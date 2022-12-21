Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

100 Years Ago (1922)

C. S. Nevius said the work Miami County Farmers have obtained in the Osawatomie shops this fall has helped out immensely. One of my boys earned $325 one month. The two boys of mine who are employed in the shops get about $500. A great many Miami county farmers are having the same experience. They are earning better money than they could have made on the farm. Pay for railroad ship work has helped many a farmer tide over tough times.

