Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
Last week the Youmans Brothers completed putting up their ice for this year. We learn that the boys have one of the finest lots of ice that has ever been put up in Osawatomie. Mr. Dale Youmans requests us to state that he is now prepared to fulfill the unlimited demand for ice in Osawatomie, as his ice was taken from the river when it was at its greatest thickness, being from 8 to 11 inches, and he wishes to retain all his old customers and gain as many new ones as possible. He guarantees to give entire satisfaction with his ice and will deliver to any part of the city at your door when the proper time comes.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Postmaster M.V. Dunlap received formal advices Monday that city mail delivery service will be established in Osawatomie April 1. There is a provision requiring all patrons to install receptacles. The service will start with the organization of three carriers and seventeen boxes and posts for mail deposits will be installed. The department requires that 85 per cent of the patrons in the residential and business district provide receptacles for the receipt of their mails.
~ ~ ~
The Block Telephone Co. purchased a five acre tract of ground some time ago, one-half mile south of Block, from Martin Bergman, where they are building a two story six room house for the operator of the phone and his family. The operator has not yet been selected. The company has advertised for bids and one will be selected from among the lowest bidders at a meeting to be held at the school house at Block Saturday.
~ ~ ~
Fred Koehler was in Kansas City Wednesday and brought home some supplies for his restaurant and bakery, including a dozen boxes of fine strawberries. They cost some money, but Fred always gets the best there is in the market.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. W. C. Henson will leave Saturday for the Kansas City and St. Louis markets, to buy her new spring and summer millinery. On her return she will bring with her an expert designer and trimmer.
~ ~ ~
Special sale on overalls $1.95; work shirts $1.25, at Cole’s in Paola.
Frank J. Merrill, chairman of the Republican county central committee attended the meeting of the State committee in Topeka this week. Frank Sponable also attended.
~ ~ ~
The American Legion is not, as some are wont to believe, a military organization, but is an association of ex service men promoting good citizenship and special benefits among its members. It is no wise connected to the National Guard or any part of the army.
~ ~ ~
Fourteen boys took the page degree in Paola Monday night. This makes more than 60 pages of the Knights of King Arthur. The Boy Scouts of Troop No. 1, with Niles Ross scout master, did a good turn to a large number of Paola people Friday afternoon, when they put ashes on the walks through the park while the ice was on.
~ ~ ~
Pugh & Fleming has a special on Washing Machines and Grain Drills. They also have Case and Samson tractors, Panhard trucks and all kinds of farming implements ready for delivery. Hodges phone 305 and Farmers phone 162. The owners are H. O. Pugh and T. M. Fleming.
~ ~ ~
“Dobbin for me, yet a while” declared Wm. Newton, “Honest Bill” of Quenemo, this morning. Mr. Newton is in the show business, handling one of the largest wagon shows of the west. Last year he experimented with auto trucks as a method of transportation. “Just got back from Missouri, where I bought a car load of heavy draft horses,” said he. “Going to use them to pull my equipment next season. It’s too soon for motor trucks in this western country unless you can confine yourself to selected roads. I have to pull over all kinds of back country cross roads, and they are not suitable for trucks. Particularly the bridges; they are not constructed for the heavy loads we carry. I had lots of grief for this reason last year, and I shall use horses until the country grows up to the truck.”
~ ~ ~
It is reported the company composed of a number of Paola men who purchased a lease in the Peabody field some time ago for about $30,000 sold the lease this week to oil developers for $63,000 and one fourth of the oil produced on the lease.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Don and Alice Brown, experienced in the restaurant game, have leased the Pennybaker Café at Louisburg and took charge Monday. They also checked in as agents for the Santa Fe Trailway. The café, known now as Brownie’s Café, features a Sunday dinner, also regular meals and short orders.
~ ~ ~
The “March of Dimes” for infantile paralysis has been extended in the nation to February 15, so the organization in Miami County, according to Karl V. Shawver, chairman, will continue solicitations to the worthy cause. Shawver attended the ball and entertainment at Elks Hall in Osawatomie Tuesday night and stated more than $300 was obtained from Elks and friends.
~ ~ ~
The number one truck of Cecil Breckenridge, operator of a truck system from Louisburg to Kansas City, was damaged beyond repair on Tuesday evening by fire when a hose on the engine broke causing alcohol in the radiator to be sprayed on various parts of the body. Louisburg hasn’t had a fire for a long time and when firemen attempted to start the engines on the chemical and water pressure trucks, both engines failed to respond. By the time adjustments were completed, to operate and reach the blaze, the cab and engine were severely damaged.
~ ~ ~
Paola had a coal famine most of last week as all coal dealers were out of coal. New shipments came in over the weekend.
~ ~ ~
Mud on country roads is the worst it has been for a dozen years. A farmer was in town Tuesday and said that he had to hurry back to the farm if he ever expected to make it to his place, as when the mud thaws it cannot be negotiated.
~ ~ ~
Frank McCarthy, manager of the Eastern Kansas Utilities Inc., announces that “brownout” order restrictions for outdoor lighting was put in effect by the war production board will become effective February 1. Under the order use of electricity is prohibited for outdoor advertising, outdoor promotional lighting, outdoor display lighting, outdoor decorative lighting, and marquee lighting in excess of 60 watts for each marquee.
~ ~ ~
There are strained relations in one family because the husband was given the ration books with instructions to get meat for one meal. He returned with all the red points gone from the book as he forgot to adjust his appetite to wartime conditions. Now the family is having meatless days.
50 Years Ago (1970)
(From an editorial that appeared in the Western Spirit January 26, 1970) A fact of historical interest which tends to get lost over a period of years is that Kansas Day was born in Paola. The first official observance of Kansas Day was held January 29, 1877, just sixteen years after the state was admitted to the Union as the thirty-fourth member. Prof. L. G. A. Copley, head of the Paola schools in 1877, is credited with starting the day of observance. Two years later he carried the idea with him to Wichita. Kansas Day began with an afternoon set aside for the study of the geography, the history and the resources of the state. For two weeks children were busy outside the school gathering facts about people who settled the territory, making drawing of maps, the state seal and other things of interest. When the big afternoon arrived, there were speeches and students were lined up on either side of the class room to answer questions about first things in Kansas, such as the first white man, the first baby born of white parents, the first printing press, the first school, the first railroad, the first capitol, the first newspaper, and so on down the line. From the start, Kansas Day took hold and spread from Paola to Wichita and throughout the entire state.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Imagine 1,400 cars and 30 buses per day arriving in southeastern Miami County — destination casino. That’s what engineers envision on peak days for a proposed casino to be located near Jingo in southeastern Miami County. The proposed bingo parlor and casino, dubbed Princess Maria Bingo, is a two-phase project initiated by the Miami Indians of Oklahoma who hold title to 37 acres near the Linn County line. The facility will be built and operated by Butler National Corp. of Lenexa.
~ ~ ~
A retail automotive parts chain plans to build a store in Paola this spring. Tim Winters, who is coordinating the project for O’Reilly Automotive Parts, presented building and site plans to the Paola Planning Commission. The company recently bought land on the south side of Baptiste Drive, just east of the Associates in Family Care medical office.
~ ~ ~
Paola Postmaster Michael Hamilton has been asked to become a coordinator for the U.S. Postal Service’s delivery Point Sequencing program. Hamilton said his duties are expected to last at least six months. During that time, he will remain postmaster of the Paola post office and he will return to those duties full time later this year.
~ ~ ~
William R. Butler, Jr., is retiring as manager of Bill’s Dollar Store at 578 Main St., Osawatomie. Although he’s retiring as manager, Butler said he will not be breaking his association with the Bill’s Dollar Store Chain. He will still be doing some special projects for the firm. Wetona Niesz will be the new manager of the store. Butler has been involved in the Osawatomie business community for more than 50 years.
