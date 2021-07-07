Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
The recent high water ran over John Fennoughty’s farm near Bangor Station, south of the Marais des Cygnes river, east of Osawatomie and did much damage.
~~~
At La Cygne the water covered the town site and the loss was appalling. Two girls, Misses Cassida and Ricketts, were drowned by the capsizing of a skiff in one of principal streets of the town.
~~~
The Marais des Cygnes at Fontana is reported the highest ever known, the water extending from bluff to bluff.
~~~
Alexander McDowell, the well-known Scotchman living 9 miles southwest of Paola was in town Monday and reports much damages to his crops by hail and flood.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Many oil workers are still idle. The things that are hindering are the scarcity of pipe and high priced freight rates. Wages are being cut. A few months ago oil drillers were getting $12 a day and tool dressers $10. Now the best drillers get $10 and some only $8. Tool dressers get from $6 to $8. In the Block neighborhood it has been agreed to pay $2.50 a day for harvest hands and 35 cents an hour for men with teams.
~~~
Saturday Amel Overbeck and Fred Schroeder, of East Valley, caught a 61 pound cat fish at the Rubadian Falls on Bull creek. They went out to catch some minnows. Their seine hit against a heavy object which moved. They wrapped the seine about it and hauled it to shore. It takes real fishermen to start out for minnows and bring home a whale.
~~~
Cullen H. Mullen, editor of the Blue Mound, Moran and Parker papers, was a Paola visitor Saturday. Mr. Mullen prints the three papers at his plant in Blue Mound. He is the baron among country editors of Kansas, and aspires to have 57 varieties of papers.
75 Years Ago (1946)
John Shaw has been elected principal of the Paola South School for next year. Mr. Shaw was teaching in the junior high when he entered the army. He returned to his position as mathematics teacher the first of the semester after service in the ETO.
~~~
Bradley Transportation Co. received approval from Washington for an interstate permit to operate busses from Osawatomie to Kansas City. Heretofore the company had been limited to the state of Kansas. In 1936 Rufus Bradley started operating school buses in Paola. Since, his field has expanded. Now he has bus service between Osawatomie and Olathe, with connections for Kansas City, between Paola and Ottawa and from Paola to Louisburg. The coming schedules to Kansas City will provide for connections with all bus lines.
~~~
T. E. Schwartz, president of the Citizens State bank has announced that he will retire as managing officer of the bank. L. M. Schwartz, officer in the bank the past eleven years, will continue as vice-president. Dana G. Sunley has been promoted from assistant cashier to assistant vice-president. For more than 36 years, T. E. Schwartz has been identified with the banking business. He came to Paola in 1910. His father, the late Wm. Schwartz, was one of the organizers of the Citizens State bank in 1903.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Drew McLaughlin Jr. wrote in his column, Around the Square. I was touched deeply with the news of the untimely death of Karl Cole, Osawatomie city street commissioner and owner of the Cole’s Firestone Store. Karl was a skilled linotype operator and worked many years on the Osawatomie Graphic prior to starting his store. I learned to know him well when we both were members of the Paola Company of the Kansas State Guard. Karl was a devoted public servant and a genuine person who had many friends. During World War II, you might say he kept the Miami Republican going, for on many occasions he set type on the linotype until the wee hours of the morning for my late father. Even though it was a great imposition to him, he never failed to answer the call for help when it was needed. Visiting with Helen E. Kohlenberg I learned that Karl also kept The Western Spirit in operation on many occasions during the same period of time.
~~~
A notice to proceed issued by the State Highway Commission to the surfacing contractor on US 169 from 1 mile south of Spring Hill 7.2 miles south to a junction with K-68. Low bids on the second section of US 169 from K-68 to Deadman’s Curve totaled $3,048,559 according to Karl A. Brueck, Fourth District Highway Commissioner. It is expected work orders for this section will be issued soon.
~~~
Antiquated and unsafe buildings which formerly housed patients at the Osawatomie State Hospital are coming down. The 4-story east and west wings of “Old Main”, which have been in continuous use as patient residences from December 10, 1868 to January 20, 1970, and rambling 4-story Knapp building, built in 1892, are being razed by a Topeka firm. The center part of “Old Main” will continue to be used for administrative offices, pharmacy, dental clinic, canteen and patients’ library. At one time Main housed over 500 patients and Knapp around 320.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Fire swept through a longstanding Louisburg service station on Friday. Blair’s Texaco Service, 408 S. Metcalf, was declared a total loss after the midday fire. The owner of the station is J.T. Blair. In March 1967 a service station location owned by the Blair family also burned. An ice house next to the station was not damaged in the fire. The ice house also survived the 1967 fire.
~~~
After numerous delays, Whoppers finally are sizzling in Louisburg. A Combination Burger King restaurant, Conoco gas station and convenience store opened May 13 to a packed house.
~~~
Osawatomie PRIDE is active again. Heading the Osawatomie PRIDE steering committee are President Diana Freeman, Vice President Tracy Maring, Secretary Nancy Crowley, and Treasurer Laura Lea Henness.
~~~
W. W. “Bill” Eddy of Osawatomie has been honored by the Osage Valley Lodge No.24 in recognition of his 65 years of membership.
~~~
Mike and Sue Page of Parker are the owner-operators of the new Parker Car Wash and Storage, which opened Saturday in the former Parker Grade School Building.
