Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1894)
One of Major J. B. Remington’s farms in Osawatomie twp. was settled on in 1854 and has been planted to corn ever since. This year a yield of 65 bushels per acre is indicated. The Major has 450 acres in corn.
The 6th annual Miami County fair will be held in Paola Sept. 25 to 28 inclusive.
~ ~ ~
You can get the best dinner in Paola for 25c at J. M. Hathaway’s restaurant west side square.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Grays are the pennant winners of the jimcrow and hayseed circuit of Eastern Kansas. They won a game from the Rantoul club 19 to 17.
~ ~ ~
Joseph Dalton of Osage twp. brought in five catfish he caught in a trap in the Marais des Cygnes River. They totaled 205 pounds, the largest weighing 65.
100 Years Ago (1919)
Friday Joe Balocca had a narrow escape at the Frisco depot. He went there to deliver ice cream to the southbound Frisco noon train, for a customer at La Cygne, and as he was crossing he track the train was a little closer than he calculated. The engine struck his car and knocked it against an iron electric light pole. The car was not turned over and was only slightly damaged. Joe paid no attention to the accident, but loaded the cream and got in the car and drove it home.
~ ~ ~
Bobby Jewell, who had the auto-drome here last spring and left with Patterson’s shows, has his auto-drome now with C. A. Wortham Shows at Topeka this week. He now also has a Curtis airplane and flew down to Kansas City Tuesday and flew to Paola and made some flights here. Accompanied by Lieut. Buck Hufren, he arrived here about noon and flew over town and landed southeast of town on the Sponable tract, making the flight from Kansas City to Paola in 35 minutes. In the afternoon they flew northwest of town and lit on Frank Elliott’s farm, south of the school house, where they made their first flight with Harry Murphy as a passenger. Wednesday they flew back to Topeka.
~ ~ ~
The commission of Cyrus W. Ricketts as postmaster of Paola was received Sunday. Monday the business of the office was checked up and the office turned over Tuesday to Mr. Ricketts by the acting Postmaster, C. V. Dunn, who has had charge since the resignation of John W. Sheridan last April.
~ ~ ~
The Lester Lindsey Theater Co., in their big tent theater, will be back in Paola Monday night, September 15, for a week’s engagement. This will be the best of news to theater goers, with whom the Lindsey company is the prime favorite. Mr. Lindsey has new plays, presented by his old company, which is the best on the road. They will open Monday night in “The Man on the Box,” which will please all. They will play on the city lot, as usual, and Mr. Lindsey will be delighted to meet his friends again.
~ ~ ~
Tuesday night about 11 o’clock there was a serious automobile accident on the Paola and Osawatomie road north of the Osawatomie State Hospital. Fred McCann, W. L. Swartout, Jap Searls and Steve House were on their way to an oil lease on the Edward farm, south of Osawatomie, for the night shift, driving a Ford car, when Tom Russell, accompanied by John Harvey, Frank Bettis and Mr. Sarvey, on their way to Paola from another lease in a large car, were driving north and there was a collision. All the men in the Ford car were thrown out and the Ford was a total wreck. Mr. Swartout had a leg broken, Mr. McCann received a severe cut on the head, Russell had his thumb broken and Mr. House had his nose broken.
~ ~ ~
N. E. Pinneo has shipped his threshing machine to McCracken, Kas., where there is much threshing yet to be done.
Several boys from the Miami pig club are at the fair at Topeka this week. They took Horace Elliott’s pig and the county agent along. Horace expects that Queen, his pig, to really prove to be queen of the bunch at the fair.
~ ~ ~
Louisburg city has placed an order for a car load of oil and will oil the “Short Line” through the city, thus extending the oiled roads fully five miles in the country. The county commissioners have agreed to oil a strip of five miles along this route, two and one-half miles each from Louisburg and a gang of men under the direction of C. W. McNelly are cutting down grades and putting the roads in fine shape. In the bottoms near Petersville, the rock road is being widened, also extended further south.
75 Years Ago (1944)
The Sweetheart Team of Louisburg, owned by Lester McDonald took fourth place at the Labor Day picnic in Louisburg. They pulled unshod, no bridles and with chain tugs.
~ ~ ~
Friday, Sept. 29, will be Sunflower Ordinance Works day in Paola. A caravan will come from DeSoto and there will be a program. The caravan will consist of a band, display trucks carrying ammunition and small arms, demonstrations of mines and mine detectors, and moving pictures. The purpose is to recruit workers for Sunflower Ordinance Works. Monday a delegation of Paola citizens will go in a bus to DeSoto to inspect the Hercules plant.
~ ~ ~
Because of increased business Bradley’s bus service has established an additional schedule effective Monday. A bus will leave Paola at 7:10 a. m. and arrive at Osawatomie at 7:25, just right for those who work in the Osawatomie shops. It will leave Osawatomie at 7:30 and get back to Paola at 7:45, which will accommodate those from Osawatomie who work in the coat factory in Paola. Evening bus will leave Paola at 5:10, reach Osawatomie at 5:24 and get back to Paola at 5:40.
~ ~ ~
College of Paola will enroll students for the new school year Monday. In keeping with educational trends of the day, the College of Paola is offering every opportunity to women and girls to secure training in any of the fields open to them. Many students are enrolling I science and language courses particularly to prepare for future work in those fields. Terminal courses in business continue to be popular, the College of Paola ranking as having one of the best junior business departments in the middle west. A model office, completely equipped, will be opened for student use for the first time this fall.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Condemnation of land in Miami County for the proposed new section of US169 highway from K68 to one mile south of the Johnson County line, has been filed in Miami county district court. According to Karl A Brueck, Fourth District highway commissioner, appraisers of the land will be appointed shortly after the condemnation is ordered by the court.
~ ~ ~
Area enrollment in the elementary and high schools shows an increase in every district this fall. Louisburg Unified School Dist. No. 416 is 841, 46 more than last year. Louisburg high school enrollment is 264. Spring Hill high school has 201 students, up 21 from last year. There are 519 in the grade school. Osawatomie has 1330 students compared to 1295 last year. The high school has 398 students.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Straw bale house built at Block Corners. For four years, Don and Cathy Warring would drive from the Kansas City area to visit a piece of ground they had purchased near Block Corners. They would pitch a tent and stay for the weekend and eventually build a cabin, but still they planned for the day when they would build a home of their own. On Saturday about 75 of their friends started the day with a wooden frame and 300 bales of straw and ended it having built the Warrings’s dream home. It was a 1.500 square-foot, two story structure of alternative building material that the Warrings will call home. Its design is based on straw homes that have lasted in Nebraska for more than a century. When finished, it will be better insulated, just as sound, and faster and more economical to construct than a traditional house.
~ ~ ~
Eastgate Auto Sales, 617 Pacific, Osawatomie, is under new ownership. Scott Dickey purchased the used car dealership from Scott Stiles and took over its operation. When the firm was established about three years ago Dickey and Stiles were partners. However Dickey sold his interests to Stiles about a year ago.
Steam Locomotive 1522 drew a crown of onlookers Thursday as it passed through Pleasanton. The engine is housed at the National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis, but was on a “road trip” to Railroad Days celebration in Topeka. Its Kansas journey included trips through Fort Scott, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Fontana, Henson and Paola on its way to Lenexa before continuing on to Topeka.
~ ~ ~
A festival and reunion honoring descendants of early day settlers will be held Sept. 25 at Trading Post. It is an annual affair. The early settlers included the Osage and Miami Indian tribes.
