Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Paola marshals are after auto speeders. They station themselves at convenient places on the streets leading out of town and arrest those who zip along too rapidly. Friday and Saturday evenings they caught half a dozen. They find the best “picking” on South Silver, North Pearl, and East Wea streets. The summer campaign against auto drivers who violate the laws is on. The marshals will not ease up until most cars are put in winter storage.
~~~
The shoe shop of Gus Vancell is being fixed up. Mrs. Miller, the owner, is having Kellastone put on the outside of the building. The inside is being given a new ceiling and walls and also is being redecorated.
~~~
Wednesday, May 31, the United States senate confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Anna L. January as postmaster at Osawatomie. Ms. January will go to Topeka for instruction in the Topeka office. She probably will take charge of the office about July 1 succeeding Mace Dunlap.
~~~
All Paola is proud of Ursuline Academy, which has just closed another successful year. Ursuline is one of the best schools for girls in the west. It truly is a wonderful school, where girls and young ladies receive proper and thorough training.
~~~
I have moved my hemstitching machine to the Evans China store where I am prepared to meet old and new customers at any time. Mrs. Lee Miller.
~~~
Saturday evening the mill of the Paola Mill and Elevator Co., burned to the ground. The loss was $45,000. The office, the engine room and the elevator were saved.
~~~
The Sinclair Oil Co. has completed a new building for storing oils and put in two large storing tanks for coal oil and gasoline on the right of way of the K. & T. railroad south of the freight depot. There are now in Paola four companies having storage tanks to supply gasoline and oil: The Lesh Oil Co., Standard Oil of Indiana, Kansas & Texas Oil Co., and Sinclair Oil Co.
75 years ago (1947)
Sugar rationing went off at midnight, Wednesday, June 11, 1947. Housewives will no longer have to scrimp on sugar and cakes may again be on tables of most homes. Rationing of sugar was started in the sprint of 1942. Sugar was the first commodity to be rationed. It is the last to go off the ration list. There is an unexpected crop of sugar and reserves have been built up.
~~~
The Marais des Cygnes overflowed Saturday and Sunday morning traffic was stopped at the state hospital bridge. Boats were used to carry those who had to cross the river. The boat service was continued until Monday evening.
~~~
Saturday, under instructions from County Attorney Willis H. McQueary, the word was passed long by Sheriff Jim Ingle that operation of punchboards will not be tolerated in Miami county. The county attorney stated that arrests would start Monday, should any punchboards be operated.
50 Years Ago (1972)
More than 600 persons attended the 77th annual high school Osawatomie Alumni Association meeting May 27. A total of 640 tickets were sold for the dinner.
~~~
Buildings for the Miami County Livestock Sales are under construction about one-fourth of a mile west of US169 highway at Chandler’s Service station south of Paola. Plans call for the first sale by the end of July or first of August.
~~~
Matney Mobile homes, Inc., a new corporation, has formed at Osawatomie by three brothers. Stockholders are Merle E. Matney, Osawatomie, and Dr. Larry J. Matney, Ottawa, who have been operating Matney Mobile Homes in Osawatomie, and Orville D. Matney, Houston, Tex. In addition to operating the mobile home business, the corporation has purchased a 6.75-acre tract on Third street near Walnut from Mrs. Mildred Fenoughty for a mobile home park. Merle E. Matney, who has operated a construction business in Osawatomie for ten years, will dispose of his construction equipment.
~~~
Complete drive-in food service will be offered by Mr. and Mrs. Albert Wallace and their daughter, Linda Wallace, at their new drive-in restaurant at 707 North Pearl, Paola. Mr. and Mrs. Wallace have been in the restaurant and catering service for 25 years, operating in Parker, Garnett and more recently Osawatomie, where they have temporarily closed the Wallace House.
~~~
Carl F. Gump was elected president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce at a meeting of the board of directors. Gump will head the Chamber for the 1972-73 year. He will succeed John Woodman who has served the chamber for the past year.
~~~
In the business district of Paola, Gambles big sale is still on, Paine’s Bootery is in the midst of its annual summer clearance sale and the Shoe Mart clearance sale has started.
~~~
Maynard Elliott of the Elliott Real Estate announces that Bill Isenhower and Jack G. Rowlett, Jr., have joined his firm as salesmen.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Amid the tall grass, cow pies and setting sun, the Paola City Council decided Tuesday evening that it needs another meeting to decide the path and construction of the Baptiste Drive extension. The proposed path would have the Baptiste extension intersecting with a rerouted Hedge Lane in the middle of the pasture southwest of Miami County Medical Center. After Mayor Floyd Grimes alerted council members to the fact that the proposed path would place the extension and intersection directly on the site one occupied by the Wea Indian Mission and its spring, they decided to drive to the pasture to see where exactly the proposed extension would go. Council members then decided that they needed to meet with Miami County Genealogy Society, the Miami County Historical Society and the Kansas Historical Society before making final plans for the extension’s path.
~~~
Charles P. Vickers of Seattle, Wash., a member of the Paola Class of 1927, was the oldest alumnus attending the reunion and the one traveling the greatest distance.
~~~
A new Wal-Mart store could be built in Paola this year and could open in early 1998. Wal-Mart owns about 20 acres just south of Paola High School. The Super-Center proposed is 146,000 square feet and could contain more than three Wal-Marts as big as the one in Paola, which measures 48,000 square feet. Paola’s Wal-Mart is one of the smallest stores in the nation for the discount chain.
