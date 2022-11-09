Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
The cars of Preston Mitchell and E. Goettle, who lives two miles south of Paola, collided on south Silver street Wednesday evening about 7 o’clock. Mrs. Mitchell was thrown from the car but was not badly hurt. The Mitchell car received the most damage, the right fender was torn off, the light smashed, the spring broken and the frame badly bent. Mr. Goettle was driving north and Mr. Mitchell south, on his way to Osawatomie to attend the last session of the Sunday school convention. Orville Kice came from the east and turned in ahead of Mr. Goettle, who to avoid hitting the Kice car swung out to the left, not seeing the Mitchell car which was turning out to meet the Kice car, struck it full force.
~~~
The greatest convention in 30 years is the verdict concerning the annual Miami County Sunday school convention which was held in Osawatomie this week. One of the state workers who is engaged in Sunday school work all over the state says that the increase of interest in Sunday school during the past year is actually amazing.
~~~
Wednesday Secretary Chas. E. Gamble, of the Paola Chamber of Commerce, received a letter from D. O. Ouillet, superintendent of the Missouri Pacific, stating that he will be in Paola to investigate complaints about the Missouri Pacific crossing on Peoria street. He said that the engineer had been notified to fix the crossing. Mr. Ouillet said that his own visit would determine whether a watchman will be needed at the crossing. He also said that sanitary toilets have been recommended for the Paola depot and that they will be installed before too long.
~~~
From Saturday until Wednesday in Paola there was gas shortage, noticeably in the forenoons. Mr. Faulkner, of the gas company, says every effort was made to furnish gas. Part of the trouble was due to the installation of a new compressor. Part was because of there being little gas in the field. Mr. Faulkner says there will be plenty of gas as soon as the compressor gets to working.
~~~
Miami County rural school district reports. Dist. 100, Beagle, Mrs. Jessie Cox, teacher, is closed on account of small pox in the neighborhood. Dist. 103, Victory, Freda Gibson, has some new equipment, a new clock, new blackboards, and teacher’s chair, school getting along well. Dist. 25, Stockwell, Victoria Barber, teacher, building and equipment in very poor condition. Dist. 88, North Windy, Wilbur Doudna teacher, working against great odds, more co-operation needed. Dist. 36, Popular Ridge, Ogden Scott teacher, some supplies needed badly. Dist. 34, Stanton, June Atkinson, teacher, new teeter boards and swings add to attractiveness of school, good condition.
~~~
On the Paola-Ottawa road just two miles west of the Pressonville store, one comes to a sign which reads: “Franklin County Line.” Miami County folks are glad this sign is up so that those going over the road will know the bad hill just a quarter of a mile west is in Franklin County. It is clearly established that the Franklin County commissioners are responsible for the lack of a bridge over Hickory creek at this point. On either side of the creek there is a rough hill. Sharp rocks are everywhere. A natural ford has to take the place of a bridge and during rains there are times when the ford cannot be crossed.
~~~
Mitchell’s great dispersal sale of 60 head of registered and high-grade Jerseys to be held at the Jersey Home farm adjoining Paola on the south, on Tuesday, October 24, is arousing more interest among dairymen than anything that has been announced in many a day. It seems everybody is coming to buy a Jersey cow. The fact that Kansas City has practically “tabooed” Holstein milk unless mixed with Jersey milk has given additional impetus to the desire for Jerseys.
75 years ago (1947)
Jim McKain says that he has around 200 houses to wire in the rural areas where electricity is being supplied.
~~~
Paola friends of David and Floyd J. Grimes will be interested to know that they are the new Fuller brush men in Lawrence where they are attending the University of Kansas.
~~~
Approximately 100 citizens attended the Paola meeting in the district court room Wednesday night to learn more about the proposed municipal light plant. Mayor Loren Ellis opened the meeting. Joe Balocca was named chairman for the drive for the election of the proposed bonds. Lyman Rhea was named secretary and Billy Bowers was named to the board.
~~~
Marie’s Café on East Wea street, has been selected for exclusive membership in the American Restaurant Association. Membership in this national organization is limited to one restaurant in each city and is by invitation.
~~~
Paola restaurants are doing the best they can to co-operate with the meatless Tuesday and eggless Thursday plan of President Truman. They are encouraging their patrons to comply, although menus are unchanged.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The State highway Commission will open seven miles of new US169 around the east side of Paola October 10, 1972. The new two-lane, asphalt concrete highway begins at “Deadman’s Corner” between Osawatomie and Paola and extends northeast to an interchange with K-68. There it connects with a seven mile segment of US169 completed a year ago which is built north to a point a mile south of the Miami-Johnson county line near Spring Hill. Right of way is now being acquired to relocated US169 south from Deadman’s Corner around Osawatomie to a junction with K7 two miles south of the town.
~~~
The new radar equipment used by the State Highway is fantastic. Speeders never had to worry about meeting a patrol car in the past. But now it’s a new game. The Patrol, by radar, can detect oncoming speeders easily. The day of looking for police “red light bubbles”’ as you drive along, is over.
~~~
Mr. and Mrs. Irwin Crawford, who purchased the building at 535-537 Main St. in Osawatomie from Mrs. Lela Whiteford of Kansas City, plan to open a retail floral shop in the section of the building which formerly was Schuler’s Bakery. They will also continue their greenhouse and flower shop in Paola.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A physicians’ clinic open for nearly 40 years in Paola has been purchased by a pair of Paola businessmen but will continue to operate with its current occupants. The Miami County Clinic was sold by physicians Rex Stanley and Jack Rowlett on Oct. 1 to Don Morris and Ernie Pratt. Pratt said that Stanley and dentist Floyd Grimes would continue to practice at the clinic. Rowlett retired from his physician’s practice on July 1. The clinic opened in May 1958.
~~~
There’s a new senior all-around champion in the Midwest Barrel Racing Association. Jennie Pearce of Lane captured the title this year defeating her closest competition by 66 points. She finished with a score of 284 points. Susie Bridges of Pleasant Hill, Mo., was second with 218 points.
~~~
Two local bowlers were honored recently for bowling perfect games. Mike Hood of Osawatomie and Chad Carter of Paola were presented plaques and rings for their accomplishments. The presentations were made at Paola Country Side Lanes.
