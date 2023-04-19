Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1898)
William Wilgus has had a stairway built on the east side of his building at the southeast corner of the square and has extended the platform nearly the full length of the building.
100 Years Ago (1923)
A grip epidemic has taken the county. Doctors report sickness everywhere, most if it the grip or light cases of the flu. Doctors are kept on the jump. Monday morning a merchant saw the cars of four doctors whiz by his store within five minutes. Some of the grip cases have been of a serious nature with high fever. Greatest danger comes from over exertion before the patient is entirely recovered.
75 years ago (1948)
Fontana high school won first place in the Johnson County League basketball tournament held at Bucyrus high school over the week-end. Stanley rural high school was second and Wea high nosed out Edgerton by one point and took third. High point players were: Don Watson, Fontana, 31; Don Simmons, Edgerton, 27; Eldon Mills and Dean Harbison, both Fontana, 23; Donald Purtle, Stanley, 22; Paul Corey, Fontana, 20.
~~~
When a 26-inch gas line of the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. Broke and ignited four miles northwest of Osawatomie at 7 p.m. Sunday there was a glare that could be seen at Topeka and Kansas City, fully 50 miles on a straight line. It is estimated the flames shot up from 75 to 100 feet. The roar of the flames could be heard in Paola. The break occurred at the Marias des Cygnes River near the Osawatomie City lake. The pipe goes under the river at a depth of about 25 feet below the surface of the bank. Gas was shut off west of the break and the fire went out.
~~~
Snow which fell 4 weeks ago still lies in the street on the south side of the square. And the streets are well covered with a thick layer of mud. Farmers who come to town on relatively good roads get stuck and have to be pushed from the curb. One irate merchant on the south side thinks the city might gravel the streets in the business district to pull the city out of the mud.
~~~
Using the now infamous “secret session tactics” the Paola city council at a special meeting Tuesday night railroaded through a new increased city water ordinance. Not since its introduction has a Paola citizen had the right to protest or give his views on the ordinance. Just why would the governing body of the city be in such a hurry to jam through drastic new rates on a commodity classified as a necessity?
50 Years Ago (1973)
John McCune has sold the Paola Automotive Supply to Robert Weir who owns the Weir Auto Parts store in Osawatomie. According to McCune, Weir will take over the first of March and continue to operate this store a Paola Automotive Supply.
25 Years Ago (1998)
A Paola contractor has won the bid to restore the Adair Cabin and John Brown Museum in Osawatomie and work on the project should start by March 2. Triangle Builders’ bid of $237,200 was accepted last week by officials of the Kansas State Historical Society in Topeka. Alan Hire of Triangle Builders said that the contractor would follow specifications and plans provided by the Kansas Department of Architectural Services to complete the project. The museum and cabin were all but destroyed in a December 1995 fire that was ruled arson.
~~~
The new McKeever’s Price Chopper in Louisburg will open its doors to the public at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13 in Louisburg. When the new store opens Friday, customers will find a grocery store with twice the space of the old McKeever’s Country Mart. It will have a full-service pharmacy, deli and bakers as well as a branch of People’s bank.
~~~
Bonnie Wallace, senior vice president of First National Bank and Trust of Osawatomie, is retiring. And after being a fixture in the Bank since 1966, she certainly will be missed by customers and co-workers alike. A native of Delavan, Mrs. Wallace moved to Osawatomie in 1952 and graduated from high school here. She attended Emporia State University before returning to full-time work in Osawatomie. Before joining the first National Staff, she worked five years for Willis McQueary in his law office. She also worked two years at American State Bank. Mrs. Wallace and her husband, Jim, have four children: Jim Jr., Julie Taylor, Jamie Bolling and Cheryl Wallace.
~~~
From the Feb. 19, 1998, Osawatomie Graphic: Kansas GOP Organized at local Hotel in 1859. By Alice Widner, Linn County Historian. (Editor’s note: Mrs. Widner recently came across the following article, of interest to historians in Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties. It was first printed in the June 1881 Paola Republican and then reprinted in the La Cygne Weekly Journal. Excerpts from the article follow). “We learn that the Globe Hotel at Osawatomie was burned to the ground on Wednesday night. The hotel was owned by Mr. Samuel R. Smith and was insured for $2,000. It was probably worth $4,000 to $6,000 now. It was formerly known as the Osage Valley House and was built way back in 1858. An old citizen of Osawatomie writes as follows concerning this old landmark: The erection of the Osage Valley House, or latterly known as the Globe Hotel, which was consumed by fire June 16, 1881, was commenced by Morgan Cronkite in the fall of 1858. He succeeded in opened it for hotel purposes. It was during the year 1859, while the inside of the building was in an unfinished state, that the first Republican convention of the then Territory of Kansas met to organize themselves as a distinctive party and from a temporary staging made at the east window of the sitting room, Horace Greeley made his memorable address to the people assembled upon that occasion. Inside of the old house the Republican Party of the state of Kansas was born. In the evening, the Honorable Martin F. Conway and other distinguished Kansas Republicans made speeches from the steps of the hotel. During the years 1860 and 1861, Silas W. Fisher and Nelson Crouch came into possession of the building and completed the unfinished part of the inside work. The building was erected to accommodate an extensive state line travel which was then going on between Kansas City and Fort Scott. The mails were carried via stage between the two places, leaving Kansas City in the morning and arriving at Osawatomie in the evening, and leaving Osawatomie on the morning of the next day they arrived at Fort Scott, so that the two stages met at Osawatomie and stayed overnight at the Osage Valley House. But during the war and owing to the fact that military stations were established at the different county seats along the border, the stages stopped at Paola overnight instead of Osawatomie. Thus the old house lost its glory and soon had to be shut up for want of patronage, Postmaster Crittenden, of Paola, being the last lessee before its close. During the year 1864 the property came into the possession of S. R. and H. B. Smith, was reopened for hotel purposes. It has thus been kept during varying fortunes to the time of its passing off from the state of action by fire, and was the property of Mrs. S. R. Smith, when it burned. The old home was a large substantial frame, one of the best ever erected in the county; in fact it enjoyed the reputation for many years of being the best building in Miami County. It has had for guests most of the leading politicians and army officers of the state of Kansas, besides many noted men from other parts of the country.”
