Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Out of six check artists who have endeavored to pass bogus paper in Paola the past year, only one has escaped. One was killed while resisting arrest, two are serving terms in the penitentiary and two are now in the custody of the sheriff, with very little chance of escaping conviction. It seems that this particular neck of the woods is an unlucky place for this class of criminal to ply their trade, and if other nimble fingered gents will profit by what has befallen their fellow criminals, they will give Paola a wide berth.
Owing to the rapid growth of business the Citizens State bank of this City has found it necessary to increase its capital stock from $20,000 to $40,000. The additional stock has been subscribed by representative Paola and Miami county people. This bank is one of the solid financial institutions of this part of the State and this increase not only argues well for its management, but is a direct boost for Paola and the community.
Wednesday night of last week the Farmers Union in Osage Valley enjoyed a social at Osage Valley School house, which was largely attended by the farmers and their families in that vicinity. E. F. Schiefelbusch, who purchased the Steve Jones farm in Valley, made an interesting address.
Wednesday a traveling labor organization was in Paola and met with a number of section men of the various railroads at city hall, to organize them, but only a limited number could be induced to part with $5.75, the fee charged. About a year ago a similar racket was played on the laboring men here, and they found that the only benefit was their quarterly dues, which went to an outside outfit.
Baehr Bros. are excavating for a new two story building, 27x110 feet, on the alley corner on South Silver Street, opposite the county jail. The building will be built of concrete blocks and brick.
A week ago Lieut. Wade, on an airplane flight from Tulsa to Kansas City, made a landing at Osawatomie and damaged his plane, which was repaired and Wednesday he continued his flight to Kansas City, leaving at 1:30 and landing in the city half an hour later. Leo Fenoughty, son of J. A. Fenoughty of Osawatomie, accompanied him on the trip to the city.
L. J. Peckman and his nephew of East valley were at the stock yards in Kansas City Tuesday of last week and purchased 50 head of good stock heifers. Owing to the strike they could not ship them and they did the next best thing, drove them home. They took their time and made a three days’ drive and got them home in good condition.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Two persons from Osawatomie have been taken by boat across the Marais des Cygnes for hospitalization in Kansas City. Katherine Schuler, 4-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Schuler, developed mastoid Monday. Wednesday morning the child and her parents were taken by boat across the mile wide river in a trip that took 25 minutes. The trip to Kansas City was made by car. D. A. January became critically ill Tuesday and was taken by boat across the river. Wilson’s ambulance met the boat and took him to St. Mary’s Hospital. Water was past the state hospital gate and boats were being operated from just north of the gate. Tuesday it was necessary to use boats for traffic over the Pottawatomie into Osawatomie from the south. Train traffic was almost annulled. Missouri Pacific freight ran all the time but passenger trains did not run Monday and Tuesday. A passenger went to the west Wednesday afternoon and it is expected service to Coffeyville will be resumed today. The Streamliner was only an hour late Thursday morning. Katy trains stopped running Sunday night but freight service was resumed Wednesday night.
To the credit of two of the best auctioneers of the state, Joe Achey and Bill Lindsey, they never have wanted to be dubbed “colonel,” being content to be called “auctioneer.” Joe was wounded in France during World War I and Bill has children serving in this war. They want the title of colonel to be reserved for military men, and really like to be called “Joe” and “Bill.”
Now that time is here for dandelion greens there is no pork available for cooking with them.
50 Years Ago (1970)
First flood of 1970 hits Miami County. At the Osawatomie water plant Monday, the Marais des Cygnes river was at 44.9 feet, where flood stage is 28 feet. The river was still rising. Bull creek and Wea went out of their banks in the lowlands Sunday and several roads were closed.
Webster Hawking, editor of the Osawatomie Graphic-News, was elected president of the Kansas Press Association at the 78th annual convention held in Topeka. He previously served as vice-president and treasurer. Drew McLaughlin, Jr., president and general manager of the Miami County Publishing Co., Inc., was reelected to the position of president of the Northeast Kansas district is a member of the board of directors of the Kansas Press Association. Others attending for Miami County were Mr. and Mrs. Lester Hauldren, Mrs. and Mrs. Nelson Reppert, Mrs. Webster Hawking and Mrs. Drew McLaughlin, Jr.
Oliver Rinehart met with the county commissioners Monday and discussed needed interior and exterior maintenance on the courthouse building. It was pointed out that the roof leaks, the ceiling in the courtroom shows water damage and needs repair and paint, and seating in the courtroom needs replacing.
Jack Fulton was pitcher for Spring Hill Broncos verses Silver Lake. Lonnie Kruger, hot hurler for Silver Lake allowed only one hit in five innings as 20 professional baseball scouts looked him over in the game at Spring Hill.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Plans for a new school in Osawatomie USD 367 were narrowed to two options Thursday. Those options were: Construction of a new elementary school for first- through fifth-graders with remodeling at Middle School, High School and West Elementary for a total cost of $9.6 million, or construction of a new high school, remodeling at Middle School, and west elementary for a total cost of $12.7 million.
The newly elected members of the Osawatomie City Council were sworn in at Thursday’s meeting. The four new members are Merle Stone, Lloyd Goodeyon, Steve Punshon and Steve Benner.
Bill Funk, who has sold musical instruments in Paola for more than 35 years will retire May 1. Paola’s music store, Funk’s Music Center will stay open on Paola’s square. Funk plans to fish, travel and do other things retired people do.
Artie Stuteville, Floyd Grimes and Larry Miller were sworn into office last week by Paola City Clerk Jill Holmes. Stuteville is beginning her second term on the city council from Ward 1. Grimes is beginning his third full term as mayor. Miller was elected earlier this month to the council seat from Ward 3.
The Prairie Spirit Trail failed to gain the Franklin County Commissioner’s support last week. A motion to support the trail died for the lack of a second.
