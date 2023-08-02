Miami County Time Capsule

145 Years Ago (1878)
These businesses are operating in Fontana: J. A. Ayres, drugs and groceries; D. A. Bruner, dry goods; Charlie Payne, druggist and postmaster; High & Appleton, dry goods, groceries and hardware; Jacob Landes, blacksmith; Mr. Rice, shoe repair; J. R. Douthat, harness; A. W. Atkins, groceries and confections; Drs. Wilhoite and Robinson; John W. Walker, elevator; A. Patrick, wind mills; Mrs. Malone, hotel. The Christian congregation is erecting a new church building.
100 Years Ago (1923)
Counting the newspapermen, there were 60 persons on the presidential train who went to Kansas City Friday to see President Warren G. Harding. Dr. Dwight M. Numbers of Paola got to talk to his distinguished second cousin and Mrs. Harding.
~~~
Members of the Paola Congregational church have given the city a splendid gift. It will be a home for the caretaker of Wallace Park. When the church was closed and sold here the congregation had about $6,000. The members decided to use the money for this worthy public enterprise.
~~~
The latest thing on bathing suits is embroidery. One wool suit has flowers embroidered on the lower left side of the flounce. Then another has a gaily colored butterfly embroidered in wool in the center of the front. Just this little touch adds so much to the beauty.
~~~
Rain, which came about 5 o’clock Wednesday morning and continued until 9 o’clock, came very near marring the Fourth of July celebration in Paola. However, W. H. Boers and Joe Balocca, of the B. and B. Amusement Co., decided they would chance going ahead with the event. They guessed rightly as by noon the skies commenced to clear.
75 years ago (1948)
The Paola-Osawatomie airport had been given a federal grant of $30,125. Announcement of this grant was made Saturday by D. W. Rentzel, civil aeronautics administrator at Washington. The two cities are to provide $40,125 as their share of the cost of the project. Proposed site of the airport, provided the land can be purchased, is west of the Katy viaduct on U. S. Highway 169, the Diehm and Flickenger 80-acre farms.
~~~
One of the things that most people enjoy when they pull into a service station to buy gasoline is when an attendant grabs a whisk brook and sweeps out the front floor.
~~~
Early Sunday morning Policeman Skeens emptied his .45 at a car from Johnson County at the northeast corner of the square when one of the occupants of the car took a shot at him.
~~~
Joe Balocca was in charge of setting the fireworks off at the Paola Country Club Sunday evening and at the Osawatomie stadium Monday night. One observer says that there must have been over 5,000 at the Osawatomie display.
~~~
Persistent use of long distance phone calls from Osawatomie has resulted in some action on construction of the bridge at the north end of 6th street on U.S. 169 at Osawatomie. Contract was let before the war, but of course construction could not go on. Because of increased costs the old contract went into the discard. State highway commission hadn’t seemed to move toward getting the work started. Roy W. Cox, director of highways phoned Osawatomie that the contract for the bridge will be before the bidders in August. This will be for the big bridge across the Marais des Cygnes. The state commission expects to have the bridge and paving completed in 1949.
50 Years Ago (1973)
The Baptiste Drive project is about ready for full traffic use. Lucky Meisel, director of city services, reported last week that paving and curbing were complete and with the addition of dressing the backfill, leveling and seeding Baptiste Drive would be ready for traffic.
~~~
An offer has been made for a design public hearing to consider a proposed new bridge over Bull Creek on the Paola-Henson Road at the south edge of Paola.
~~~
Carl Gump, president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce, presented Robert Weir, Sr., a framed recognition certificate on the opening of the Weir’s Auto Parts on the west side of the square. A recognition for the newly expanded business was conducted by the Chamber Ambassador Club.
~~~
Bill Hosack and Gary Hosack are salesmen for Crown Realty now located high on the hill at the junction of US169 and K-68 north of Paola.
~~~
The Browning Yamaha on Baptiste Drive will stage its grand opening in its new building this coming Saturday and Sunday. Jim Browning invites all to inspect his complete line of motorcycles and to register for the Yamaha trail bike and the Hotpoint Compactor that will be given away to some lucky person.
~~~
The peach crop at Red Apple Orchard south of Paola is expected to hit the market here next week.
~~~
Buchman Seed & Feed Co., Inc., announces the sale this week by Carl J. Buchman of his stock in the business to Donald D. Watson. Buchman Feed and Seed Co. Was started in Paola in 1927 by Joseph D. and Margaret R. Buchman. Carl was their son. In 1935 a partnership was formed which included J. D. Buchman, Margaret R. Buchman, and Thomas L. Buchman.
25 Years Ago (1998)
It’s a long way from the Gulf Coast of Texas to Chicago, and a pipeline station in Miami County is an important link moving petroleum products along that route. Two pipelines come into the Phillips Pipeline Co. Inc. At 343rd Street southeast of Paola, and two lines distribute products to Kanas City, St. Louis and Chicago, said Dennis Lay, senior terminal supervisor. Lay conducted a tour of the Paola terminal for members of the Miami County economic Development Corp. Up to 210,000 gallons per hour can move through the pipes, Lay said. The tanks on the 63-acre property can hold up to 10 million gallons.
~~~
Southern Miami County was a dangerous place to be last week. Take a wrong turn near a fishing lake and you could end up in the middle of a gunfight with bushwhackers, or you could find yourself facing scores of mounted federal soldiers ready to charge the enemy. More than 300 people in the cast and crew of “Ride With the Devil” made themselves at home in the county for the past several weeks. Movie makers juggled shooting schedules and weather forecasts to film a number of scenes for the $35-million Civil War drama at locations near Miami State Fishing Lake and on the ranch of Gary and Mary Hosack.
~~~
Bill Baxter, farmer, rancher and utility man by profession, is a veteran of the Miami County Fair Association. He was first associated with the fair board as an advisor in 1979 and has served as president for the past 14 years. Since 1984, the fair board members and their spouses, with the assistance of many individuals, have constructed a 220- by 80-foot open livestock barn, added a built-in scale house, constructed a 125- by 65-foot multipurpose building and a 40- by 85-foot building that will be ready for the fair this year.
~~~
A former grocery store and city landmark in Osawatomie is about to meet the wrecking crew. For many years, the building at 839 Walnut housed Ralph’s Food Center, owned by the late Ralph Platz. After Platz retired, the building housed a cabinet making business. However, it has been abandoned for some time and determined to be unsafe. When no one spoke at the hearing, the council agreed to move ahead with the demolition.
~~~
Sharon Fisher began her term as president of the Osawatomie Lions Club. It was a history-making event. She is the first woman to ever hold that post. Mrs. Fisher has been a member of the club about five years and served as a vice-president for the past three years. Mrs. Fisher is a 20-year employee of First National Bank and Trust.
~~~
Jon Troutman, Osawatomie, has qualified for the United States Golfing Association Championship in San Diego, Calif., by scoring a 9-under-par 135 to advance to the tournament. Troutman is the son of Tom and Linda Troutman, Osawatomie. He is a graduate of Osawatomie High School and attends Pittsburg State University.
~~~
The Wittenbrinks enjoy a WWII vintage ride. Bill and Janella Wittenbrink have a shiny, black R71 motorcycle with sidecar of the kind that is familiar to anyone who has watched a German war movie. The VMW model R71 was built in the BMW factory. The Wittenbrink’s bike and some others were found stored in a cave in China in 1957 where they had been stored for 40 years. A New Jersey importer bought and imported about 100 of the cycles before the government banned their import. Wittenbrink ordered one on a total gamble, because there was no guarantee that it would even run. But now, it attracts attention wherever it goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.