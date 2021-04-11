Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
Coming through Block the other day we noticed the muddy roads made a big increase in business at the Ahrens Mercantile Company store at that place. Produce was coming in by the wholesale, especially eggs and old roosters out of service, which Paola prices were paid.
~~~
L. D. White went to Fontana Monday to assist Dr. Mott in taking an invoice of his stock of drugs which he has traded for a farm.
~~~
Wm. Goudie of Beagle was in Paola Monday. He planned to come up on the train, but missed that way of conveyance, so rather than change his plans he walked all the way. He returned on the noon train.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Miami County is to have more oiled roads. The county commissioners have decided to oil the Jefferson Highway from Paola to Beagle. This is about a 12-mile stretch as the cinder road by the state hospital will not be oiled. The Short Line from Louisburg to the Johnson county line was oiled this winter. There are 9½ miles of oiled road in the Louisburg vicinity. Hard surfaced roads will come someday, but not in these times of high taxes and high priced labor and materials. Farmers in the Bucyrus area are boosting for oiled road from Paola to Bucyrus and then on to the Short Line. The road between Paola and Block which bears the highest amount of farm traffic, should have an early call from the commissioners. And the Wellsville road is an important one. So are the Paola-Spring Hill and Paola-Louisburg roads.
~~~
Thursday last week W. E. Gsell sold his drug store on the north side of the square to Weir Bros., of Louisburg. Clem Weir will move here from Louisburg will move here and have charge of the Rexall Store.
~~~
The Prairie Oil & Gas Co. is hitting the producers so hard in reducing the price of crude oil and they with their drillers and all concerned in the oil fields are as blue as indigo and operations have about suspended. The price is down to $1.75 per barrel, about one half as much as it was a month ago. Thursday of last week a company drilling a mile and a half west of Centerville drilled one of the best oilers yet drilled in that lease.
~~~
Plans are underway that will probably result in Paola having a real band this year. We have about finished making arrangements for a director. A good band is one of the best things a town can have.
~~~
On the Sedalia and Paola division of the M. K. & T. at the Fred Russell Farm four miles east of Paola there is a half mile switch track that is known as the Wea spur. It makes a convenient place for Mr. Russell who is a big feeder to load and unload his stock. Last week he shipped from there four car loads of cattle and one car load of hogs.
~~~
Studebaker Series 21 Special-Six Sedan, the enclosed car de luxe, available for $2750 at Cumming Auto Co., Paola, Kansas.
~~~
Jno. D. Taylor and Frank Forner, who purchased the Sherman building on the north side of the Square, are fitting it up and will open a soft drink and short order restaurant there.
75 years ago (1946)
Paola has another motor car agency. D. L. McMillin, who returned from the army three weeks ago after serving in Europe, has the Willys agency for the Paola territory. His agency will be located at 105 W. Miami. It will be known as Mack’s Willys Agency. A new 1946 Willys Jeep, 4-wheel drive has already be received and new Willys passenger cars are expected in a few weeks.
~~~
Paola and Osawatomie are to have a joint airport. It will not have surfaced landing field and aviators will make landings on a level stretch of sod. It will do as an experiment and while it is available the two towns can ascertain how much demand there is for such a field. It will be on the Roberts eighty a mile north of the Plum Creek school house. Proposal that the two towns have an airport near the Katy viaduct was investigated and passed up as it would have cost between $50,000 and $60,000 for the land and landing field.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Construction of a three-building apartment complex which will provide 48 units will commence within the next 30 days according to L. M. Schwartz, Paola banker, one of the investors. The buildings will be located on a 4-acre tract on the south side of Baptiste Drive slightly east and across from the Rice Bus building. The owners and developers of the project in addition to Schwartz, are Wm. G. Young, Kansas City contractor, Dr. Barney Graham, Olathe dentist who resides west of Paola, Ward H. Haylett, Jr., and William M. Linscott, architects of Kansas City.
~~~
Purple Pride waved like wildflowers on a prairie meadow as friends of Lynn Dickey gathered in Dickeyville Thursday evening to pay homage to Osawatomie’s favorite son. Lynn, who set many passing and scoring records on the Osawatomie gridiron in high school, went on to put that town on the football map while quarterback for the Kansas State University Wildcats. Again he set a bevy of passing records – this time in the Big Eight football conference, and reaped other honors nationally. Fred White, sports director of WIBW-TV, master of ceremonies was introduced by William W. Eddy, chairman of the Dickey Day activities. Bill Freeman, Dickey’s high school coach was introduced and remarked that Lynn was the best spit wad thrower in high school when he took over the head coaching reins in 1965. Kansas State Coach Vince Gibson stated that the fortunes of football at K-State started in Osawatomie four years ago when he signed Lynn Dickey to play for the Wildcats. “Lynn was the first player I signed after coming to K-State,” he added. Mayor Howard Barnes announced that the municipal football field and stadium had been renamed “Lynn Dickey Field.”
~~~
A 31-year-old Butler, Mo. Man escaped serious injury when the tractor-trailer he was operating crashed into the Adult Education Center at the junction of US169 highway and Lewis Drive Friday. The 1970 Mack tractor pulling a 40-ft grain trailer loaded with 49,000 pounds of milo, was southbound on the highway. The driver said he turned into the drive at the education center to avoid hitting a car that slowed for traffic. The entire tractor and two thirds of the trailer entered the building before stopping. The cab of the tractor was crushed and the trailer damaged. All the glass and the entire front of the building were broken out. Extensive damage resulted to the roof, supports and interior of the building. No one was in the building at the time of the accident.
~~~
After 24 years as manager and partner of Breckenridge’s store in Paola, Paul W. Grabill has taken over as manager and owner. The store at the southeast corner of the square will now be called Grabill’s.
25 Years Ago (1996)
A section of the Prairie Spirit Rail-trail from Richmond to Welda is expected to be open for use this spring. Official dedication of this trail, which will run from Ottawa to Iola, will be March 30. It is expected that the 50-mile trail will be completed in 1998.
~~~
Ajax Car Wash is the new name of the former Light N Easy car wash at 801 S. Silver St. in Paola. Stephen Crisp of Overland Park bought the business from Chuck Light.
