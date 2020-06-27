Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
We, the undersigned, believing that the best interests of the county demand a bi-metallic currency, respectively request that all parties that feel it their duty to form a bi-metallic league to meet at the court house at Paola June 24. This is strictly a non-partisan league. W. H. Sheldon, J. F. Hall, W. D. Hoover, Capt. J. W. Price, Frank Pyle, W. B. Crossan and C. W. Chandler.
~~~
Hillsdale is now connected with the rest of the world by telephone. The office is located in Dr. Morrison’s Store.
~~~
A new baseball nine has been organized in Paola called “The White Lillies.” They played Sunday with some out-of-town nine and got stuck, the score being 18 to 22.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Wednesday afternoon a young man entered the office of the Spring Hill Banking Company and at the point of a revolver held up the cashier Ray Smith and the assistant cashier Miss Edna Lemen, forced them into the vault and locked the door. He took $1000 in currency and escaped through the back door. A burglar alarm was pushed inside the vault and the robber was seen crossing a corn field. An armed posse started in pursuit and the man was overtaken by Ralph Hines and upon refusing to halt was shot dead by Mr. Hines. Hines will probably receive $5,000, the amount offered by the Kansas Bankers association for the body of a bank robber.
~~~
The Paola city ordinances requires that property owners connect their properties with sewers. This means the end of over-ground health menaces.
~~~
M. M. Merrill, an expert birdman connected with the Cline-Patterson carnival company showing in Ottawa this week, piloted the big Curtiss J-N Biplane to Paola Monday afternoon. He had a passenger, Mrs. A. K. Glind, who took advantage of the bright day and the novelty of the journey to visit her sister, Mrs. Jamie Peterson in Paola. The trip was made from Ottawa to a landing at the Bert Russell place on East Peoria in just 15 minutes. The plane is equipped with a 110 horsepower engine and the pilot said if they had not encountered some contrary winds the trip could easily have been made in 10 minutes.
~~~
Miami County will have a fair this year that will make everyone want another. That is the aim, to start a fair that will become an annual event, supported by the entire county. The fair will be under the management of the Eastern Kansas Agricultural association. We are going to call this affair the first annual Miami County Agricultural Products show. The dates are Oct. 13, 14, and 15.
75 years ago (1945)
Members of the newly created board to reorganize school districts met Monday morning in the office of County Superintendent Hazel King. The board members will become familiar with the redistricting law and the instructions concerning it.
~~~
Lloyd Sutton, 39, of Olathe, who was reared and educated in Paola, was murdered the night of Wednesday, June 6, and Friday evening his body was found in his Hudson sedan, a half mile west of US 69, a mile south of the Linn County Line.
~~~
Baby chicks ready every Wednesday at Humate Hatchery, 140 West Peoria, Paola.
~~~
A.M. Cantwell has taken over the management of the Skelly Service Station at 110 South Silver St., Paola.
~~~
Albert Swallow of Eden Chapel was painfully injured Saturday morning when his car exploded as he was trying to start it. He was hit by a piece of steel which cut a deep gash under one eye. Lionel Lyons, who was helping him, was burned on one hand.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Undersheriff Les Barrett and deputy John Elliott assisted officers at Ottawa in the capture of three men who held up a jewelry store in Ottawa Thursday. The three were captured in less than an hour after the holdup.
~~~
The Western Auto Store in Osawatomie was burglarized between 9:30 and 11 Thursday night. Taken were three guns, 6 Timex watches, a TV and $98 in cash.
~~~
A new hand in the operation of the Breckenridge Department Store chain is James E. (Jim) Breckenridge, 22, son of W. Howard Breckenridge. Jim is the third generation of the family to be associated with the business, started by his grandfather, William T. Breckenridge, in Louisburg, in February 1922. The operation includes three stores, the original unit in Louisburg, the one opened in Paola in October 1946, and another opened in Drexel, Mo., operated since may 1957.
~~~
Lt. Colonel Robert J. Buchman has been promoted to the rank of colonel. Colonel Buchman is head of the department of thoracic surgery at Valley Forge Army Hospital. He is the son of Mrs. J. D. Buchman and the late Mr. Buchman.
~~~
John R. Clark, now serving in the Army in Vietnam, filed Monday as a candidate for State Representative of Miami County. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin B. Clark.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Five days of special events, including a carnival, a parade and a gathering of crafters and classic cars, are planned in Osawatomie this week as part of the annual John Brown Jamboree. All events are free of charge to visitors. Selected as marshals for the John Brown Jamboree parade are George and Pauline Pretz. The couple earlier this year received an award as the Kansas farm family of the year.
~~~
The Osawatomie city council agreed to give $10,000 to the Osawatomie State Hospital Awareness Committee. The committee is assigned the task of saving the hospital from closure by the state. Norma Stephens, former superintendent of the hospital, is leading the committee’s drive to prepare informational brochures and hire a political lobbyist to represent the hospital during the 1996 legislative session. The hospital’s total annual payroll is $13,845,180, not including benefits. The closure of another state hospital, on the other hand, would be a boon for the county and Osawatomie.
~~~
A downtown Osawatomie restaurant has a new name and new owners. Kenneth and Sheryl Ploof of Osawatomie recently bought Café Italiano from Frank Moley of Spring Hill and changed its name to Some-Place Else. Kenneth Ploof has been a cook at various restaurants in Overland Park.
