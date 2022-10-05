Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 File photo

100 Years Ago (1922)

Wallace Hamm said Wednesday morning at 4:30 he was awakened by somebody shouting in his yard. He looked out and there in the yard, in an auto, was Lester Rose, shouting at the top of his voice. Lester, who already has three girls, was on his way home from the Speer hospital in Osawatomie and he was shouting: Wallace! Wallace! I’ve got a boy.

