L. Youmans, H. Churchill and Dr. W. L. Speer as principal stockholders.
The bank will probably occupy the building used by the defunct Osawatomie State Bank. Organization of the new bank is due to the activity of Horace C. Rubert, of Courtland, assisted of course by those who wanted a second bank in Osawatomie. Mr. Rubert has 30 years experience in banking and will be cashier of the Osawatomie bank.
~~~
Monday the Marais des Cygnes went out of its banks. At the time the only road open into Osawatomie was the west road. Water was nearly to the State Hospital fence. Osawatomie people who didn’t use the trains to go to Paola for court appearances had to take a row boat at the Asylum Bridge and then take an auto at the foot of the hill. The road past the sheep sheds was full of water from Main Street in Osawatomie almost to the Tabb farm. The Fontana road is under water at Henson, and for about a mile on either side of the station.
~~~
Thursday of last week the Citizens State Bank of Lane was ordered closed by State Bank Commissioner Carl J. Peterson. The bank’s trouble was its inability to collect loans. The bank was chartered in 1895. Commissioner Peterson stated “There isn’t a chance the bank can be reorganized.”
~~~
Paola will have yellow taxicabs. Paola always keeps right up with the possession. The famous Yellow Cabs are to be placed in Paola. These are the taxicabs which have proven so popular the country over. Scott Bounds has contracted to use yellow Cabs and his shipment of the yellow cars will be here about July 1. Then Paola will have the most modern of taxi services.
~~~
Thursday night of last week robbers got into the vault of the Bucyrus State Bank. They couldn’t get into the safe. A number of safety deposit boxes were rifled and about $250 worth of stamps were taken from the box of postmaster john Laskie. The robbers tunneled through the wall into the vault.
75 years ago (1948)
Friday, June 18, the 1949 Fords will be on display at Tom Crawford Motors. The new Fords have so many improvements that they win enthusiastic praise from those that have had pre-views.
~~~
Improvements that have provided about 50 per cent additional display shelving have been installed in the Pence and Bales Grocery in Paola.
50 years ago (1973)
A new Coast-to-Coast Store will open at Sutherland Shopping Center in Paola. Mr. And Mrs. Daryl Stephens of Hillsdale announce the purchase of the Coast-to-Coast franchise. The store will open in the new business building constructed by Rex Sutherland south of Sutherland’s Food Mart and Home Center.
~~~
Charles Molina and Jim Fuchs, members of the Kansas Lions International band make plans to house 120 members of the band in Paola. The members will assemble here for practice before going to Miami Beach, Fla., to participate in the 56th annual Lions International convention. The band will give a concert around Park Square. Four of the band members are from Paola.
~~~
Flight of three alleged till tappers ended abruptly Monday evening through the cooperation of enforcement officers in Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties. Just 13 minutes after a till tapping incident was reported at Willard’s IGA Super Market in Osawatomie, three men were apprehended by Kansas Highway Patrolman Steve Marshall, one mile south of Greeley on US169 highway. Authorities say $1,215.18 was taken from the cash register.
~~~
Gordon Schrader, Osawatomie city manager, has appointed Howard Barnes as new municipal judge. Barnes served as Osawatomie mayor ten years before being defeated in the April election.
25 years ago (1998)
Paola’s new Wal-Mart Supercenter is scheduled to open Wednesday morning. The 144,000-square-foot store is more than three times larger than the current Wal-Mart store. The Super-Center will have everything the present store has carried and more, said Mike Hursey, store director. The store will include a full-line grocery store.
~~~
A plan is being considered to form an improvement district to install streets, water and sewer mains and lines and storm drains on land the city of Osawatomie purchased last year. The property, commonly referred to as the “Biggerstaff property” was purchased in September 1997. At the time the tract was described as about 62 acres. The land faces the 1700 block of Brown Avenue and runs in a roughly L-shape back to the south along the railroad tracks to an area near the sports complex. A majority of the council decided the land purchase was necessary in order to extend sewer service to the new elementary school under construction at 19th Street and Parker Avenue.
~~~
Most retail operations for the Miami County Cooperative Association have been moved to a more visible location in Paola. The cooperative recently opened a farm and home store at 306 Baptiste Drive. Most of the cooperative’s retail operations moved there from the west end of Paola near the grain elevators.
