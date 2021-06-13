Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
The large new pump for the Paola City waterworks arrived last Monday. It is a high pressure pump with a capacity of 2,000,000 gallons per day. With the large fly wheel it weighs 28,000 pounds.
~~~
Sol Winetroub said “When I decide to run for office I am going to employ both Paola newspapers to oppose me.”
~~~
Fred Frank says the road between Paola and Block is more traveled over than any other road in the county. Traffic from all the southeastern part of the county centers on this road.
~~~
County engineer Herbert Stockwell is getting county roads ready for oiling. First it was decided to oil the Jefferson Highway between Paola and Beagle, between 11 and 12 miles of road counting out the cinder road near the state hospital at Osawatomie. Then commissioners decided to oil the road between Paola and Drexel, MO., a stretch about 20 miles long. On the Paola-Beagle road 15 teams are being used for the grading. Corners are being rounded on this road. Already the Cutherbertson, Weir and Lee corners have been rounded — a splendid improvement. Monday 11 teams were at work grading the Paola-Drexel road thru Block and it intended to put on more teams at once. The road goes past the Vickers school house and then south to Block, one mile farther south, then 1 ½ miles east, then another mile south, then east to Drexel. The contractor says he can oil a mile a day.
~~~
Wednesday night the Farmers’ Co-operative store on South Silver street was broken into but the burglars apparently were hungry and outside of filling their stomachs helped themselves to the next thing to the staff of life, some chewing tobacco and a few cigars.
~~~
Paola is to have a new hotel building. Mrs. Lucy E. Jackson, who owns the La Clede hotel on West Peoria street, has about completed arrangements to build a brick addition 50 by 80 feet and three stories high. The front part of the old building will be moved away to make room for the new structure. The large addition on the southwest corner, built a few years ago is yet in good condition and will be retained. Mrs. Jackson will have this remodeled as a part of the new hotel.
~~~
Most of the citizens of Fontana are having their residences wired for electricity. They will receive the electricity from the Osawatomie Electric Light Co.
75 years ago (1946)
G. J. Gillian, division superintendent of Panhandle Eastern, has purchased the first tract of land in Philette Acres, the new development north of Paola, owned jointly be C. E. McCullough and his son-in-law, Claude Messer, of Pleasanton.
~~~
Two prisoners escaped from the decrepit county jail Saturday night. Sheriff Jim Ingle discovered the jailbreak when it was time to give the prisoners breakfast Sunday morning. The prisoners broke a lever from the control box for the lower tier of cells in the bull pen. They pried the sheet iron lining from near the top of the wall, then took out bricks. Seven blankets were tied together and the two men went down the blankets. Five other prisoners made no attempt to leave, although they had the opportunity.
~~~
After falling from a northbound Missouri Pacific freight early Thursday morning, Harold Farris, World War II veteran from Osawatomie, crawled one quarter mile to the George Caton farm north of Paola for help. Farris suffered a compound fracture of his left leg and cuts and bruises. He was taken to the Veterans hospital at Wadsworth by ambulance.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Ted McIntire told members of the Paola Rotary club about improvements at the Paola-Osawatomie airport. He said a 40-foot by 3000-ft blacktop runway was under construction at the airport which is operated by the Port Authority. The runway will be lighted for night landings and is expected to be completed by May 15. McIntire added that Pemco, Inc. is negotiating a contract to operate the airport.
~~~
Work began Monday on major remodeling and expansion of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association building at the southeast corner of Silver and Wea St. First Federal opened the Paola office on the south side of the square, July 1, 1964, in the old Frank Caton Building. The Carpenter Jewelry building to the west was purchased in 1970.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Jerry Simmons has another development iron in the fire. He announced on Friday that he signed a contract to buy 100 acres on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 69 and K-68 highways. The deal should be final in July, he said.
~~~
On Monday, the Miami County Health Department moved to its new building at 1201 Lakemary Drive at the intersection of Lakemary and Hospital Drives in Paola. Department Administrator Rita McKoon said that department employees are pleased with the new space after years in cramped, rented offices on Pearl Street. The new building is 5,800 square feet in size. There are seven treatment and examination rooms, a laboratory, a large conference room a home-health section, and separate waiting rooms for children and adults.
~~~
Dean Harbison, an Osawatomie Jeweler has been selling and repairing jewels and watches for more than 35 years. He has been at 619 Main St. since 1962 and originally opened up shop in Osawatomie in 1959, just three doors down from his present location. The present location was half barber shop and half jewelry store, and in 1967 it was remodeled into a jewelry store.
~~~
Integrity Auto Center is a new business on Osawatomie’s Main St. The dealership has been open since March 11, according to Burk Barnett, who co-owns Integrity Auto Center with his son, Tadd. The elder Barnett also owns and operates Burk’s Auto Clinic at 1009 Sixth St., which opened in 1994. Dean Brown, retired Osawatomie High School principal is a salesman for Integrity.
