Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
The Ideal Lunch Room of Louisburg, of which C. E. Seck was proprietor changed hands Monday morning, when Lee Martin of Morris, Illinois purchased the restaurant and took possession.
~ ~ ~
The tramp in jail for 60 days for vagrancy attacked sheriff Lamm in the corridor of the jail Wednesday, when the sheriff commanded him to clean up his cell. He struck the sheriff in the left eye with his fist and raked him across the face with a spoon. The sheriff got in several licks, when another hobo was about to take the part of his fellow prisoner, when Geo. Becker of Lane county, in jail for having some liquor in his possession, went to the rescue of the sheriff. The I. W. W. bum is now in close confinement and should be kept there.
~ ~ ~
Monday morning a tough looking hobo went to Mrs. Pinneo’s residence in the northeast part of town, and insisted on being fed, and when Mrs. Pinneo went to close the door he put his foot against it to prevent her closing it. Mrs. Pinneo went to a neighbor’s house and called the officer who responded promptly and took the hobo to jail. Monday afternoon he was taken before Justice Wilson. In questioning him County Attorney Shawner found him to be the most obstinate jackass he ever came in contact with. There was no reason in him. He admitted to have been arrested several times and on one occasion had beat up a policeman. He said he didn’t mind going to jail, that he would “get” those who sent him there. He said he had not worked for twenty years and he did not intend to work anymore than the birds and they just as well go and arrest the robins.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday night the Farmers’ store at Fontana was robbed of shoes, shirts, overall, hats and other property. The burglars probably had an auto to haul off their loot.
~ ~ ~
Manager Everett will give a matinee at the Empress Saturday morning, the admission fee to be two old tin cans brought by any boy or girl. His purpose is to start a clean-up campaign in Paola, which is very commendable. The cans will be piled up in front of the theater to see how many will be collected. Grab your cans and go.
~ ~ ~
S. Bolocca and son Joe of the Paola Bottling Works attended a convention of ice cream makers at Ottawa last week. The various problems of the trade were discussed and plans formulated for the future.
75 Years Ago (1945)
There is an immediate and urgent need for all of the used fat which can be collected in 1945. The people of the United states must salvage 250,000,000 pounds of used kitchen fat in 1945 to help meet minimum requirements on products made from inedible tallow and grease. We’ve got to take care of these needs to meet the expanded military and industrial requirements including: Coatings that protect ships, tanks, fabrics and other implements of war. Synthetic rubber manufacture and processing, to keep the army rolling will require 170,000,000 pounds of fats. Hydraulic fluids, including those big bulldozer lifting machines. Ink: No fats, no ink for printing. And there are many other products that must have greater or lesser quantities of fats, or they can’t be made and used effectively.
~ ~ ~
Attorney Karl V. Shawver who has had his office upstairs, first door north of the court house for many years, is moving to the Eisele building on the east side of the square.
50 Years Ago (1970)
The Miami County Soil Conservation District’s 24th annual meeting will be held in Osawatomie City Auditorium. Two Miami County farm couples, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fenoughty and Mr. and Mrs. Minor Larrick, will be given recognition for their activities in soil conservation. Leo C. Budke, cashier of the First National Bank of Osawatomie will represent the Miami county banks as Key Banker in making the awards.
~ ~ ~
There was a sharp bite to the air as a hollow sumac stem was tapped gently into a hole drilled in the huge maple tree. A clear watery fluid began to drip gently from the lip of the sumac stem and fall heavily into the bottom of the bucket hung on a nail to catch the sap from the tree. A bit more warmth from the sun’s rays and a steady flow of juice began to run into the container. As the liquid filled the bucket it was emptied into a larger container and hauled to a waiting vat heated by a wood fire. As the flames burned brightly, steam rose from the sap bubbling in the iron vat. As the liquid evaporated it changed colors from clear and watery to bright amber. It was maple syrup making time on the Emory Smith farm, 4 miles east and 8 miles south of Paola. Making maple syrup the old way is a hobby of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. There are 26 maple trees on the property planted some 70 years ago by M. D. L. Smith, Emory’s father. Each of the trees produce 4 gallons of sap a day, or 104 gallons from the 26 trees. It takes about 50 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The new, 23-paient Alzheimer’s unit at Heritage Manor, 1615 Parker Ave., Osawatomie is scheduled to open March 14. The facility “was created due to need of the community. There’s not an Alzheimer’s unit in the area,” Administrator Patricia Cranston said.
~ ~ ~
Good Times Pool has opened at 565 Main St., Osawatomie. Lew and Roberta Hage are owners of the pool hall which opened Friday. The Hages purchased the building which many years ago housed the J.C. Penney store. In addition to the 19 tables for pool players, the firm also sells custom made pool tables and equipment.
~ ~ ~
Work on remodeling and redecorating of the former Country Corners Café south of Osawatomie is progressing well, according to the new owner, Dennis Hastert. Hastert and his wife, Mashelle, hope to open the restaurant about March 20. They will call the restaurant Smoke N Hope, the same name they have used for their catering business the past several years.
~ ~ ~
Perhaps the longest operating business currently in Parker is closing. Larry’s Farm Supply is closing out his operation in March. Larry Butts, owner of the firm has retired. The operation is located in downtown Parker at the east end of Main St. Real estate, buildings and all equipment and fixtures will be sold at auction in March.
~ ~ ~
Nate Rockers went six for six from the free-throw line in the final two minutes of overtime as the Paola High School Panthers ended the regular season with a 71-59 overtime victory against Wellsville High School. The victory is the 16th straight of the season for the Panthers. Paola is 19-1 overall with a 7-0 mark in the Frontier League.
~ ~ ~
Paola High School Wrestling team claimed second place finish at the state tournament. Brian Shay and Amad Patillo left with state titles the second year in a row. Chad Weaver and Russ Hermreck each placed second.
