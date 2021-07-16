Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Wheat harvest is on in Miami County. Cutting commenced on the Kiser farm east of Paola Wednesday. Binders will be busy all of next week. There is a scarcity of help altho farmers are offering $2.50 a day, which includes board, lodging and washing. That is as good as $4.50 a day.
~~~
Auction Sale! 40 beautiful lots and 12 five acre tracts, Dr. Speer land west of Osawatomie, Kansas. This fine property lies just west of the city, almost adjoining the John Brown State Memorial Park, one of the show places of Kansas. This property is high, dry and sightly, commanding a fine view of the park and city as it is located between Parker and Pacific Avenues, right in the path of the city’s best development. Dr. Speer’s new hospital, one of the best in the state is located near this property. Osawatomie is on the eve of the greatest wave of prosperity in its history. The Missouri Pacific Ry. with its shops, offices and 800 employees, with over $135,000 per month payroll and the development of the Miami County Oil Fields will make Osawatomie a big prosperous town.
~~~
Dr. Dwight M. Numbers and sister, Miss Lela Numbers, returned Tuesday from an Eastern trip. In Washington they called on their cousin, President Warren G. Harding and were entertained at the White House.
~~~
If you are looking for a good porch swing you can do no better than to buy a “Sleep-or-swing,” which is really a Paola product. It was invented by Charles Neiswender, son of Dan Neiswender and is being manufactured at Topeka by a company owned by Charles Neiswender and W. D. Greason. The swing is of wood, but the sides can be lowered so a person in the swing can recline. It is one of the niftiest swings made.
~~~
Summer has indeed arrived, and with it has come the automobile tourists. Saturday a Ford “hoopee” passed through Paola, and verily its burden was heavy. Seven people were in the car, two of whom were large children. Camp and housekeeping equipment were strapped, tied and otherwise arbitrarily made a part of the car. The equipment appeared to be quite extensive and equal to any emergency, even containing a tub, a wringer and washboard, and to the rear of the body of the car, where everything but a Ford would have a gasoline tank, was fastened a three burner coal oil stove.
75 years ago (1946)
Melvin Stockwell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Stockwell, will be associated with Paul Peterson in the operation of the former Humphrey drug store in Paola. Mr. Stockwell has been with the Bank of America at Covins, Calif., for several years.
~~~
Pence and Bales will open their IGA store, in the location of the former Smith grocery on the south side of the square, today. George Bales, one of the partners, will manage the Paola store. They also have stores in Osawatomie and Ottawa.
~~~
L. M. Schwartz has received delivery of a new 1946 Packard Clipper car from the Turner-Welch Equipment Co., the new Packard dealers in Paola.
~~~
Open house is held at the new Sircus building, the home of Braemoor, Teen-Modes and Smart Matron suit and coat factories. The new building, which occupies almost an entire half block was constructed by the Cornelius Construction Co. The building at the northwest corner of Silver and Kaskaskia street is owned solely by Harry Sircus, who is also the owner of Braemoor. The Braemoor factory opened in Paola in the summer of 1939 with 20 workers.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Grabill were recognized with a plaque presented by Bill Griffin, Jr., president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce. The Grabills are now sole owners of Grabill’s Store, formerly Breckenridge’s.
~~~
Fire of undetermined origin completely destroyed the Paola Farm Chemical, Inc., building and contents early Tuesday morning. Loss was set at between $150,000 and $200,000 by Ed Wilcox, owner. Paola Farm Chemicals retails bulk and liquid fertilizer and farm chemicals.
~~~
Ralph Platz was appointed to the Osawatomie City Council to fill the unexpired term of the late Karl E. Cole. Platz is owner and operator of Ralph’s Food Center in Osawatomie.
~~~
Kenneth L. Weide, formerly of the American State Bank at Osawatomie, has joined the staff of Garnett State Savings bank as loan officer.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Hundreds of people stood in line Sunday, June 23, for a first look at the new Miami County Medical Center in Paola. The $12 million medical center was dedicated and public tours capped a weekend of festivities to mark the hospital’s opening. Olathe Medical Center leased the county hospital and now operates the facility as a subsidiary. Jerry Weisner is the hospital’s acting chief operating officer, a position he assumed Friday following the resignation of Ken Huber, vice president and chief operating officer.
~~~
A year from now, Paolans should have a new municipal swimming pool in Wallace Park on the southern edge of town. Last week, Paolans approved a bond issue and sales tax to finance construction of the swimming pool. Passage of the bond issue will allow the Paola City Council to issue up to $2.1 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the construction of the pool.
~~~
Interior plans for a new county administration building were accepted by the Miami County commissioners. The new building will be 33,383 square feet. Office space will be divided between 10 county departments. Now that the commissioners have approved the space allocations, the architects can begin work on specific design plans for the building’s interior. County officials hope to move into the new building by March 1998.
~~~
The Osawatomie USD 367 board of education purchased 10 acres of land at 18th and Parker streets. The property will be the site of the new elementary school. Board members also authorized the district’s attorney to begin negotiations to purchase 57 acres of land in the same area. Superintendent Roberts Cook said, if the board bought the additional 57 acres, the land could be used for future school expansions.
