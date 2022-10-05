Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Wallace Hamm said Wednesday morning at 4:30 he was awakened by somebody shouting in his yard. He looked out and there in the yard, in an auto, was Lester Rose, shouting at the top of his voice. Lester, who already has three girls, was on his way home from the Speer hospital in Osawatomie and he was shouting: Wallace! Wallace! I’ve got a boy.
~~~
Frank W. Sponable: I have taken lots of cross-country trips in big cars and I want to say that when a man has driven 300 miles a day he has traveled some. An average of 30 to 35 miles an hour for nine or ten hours is mighty good driving, as there are always stops that cut down average.
~~~
At the La Cygne fair Ralph McDaniel, aged 32, of Iola, received injuries from which he died in a Ft. Scott hospital Friday. He was injured Thursday afternoon when an outlaw horse ran into the race horse ridden by McDaniel. The horse McDaniel was on fell on him, breaking his neck.
~~~
Mrs. Louie Baehr was painfully injured Monday night when the car in which Mr. And Mrs. Baehr were riding turned completely over pinning Mrs. Baehr beneath the seat. They were driving south on Silver street after dark, when Mr. Baehr to avoid a car without lights, which was in the street, turned sharply to the left just in time to see another car sitting in front of him. Dodging back to the other side he barely missed another car just as a car with very bright lights came north blinding him. This time, to avoid hitting the car, he turned to the left curbing, the front wheels striking the curb and overturning the car, catching both of them beneath.
~~~
Stopping at the Hotel Jackson this week is William Gerard of New York City. He came here to get a refreshing drink at the fountain of The Liberty State Bank.
~~~
The new St. Phillips’ parochial school at Osawatomie opened September 4 with 70 pupils.
~~~
A new highway has been marked through Wellsville –the Kansas City-Iola-Tulsa trail.
~~~
Tuesday evening 26 carloads of Paola people went out to boost for the Miami county Farm Products show. They intended to visit Osawatomie, Beagle and Parker. The Miami County people got lost at the edge of Miami County. There was a fair crowd in Osawatomie, Beagle and Parker. Then came the ride to Lane which put Paul Revere’s ride in the shade. They got into Lane after all the inhabitants had gone to bed. There were no speeches because there was no one on hand to hear the clatter. The cars came rolling into Paola at midnight.
~~~
More than 300 old settlers of Osage township celebrated a reunion with an all day picnic at the John Mullin home at Fontana on Thursday afternoon. The dinner was a sumptuous feast contributed by all present with its foundation fried chicken. In the afternoon Alpheus Lane made a talk reviewing early times in the township and Luther Merker followed with a discussion of the economic condition of Kansas.
~~~
Paola’s toy factory, the plant of the Gosnell Mfg. Co., makers of Mother Goose play cars and doll furniture is a beehive of industry. At the present time orders for over two weeks ahead are in and new orders are coming in on every mail. The carpenter shop is at the foot of Wea Street in the Paola Tank Co. Building. In the paint shop, which is located in the old foundry building. Ten men are at work painting and packing the products of the factory.
75 years ago (1947)
Sixty-five miles of rural electric lines to serve approximately 225 homes and farms in Miami county will be built immediately by Eastern Kansas Utilities, Inc. According to Frank McCarthy, local manager for the electric company. The Palmer Jones Company of Ottawa signed a contract to build the new rural lines. It was stated that a grand total of approximately 350 rural customers will be serviced by the electric company through the Paola electrical system upon completion of the new extensions. The number of miles of line operated by Eastern Kansas in the county will total 100.
~~~
Floyd C. Ellis has purchased the Standard Oil service station in Paola and is now in charge. Ellis has had considerable filling station experience and says that he intends to give the best service possible.
~~~
The Fluor Corporation plant in Paola was closed all day Monday, the day of the funeral of Peter Fluor, 50, president of the corporation. His corporation brought equipment here to work at the Panhandle Eastern booster station and then kept equipment in storage. At the start of the late war the local factory was opened and it has grown so it covers over five acres and more than 150 people are employed.
~~~
Saturday will mark the grand opening of the Bill Peuser Chevrolet Co. In the new garage building at 210 North Silver. The building of brick and tile construction was built by the Cornelius Construction Co. The new building is a dream come true to Bill Peuser who first started in the automobile business in Kansas City in 1918. He went to the Ford Garage in Louisburg and in 1921 took over the Ford Garage in Paola.
~~~
US169 highway between Osawatomie and Garnett, will not be paved until 1948. This information was gained by a delegation from Garnett which had an interview with Governor Frank Carlson and state highway commission officers in Topeka recently. No information has been supplied relative to the new bridge on US169 at Osawatomie and the paving over the new route from Osawatomie northeast to the Plum Creek School corner.
~~~
Dismantling of the old J. W. Jenison home, two miles northwest of Osawatomie is underway. The house is one of the landmarks of the county. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall. Union soldiers often danced in the house during the Civil War. J. W. Jenison came to the country from Indiana in 1857, homesteaded 157 acres and built the house.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The Paola Clemens-Green Company is far ahead of the pack. The newest wrinkle in retail trade in America is catalog showroom selling. The store displays all the merchandise and customers order by number, picking up the items and hauling them away. Clemens-Green has had this type of operation for more than five years.
~~~
Esco Wrecking company of Topeka is making progress razing the old Lowe building on West Wea street. The property was donated to Paola city by Mr. And Mrs. Lorenzo Lowe.
~~~
Dr. and Mrs. Doug Slawson were presented a framed recognition plaque by Carl Gump, president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce September 19. Dr. Slawson is practicing dentistry on the west side of the Square, having purchased the business of Dr. John Lambert.
~~~
Griffin’s IGA Store has been sold to Pence Food Centers, Inc., Ottawa, effective Oct. 1. Pence is not a name new to the grocery business in Paola. Back about 1950 Bob Pence’s father owned the Pence & Bales grocery store on the south side of the square that later became Pence and Griffin, the forerunner of Griffin’s IGA. W. E. Griffin, Sr., purchased the interest of Pence in the business in 1957. Later, he took his son William E. Griffin, Jr., into the business and constructed a new building at the present location on Piankishaw street.
~~~
Max Layland and Harold Bowman, co-owners of the Buy rite Thriftway Super Market in Paola have purchased the old Paola Market Sale barn property on Hospital drive at the East edge of Paola from Mr. And Mrs. Fred Coon. The property will be developed into the future home of the all new modern Thriftway Super Market and Shopping Center.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A Paola construction company was awarded the contract to build the new Paola branch office of First Federal Saving. Directors of the financial institution awarded the contract to Triangle Builders of Kansas, Inc. After reviewing bids from four general contracting companies. The new 3,700-square-foot branch office will be built at 1310 Batiste Drive, the first building in the Baptist Commons commercial complex. The complex is being developed by First Kansas Federal.
