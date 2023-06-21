Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1923)
The Paola Country Club is getting to be a bigger proposition every day. Wednesday evening there were 85 members. Only 15 more members will be accepted. Memberships are $200.
~~~
Tuesday evening the Paola city council authorized the building of a comfort station at Wallace Park. This order is in response to the request from the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. There is $5,900 in the park fund, which will be available for the building. This amount will be used if necessary, and probably all of the sum will be needed.
~~~
A Paola woman who is a grandmother but who is an experienced chauffeur was driving out of Kansas City on the paved road at what she considered her ordinary speed. She was stopped by a motorcycle policeman who curtly told her that she was speeding and she would have to “cut down” or take the consequences.
~~~
When Sheriff Jack Barnes went into office he served notice that there must be no cigaret smoking in the sheriff’s office. He states our duty is to enforce laws and we shouldn’t countenance cigaret smoking when the sale of cigarets is forbidden in Kansas.
~~~
The delivery wagon of Fritts Bakery collided with the Balocca pop wagon Monday morning on South Silver street and pies, cakes, and bread were scattered over the street. The bakery wagon was quite badly damaged but no one was hurt.
75 years ago (1948)
Today is General Electric Day in Paola at the Fickel Appliance Co. All day factory representatives will be here to demonstrate many of the general/electric farm and home appliances and equipment.
~~~
According to Dale Cohoon, manager of the Paola Kroger store, last week was a record week for the store in gross sales since the opening of the super-market almost a year ago. The Paola store ranked the highest in produce sales in the Kansas City district for the last four weeks.
~~~
Elmer Caylor of Stanton township has announced as a candidate for the Republican nomination for county commissioner, Second district. Mr. Caylor is 62 years old and has lived in Miami and Franklin counties all his life. He has lived in Stanton township the last eight years, his home being the former Bert Caylor farm, just south of Stanton. He owns 1900 acres of land, about half in Miami county and the rest in Franklin county. Mr. And Mrs. Caylor have six sons, all farmers but Cecil, who is in the navy. Otis lives at the home and the other sons, Francis, Raymond, Marvin and Vernon are operating farms in Miami and Franklin counties.
~~~
A birthday surprise party was given to honor W. L. Rambo, Paola superintendent of schools was given by the Paola City Teachers association Friday. Music presentations were followed with a “Doctor I.Q. Quiz Program.” Carl Gump acted at Doctor I. Q. The president of the City Teachers Association, John Shaw, presented Mr. Rambo with a Waltham wrist watch.
50 Years Ago (1973)
Larry Knecht, first president of the newly formed Louisburg Ruritan Club, received the club charter from Charles Bridwell, national Ruritan president from Tennessee, at Charter Night on March 3 in Louisburg.
~~~
Frank Allbritten at the Santa Fe Motors at the top of the hill south of Paola is now the local franchise dealer for International pickups, Travelalls, Scouts, and light and medium duty International trucks.
~~~
An application for a full service branch office at Louisburg has been filed by First Federal Savings and Loan Association. The area is not now being served by a savings and loan association and this step is a further indication of our faith in the growing Louisburg community according to Chester C. Pennock, Osawatomie, president of the association. First Federal was founded at Osawatomie in 1889. The home office is still there. A branch office was opened at Paola on July 1, 1964.
~~~
Mr. And Mrs. L. W. Baehr donated a new spinet piano to the Paola American Legion Post and to the legion sponsored Little League baseball organization. Virginia Reese played the piano for the Legion chili supper open to the public last Thursday night. Arnold Debrick, Post commander accepted the piano. The Baehrs were honored by the Post at the chili supper.
~~~
A county-wide transportation and roads meeting, sponsored by the Paola Chamber of Commerce, representatives from various townships, fire departments, school districts, rural water districts, and post offices generally agreed and endorsed a proposal of naming, designating and placing of signs for rural Miami county secondary roads. Lyman Rhea, coordinator for the Paola Chamber opened the meeting. The system proposed generally was a continuation of the Johnson County system. All east-west roads would be designated streets beginning with 215th street as the north county line, and 407th street would be the south county line. Everyone agreed to this basic system with suggestions made to also preserve our county heritage when naming some of the north-south roads.
25 Years Ago (1998)
New officers were inaugurated March 25, 1998 during a meeting of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge No. 921. New officers are Bill Coffelt, lecturing knight; Dennis Barden, leading knight; Lewis Sanders, exalted ruler; Donnie McReynolds, loyal knight; Joe Heinerikson, esquire; Gail Kline, trustee; Tom Troutman, secretary; Brian Masoner, chaplain; Jeff Wilson, treasurer; Dave Hastings, inner guard; Brad Thompson, tiler; and Craig Powell, trustee.
~~~
Ground has been broken for Mine Creek visitor center. According to Benjamin Jones of the Third Iowa Cavalry, the battle of Mine Creek was the most desperate cavalry fight during the war. The center and interpretive complex, located a mile west of U. S. Highway 69 on Kansas Highway 52, will overlook the battlefield and is expected to be completed by October.
~~~
The Osawatomie branch of the Miami County Cooperative Association is back in the gasoline business. A major remodeling project included removal of old pumps and storage tanks and installation of new tanks and pumps. A canopy covers the new pumps to protect customers from the elements.
~~~
The Miami Presbyterian Church, 327th and Switzer Road, has added something new: A hitching post. Those wanting to attend church services may get there via horse. The hitching post was installed after Todd Antisdel decided one Sunday morning it would be nice to get to church on his horse.
~~~
Anyone who has ever heard stories of her exploits in the coffee shops, barber chairs or school hallways has a pretty good picture of Crystal Walker’s place in high school basketball. Those who actually saw her play would have no doubts. The Osawatomie High School senior’s name should be listed with the best of the best on any court and in any classification. That’s exactly what happened over the weekend. Walker, a 6-foot center and forward, was a first team selection on the Kansas City Star’s all-metro basketball team. She put up some big numbers this season, averaging 25.8 points, 14 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game.
