Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Sid Rawlson said I have two geese down at my restaurant. When passenger trains come in the geese go over to the station and watch passengers get on and off of the trains. I have a sort of idea that the geese came from Olathe.
~~~
F. R. Prentice has sold his restaurant at Parker to G. w. Quisenberry and sons, Tandy and Dick.
~~~
Joe Balocca, erstwhile “Whistle King” and peddler of farm remedies, is assisting at Cole Brothers’ dry goods Company. Joe is a topnotch salesman and had a wide experience along various lines of endeavor. This diversity of business sometimes results in embarrassing situations for the handsome salesman. Occasionally, while extolling the stile and beauty of some particular merchandise, he unconsciously drifts into an argument relative to the curative merits of Sal-Tonik. But he invariably makes the sale.
~~~
A team ran away with C. A. Clark, substitute rural carrier at Osawatomie. The horses frightened by a noisy auto, ran for over a mile. The mail wagon was smashed when it came in contact with another auto. Mr. Clark escaped with a few bruises.
~~~
J. P. Kelley has sold the Empress Theater at Osawatomie to Wade H. Carson, who ran for district clerk in November.
~~~
Skaters have been having an inning at Wallace Park. The pond has been frozen hard enough to support all comers. The availability of the park for recreation purposes is more apparent each season. It is too bad that oil spoiled the water in Wallace Park pond. Maybe the time will come when the pond will have concrete walls and the pond will be full of clear water and be available for summer swimming.
75 years ago (1946)
Contract for sale of the Humphrey drug store to Harry H. Whitaker has been signed. For 35 years Harry Whitaker has been with the Miami County National bank, going there after servicing as assistant county treasurer. A few years ago he was part owner of the Paola Lumber and Coal Co. The Humphrey drug store, established by the late W. Humphrey and then operated by his children, the late Eudell Humphrey and Mrs. Lillie Freeman, has been recognized as one of the best retail drug businesses in Eastern Kansas.
~~~
Clifford McCoach, 58, died from asphyxiation Monday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Classen in Osawatomie. Fumes from a defective bathroom heater are thought to have caused the death.
~~~
Clarence Chambers of Osawatomie recalls that the late William Jennings Bryan stated from a Chautauqua platform that through industry and honesty a man could accumulate $30,000. Later in an open forum the Peerless Leader admitted he was worth $220,000. From a listener came this: “Well, how did you get the extra $190,000?” William Jennings came right back with: “I get it from lecturing before men like you who paid good money to listen to me.”
~~~
Dana G. Sunley is back on the job. After almost 4 years of service in the U. S. Army, Sunley has resumed his regular job of assistant cashier of Citizens State Bank in Paola. He served a total of 21 months in the European Theatre of Operations as Sergeant Major with the 195th Field Artillery Battalion.
~~~
An item in the 40 year ago column of the Drexel Star tells of a clock 70 years old that had ticked faithfully for over 70 years. It was owned by the late J. L. Rhea of Drexel and was in the dining room of the Drexel hotel, operated by Mr. Rhea, whose father had brought the clock second hand in 1835. That clock is still running in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus Rhea of Paola.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Cattle rustlers have been busy in Miami County. The largest loss was 16 head of cattle from a pasture west of Beagle. The loss was estimated in excess of $5,000 by the owner, Fayne L. Caylor, Rantoul. All of the animals taken were Black Angus and were missing from the pasture December 19. The cattle were in the pasture December 6.
~~~
Approval of the Osawatomie recreation grounds was given by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation Tuesday. Gordon Schrader, city manager at Osawatomie, received a telephone call from Rep. Larry Winn, Jr., telling him that the request for federal money had been okayed. Schrader said work would begin immediately on grading. Work is in progress on renovating the municipal stadium field for exclusive use as a football field for the Trojans next fall. The recreation center, as planned, will include baseball fields, tennis courts and games areas along with parking facilities.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Breck’s Inc. Menswear is closing. Owner Jim Breckenridge is planning a going-out-of-business sale. Breck’s, on the east side of Paola’s Park Square has been in business for two decades.
~~~
Plans for restoring the Adair Cabin and John Brown Museum, all but destroyed by fire last month, began taking shape at a meeting Tuesday. Fire swept through the state historic sit consuming artifacts and reducing valuable papers furniture and artifacts to ash. Cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
~~~
A site for the new elementary school proposed for Osawatomie USD 367 was announced by the board of education and school officials. Superintendent Bob Cook said the preferred site for the school included several properties in the 1800 block of Parker Avenue on Osawatomie’s west side.
