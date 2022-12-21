Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
C. S. Nevius said the work Miami County Farmers have obtained in the Osawatomie shops this fall has helped out immensely. One of my boys earned $325 one month. The two boys of mine who are employed in the shops get about $500. A great many Miami county farmers are having the same experience. They are earning better money than they could have made on the farm. Pay for railroad ship work has helped many a farmer tide over tough times.
~~~
Sunday evening as Mr. And Mrs. E. McCreery left here for Kansas City. At the turned the corner near Shawnee Mission they noticed a new tire with paper still on it, lying in the middle of the road. Mr. McCreery stopped and got out of the car to pick it up. As he started toward the tire Mrs. McCreery, looking out of the car, saw it move toward the side of the road and shouted “Get in the car quick.” Just then two men jumped from the side of the road and started after them, but they succeeded in making their escape. Evidently there was a rope attached to the tire which was intended to entice prospective victims of the bandits.
~~~
Dr. J. D. Walthall has purchased the Jackson Hotel building from Mrs. Lucy Jackson. Consideration was $20,000. The deal was engineered by Thos. F Coughlin. This makes Dr. Walthall the owner of both hotel buildings in Paola. The new manager of the Jackson Hotel is Mr. Gabriel from Ottawa.
~~~
A wild cat, the first that has been found here perhaps in 40 years, was killed west of Osawatomie last week. Robert Mills and several neighbors were out hunting for coyotes when their dogs started on the trail of what they thought was a fox. After a chase of about 2 ½ hours the dogs had treed the animal. They then decided that it was a racoon and one of the party climbed the tree to shake him down. When he came within a few feet the animal raised up and he saw that it was a huge cat. He came down the tree considerably faster than he went up. A fire was built and burning brands thrown until the cat came down when the nine dogs of the party rushed in and killed it. Mr. Mills took it to his school the next day and everyone in the community came to see it. It measured 45 inches from nose to tail and 25 inches in high. The pelt was sent away to be tanned and made into a rug.
75 years ago (1947)
The Gordon L. James 160-acre farm, four miles northwest of Paola on K68, was sold at the closing out sale to Loren C. Ellis for $74 an acre, a total of $11,840. This is a desirable farm, well located, but with few improvements. Loren now owns 800 acres of land west of Paola. He has the old Atlan farm of 320 acres and another quarter at the top of Light hill. The other quarter section is five miles west on the Spring ridge road.
~~~
Repairs and alterations to the old Cavalry hall started to get the building ready for Battery C, 127th Field Artillery. Present plans call for the entire building except that portion occupied by the Sims Produce. Captain Harold L. Dickey, recently named commander of the new unit says that there has been considerable interest shown in the new outfit by former artillery men. The unit will have 84 enlisted men.
~~~
Immense quantities of steel will be needed for the new 400-mile natural gas pipeline from the Hugoton, Kan. Field to serve the natural gas distributing companies. Something over 93,000 tons of sheet steel 5/16 of an inch in thickness must be delivered to the manufacturer who will roll and weld it into 26-inch pipe. Then the pipe must be transported back to the gas field in 3.200 railroad cars and distributed along the route across the state of Kansas.
~~~
Boyd C. Hollinger, farmer and stockman of Paola township, was elected president of the Miami County Farm Bureau at the 32nd annual meeting Tuesday.
~~~
Andrew Elmer Evans, alias Tommy Vallos, was arrested near Centerville Tuesday afternoon by Fred Cook, state highway patrolman, Undersheriff Kenneth Cook of Miami County, Undersheriff Dennis of Linn County and two F.B.I. operatives. Evans is charges with stealing a car at Gallup, N.M.
~~~
A man from Minnesota arrived in town and walked down the street carrying a bottle of whiskey. He was looking for a friend who works here. He wasn’t arrested for he claimed he didn’t know that liquor wasn’t legal in Kansas. According to one source, he was quite perturbed about the matter.
~~~
Guinn Shannon and John Anderson will hitch-hike to Miami, Fla., during the Christmas holidays to see the Kansas Jayhawks perform in the orange bowl.
~~~
An informant says that a B.M.A.T. (Big Man About Town) gave his wife a severe bawling out because she left a part bottle of milk on the breakfast table overnight and it was spoiled the next morning. “The height of extravagance,” he said. Yet, he is the same one who stagged it at a big eating establishment in Kansas City and paid $4.50 for his dinner and gave the waiter a $1.50 tip. So . . .
~~~
The total gross receipts for the Thanksgiving football game were $1,285. Out of the gross federal tax amounted to $207.06, the state tax $21, the expenses (officials, printing, advertising, public address system, etc.) $122.03. The net figure of $934.91 was divided on a 60-40 percent basis. Paola received $560.95 and Osawatomie got $373.96.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Annual meeting of the Miami County Coop was Nov. 28, at the Pla-Mart. Three hundred and fifty members and their families were served dinner catered by Danny Wilson. Reports of Coop business showed that sales increased over last year. Joe Fenoughty is general manager of the Coop. Leslie Slyter was elected president of the board.
~~~
Three men were arrested for grand theft by Sheriff Chuck Light and Undersheriff Warren Yackle Saturday morning. On a tip, the officers apprehended the three scooping up shelled corn which spilled from a damaged Frisco boxcar at the northwest edge of Paola. According to authorities, a coupler had been accidentally pulled from the end of the boxcar that morning spilling some 150 bushels on the ground. According to Undersheriff Yackle, the three had sold about 70 bushels of grain to the elevator and had gone back for another pickup load when the two officers drive up and arrested them.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Sunday will be the last time to get a meal at Brownie’s Bar-B-Cue and Breakfast. When Wayne Harclerode, chairman of the Miami County Airport board, asked Carolyn Brown about renewing the annual lease for the restaurant located at the airport she told him the restaurant would be closing. Harclerode said Brownie’s restaurant has been good for the airport. When it is closed, the airport may see reduced traffic and fuel sales.
