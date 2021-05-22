Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
C. C. Clevenger of Yates Center has bought a half interest in the Osawatomie Graphic and the paper will continue Republican politics with Bell and Clevenger as proprietors. Mr. Clevenger is an experienced newspaper man and will be an asset to the newspaper.
~~~
H. A. Rossman from Block was in Paola Thursday and as usual swapping a load of hen fruit for dry goods. It keeps a good team busy every day to haul in the produce from the Ahrens Mer. Co. store at Block and haul out the merchandise.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Capt. J. C. Collins is setting out some hard maple tres in the city park. That’s a splendid service. By and by the beautiful elms will die off, as they do not seem to get sufficient water on account of the paved streets, which also reflect much heat. In time the hard maples will make a beautiful park, especially in the fall, but they will never provide the shade the elms do.
~~~
Dr. P. A. Pefitt said he would like to see an effort to start a Rotary Club in Paola. Such an organization would prove most interesting to businessmen. Another stunt that wouldn’t be bad would be for Paola and Osawatomie men to get together and have a country club about half way between the two towns.
~~~
Glaring headlight law violators are becoming more numerous. Some frightful accident will result because of blinding headlights. They are against the law. The law should be enforced. Two or three arrests of glaring headlight offenders coupled with a stiff fine or two, would result in all drivers equipping their cars with safe lights.
~~~
The Anti-Horse Thief Association organization in Paola is constantly growing. It is a splendid organization. Every man in the Paola jurisdiction should belong. It would be a most effective organization to block crimes. The A. H. T. A. members are called upon frequently and never fail as pinch hitters.
~~~
The Railroad Oil and Gas Company of Osawatomie has been granted a charter. It is capitalized for $50,000. Officers and directors are J. D. Hagadorn, president and manager; M. P. Churchill, vice-president; August Lofv, treasurer; Ben F. Winchell, secretary and attorney and John W. Slawson. The company owns a half interest in the Slawson and Roscoe lease of 130 acres half a mile west of Osawatomie.
~~~
A branch of the American Association for the Recognition of the Irish Republic has been organized at Osawatomie with John Fenoughty as president; J. J. Ryan, vice-president; M. J. Moore, secretary; and J. W. Churchill, treasurer.
~~~
Frank Sheer said he would really rather the burglar who visited his house had taken his trousers and left his money instead of doing the other. However, I feel complimented that I contributed $32 while George Strain only got touched for $7.
~~~
Joe Balocca, vice-president and travelling representative of the Paola Bottling Works, returned Friday from a business visit to various points in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. Mr. Bolocca says the present business conditions indicate an increase in volume of about 25 per cent over the same period a year ago. The Paola Bottling Works plant has been enlarged to meet the requirements of the increased patronage and is now one of the most modern factories of its kind in the state.
~~~
Frank D. Yeater moved the Dodge Headquarters from the Andsley Garage, on West Wea Street, to the new quarters just completed in the Russell Building, on South Pearl Street, in the same building with the Forsyth Motor Company.
75 years ago (1946)
An office building has been authorized for the Fluor Corporation at Paola. It will be constructed as soon as materials are available. There are now eight employed in the office and engineers and other office people will come according to E. I. Hudson, superintendent of the Paola plant.
~~~
There are only two free telephone trunk lines and one toll line between Paola and Osawatomie. As there is an unusual amount of business transacted between the two towns there is immediate need for at least two more lines as it seems the two existing lines are always busy. A telephone subscriber in a large city does not have to pay a toll charge to talk seven miles, therefore, it is ridiculous for a Paola or Osawatomie patron to pay a ten-cent toll when the free line is busy.
~~~
Cars washed and greased at Weaver Service Station, 40 east Wea, Paola.
~~~
Western Steel Corporation may become one of the biggest concerns in the county and will be of value to the entire county as it will furnish many nobs. The building, the old Deck Anderson sales barn, has been remodeled and is ready. Several cars of steel have been received. Because of the strikes the machinery hasn’t arrived as factories are behind with machinery orders.
~~~
Mr. and Mrs. Gus Anderson bought a new trailer house for their journey to California. Their auto pulls it. They can use it enroute and after they get to California if other living quarters aren’t available. Complete trailers cost $2,000 and upwards and fitted like small apartments. All are heated and have running water. They are quite a load for motor cars to pull. Autoists do not like trailers for the reason they are difficult to pass on paved highways because they are as long as big trucks.
~~~
H. T. Smith has bought six vacant lots in Drexel and will build two or three new houses to help relieve the housing shortage.
~~~
The jewelry room of O. R. Crellin Jewelry store on the north side of the square is being remodeled and enlarged. New fixtures have been added and more are to follow.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Trees are being cleared from the lot on West Peoria street where the building used to be that housed the Shumate Hatchery several years ago. It will be leveled and improved for the Tom Auten Ford Co. new and used car parking lot.
~~~
About 70 persons attended the Hillsdale Dam and Area Development Associations meeting held at Edgerton Thursday. Paul Barber, Chief engineer on the Hillsdale dam project from the Corps of Engineers said that the $306,000 in the budget would complete the planning on the project. As soon as money is available, land can be purchased for construction.
~~~
Karl Brueck, fourth District highway commissioner, said that Reno Construction Company of Kansas City was the apparent low bidder for paving the north section of new US169 highway from K68 to 1 mile south of Spring Hill. Four bridge crews are working on the new section. It is expected that paving can begin around July 1.
25 Years Ago (1996)
The Miami County Commission took another step toward a new administrative building. They agreed to purchase land across the street from the County Courthouse as a building site for new county offices. The parcel is bounded by Pearl Street on the west, Shawnee Street to the south and Agate Street on the east.
~~~
The customer service and billing office for Classic Cable in Osawatomie will close for good on Saturday. Mark Livingston, general manager for Classic Cable in Plainville, Kan., said the move was made to further consolidate area operations of the company. The Paola office will remain open for walk-in business and for placement of advertisements on the system’s Channel 6. Classic Cable assumed operations of the cable television systems in Paola and Osawatomie in May 1995.
