Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
South Silver Street was officially opened Tuesday evening with a big dance. That morning the block was completed. The block just south of the T.J. Kelly home was prepared for dancing. The street was washed and in the evening corn meal was sprinkled over the smooth asphalt. Benches from the court house park were placed on either side of the street. The Paola band assisted by members of the Osawatomie band gave a short concert. The orchestra arrived and there was dancing until midnight. Silver street is now the best paved street in Paola. It makes a regular boulevard.
~~~
City delivery of mail, which has just been started in Osawatomie, is proving very popular. Seventeen mail collection boxes will be installed.
~~~
Black & Veatch, Kansas City engineers, have recommended that Osawatomie build a new dam on the Marais des Cygnes north of town.
~~~
The Frisco is extending its double track from Olathe to Paola. Workmen are now at Bonita and Spring Hill. It is expected that the track will be finished this fall. This will give Frisco and Katy trains a double track from Paola to Kansas City and greatly better traffic conditions. Now the single track from Paola to Olathe is overburdened because of heavy traffic. Paola has about the best train service in the state, with the exception of Topeka, Wichita and Hutchinson.
~~~
Dave L. Teagarden, a coal miner at La Cygne, was killed Friday when the rock roof caved in on him at the West Side coal mine. He is survived by his wife and four children.
~~~
The Ever-Lasting Tire company has completed arrangements with the owners of the old radiator plant for the building and grounds in Paola. B. B. Morrison is here completing plans for overhauling the building and making necessary improvements for the installation of machinery for the manufacture of tires.
~~~
Memorial Hall at Osawatomie will probably be completed by Aug. 30, so the World War veterans can dedicate their building on the anniversary of the Battle of Osawatomie.
~~~
John L. Chambers has sold his interest in the Shawver & Chambers confectionery at Osawatomie to P. Berlin, short-stop on the Osawatomie ball team.
~~~
What came near being a serious automobile accident occurred at the bridge near the Peterson club house Sunday evening. Frank gray was driving his car onto the approach when the brake slipped and the car swung over the embankment. Mrs. W. H. Bowers, one of the occupants, caught hold of an over-hanging tree limb and held the car in balance until it could be righted. If the car had slipped another foot it would have been thrown into the creek, with perhaps serious results.
~~~
A merry musical sextet of Paola young people motored to Osawatomie Friday and spent the evening with friends. They attended a show, visited the ice cream parlors and otherwise enjoyed themselves according to the dictates of youthful fancy. At a late hour they started on the return trip, enthusiastic over the evening’s splendid entertainment. When about midway between the two towns, in trying to negotiate a particularly bad piece of road, the car became discouraged or disabled and refused to chug. There was not a mechanic in the party. The man in the moon looked down in sympathy, but was too far away to offer advice. The situation was serious — also lonesome. A consultation was held, a vote taken and it was decided to “hoof” it into town. At 2 a.m., six weary, dreary, foot-sore erstwhile jaunty merrymakers plodded into the city, and with whispers of caution and many promises of silence, parted for what was left of the night. Somehow the secret leaked out and that is why it is printed.
~~~
The Cutler’s association of old settlers will hold their annual picnic on August 23 at Cutler’s farm, four miles southwest of Rantoul. The association is named after Charles Cutler, and is held on the farm he settled on in 1857.
75 years ago (1945)
Housewives snort when they hear about the immense peach crop. That’s because sufficient sugar isn’t available for putting up the peaches. An unusual sight was a woman buying 30 pounds of sugar, all in one day. She had been accumulating points to go with the canning sugar rations.
~~~
Recent moves would tend to indicate that the state highway commission will not go ahead with plans to pave US 169 between Osawatomie and Garnett. This project had been planned as one of the first to be tackled after the war. In Anderson County condemnation proceedings connected with the widening and straightening the highway had been started. About half of the landowners affected had filed appeals. The commission feels there is so much opposition to the paving that the inclination is to spend the money on other highways which are clamoring for paving. The plan of the highway commission had been to take some of the kinks out of the highway and make it about 15 feet wider.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Osawatomie has obtained a $33,596 federal aid grant to build a sports complex on city owned ground south of 12th and Pacific. A 15-acre site will be utilized for three baseball fields, a basketball court, two tennis courts, shuffleboard, horseshoes and playgrounds area. There will be off street parking. This is the last year that baseball will be played on the municipal football field. It will now be used exclusively for football.
~~~
Sod was stripped from the northeast-southwest runway at the Paola-Osawatomie airport in preparation for hard surfacing the runway. The Port Authority has obtained a loan for the improvements which will include lights on the runway and two hard-surfaced taxi strips.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Kaylee Sue Sanders of Louisburg was crowned Miss Teen USA during the national pageant Tuesday in Wichita. Sanders graduated from Louisburg High School in May. The Louisburg native set herself apart from the competition Tuesday evening with her interview skills.
~~~
Willow Branch Schoolhouse is moved again. It was moved across Harmony Road to Mark and Debbie Holscher’s property, where it will get a face lift and new life as a community center. The building once was the location of a one-room school southwest of the resent Ron Olson car dealership. After the new U. S. 169 highway was built, Raymond Stanchfield provided ground at the intersection of Harmony Road and 325th Street for the building to be used as a 4-H center.
