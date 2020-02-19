Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
The City Council passed a resolution authorizing E. P. Wheeler to number the houses of Paola. This is to be done without expense to the city, but of course, the property owners will be expected to pay for the numbers, but it will be only a pittance from each.
~ ~ ~
Two more Chinamen have concluded to try their fate in Paola in the laundry business and are starting up in the basement of the Bell building.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Amanda J. Giller, wife of Postmaster C. H. Giller of Osawatomie, died Wednesday at her home of consumption.
100 Years Ago (1920)
The proposed $35,000 bridge over the Marias des Cygne at the foot of Mill Street appears to be certain. It is reasonably sure that it will be one of the chief industrial developments in Osawatomie this year and will provide a quick and direct market for farmers living in the section immediately across the river. The recent session of the legislature passed a bill last week amending the present law and permitting the county commissioners to appropriate $40,000 for bridge construction without a popular vote.
The Economy Mercantile Company, owned by Lewis Kaufman and Harry Berkson, have leased a three story building in Kansas City and will establish a large wholesale house for a chain of stores in Kansas and Missouri. They operate a branch store in Louisburg. The men of means, alive and wide awake and offer this community one of the best and up-to-date stores in the history of the city. The establishing of this main office in Kansas City will give the patronage at Louisburg many advantages not found in small country town stores.
~ ~ ~
Marshall Sam Brown was called to the Frisco depot Wednesday morning at 2 o’clock to rout out some tramps who had taken possession of one of the waiting rooms. He ordered them to get out of town and toward morning he was again called to the depot and the railroad men reported the seal of a merchandise car broken. The car had not been checked up and it was not known if any merchandise was taken. Marshal Brown arrested four hoboes in the switch yard whom he had ordered out of town, and brought them to jail, and they are being temporarily held.
~ ~ ~
The high cost of loving has perhaps put a crimp in the bank roll lovelorn youths of Paola and vicinity the past month, but the high cost of living apparently holds no terrors, if the records of Judge C. T. Numbers are to be given credence. Since January 1, 2020, twenty-five otherwise sane men applied for licenses to wed, thereby expressing a desire to sign a life contract with the League of Marital Relations. In the big book in which the sad rites are recorded one finds the ages of these victims of the more deadly sex ranging from impetuous youth to childhood, all willing and anxious to make themselves a ruler of their future conduct. Cupid is a queer little cuss and some of his actions are hard to explain — but it’s leap year and the girls are determined.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Dr. W. L. Speer of Osawatomie is the new coroner of Miami County, having been appointed last Thursday by governor Andrew F. Schoeppel. Dr. Speer was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Dr. B. L. Phillips. Dr. Phillips resigned because of ill health.
~ ~ ~
A dealer makes the positive statement that if all dealers would observe the law that forbids sales of cigarets to minors, there would be plenty of cigarets to fill the demands from adults.
~ ~ ~
There are now over 700 lockers at the ice company plant in Paola, and customers are waiting chances to rent lockers. The locker system works particularly well for farmers, who raise their own meat, vegetables and fruit.
~ ~ ~
The Fluor Corporation has installed a teletype machine, which will be operated by Miss Margaret Gallagher, the machine is similar to a typewriter and sends and receives messages.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Sheriff Jerry N. Miller assisted Louisburg city police in the investigation of two break ins at Louisburg Sunday morning. The Summers Drug store was broken into and a quantity of narcotics was taken along with watches, a TV and Polaroid camera sets. The Towne Grocery also was broken into. Taken were 120 cartons of cigarets, cigars, a small amount of cash and other items.
~ ~ ~
Marvin W. Barkis, well known Louisburg realtor and former implement dealer, filed Monday as a candidate for commissioner of the first district. Barkis formerly farmed on an extensive basis. He is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank T. Barkis of Paola, and a lifelong resident of Miami County. He and Mrs. Barkis live on a farm near Louisburg.
~ ~ ~
Sister Patrice, president of Lakemary Center, Inc., announced Monday that Senator Robert Dole will be the speaker for the dedication of Lakemary Center. Also governor Robert Docking will be on the program at the dedication.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Osawatomie Pet Clinic and Kritter Korner have moved to Eastgate Plaza. Veterinarian Niki Boss recently purchased the office complex and has moved her practice, pet grooming services, and pet store there. An end unit will be remodeled for use as an animal clinic after NuWay Cleaners has moved. The dry cleaners owned by Bill and Patty Fouts will move to a building they recently purchased at 529 Parker Ave. A beauty shop, the Cutting Edge, and the Head Injury Resource Center will remain in the office complex.
~ ~ ~
County officials learned more about the proposed Princess Maria high stakes bingo project. The bingo hall, being built for the Miami Indian Tribe of Oklahoma by Butler National Corporation, an Olathe firm, will be a 24,000-square-foot facility in southeastern Miami County near Jingo. The hall will seat 894 people and includes parking for 500 cars and 10 busses according to the drawings.
~ ~ ~
Gary Ford, a native of Osawatomie, has joined the Mallinckrodt Group, Inc. based in St. Louis. He has been named director of corporate communications. Prior to joining Mallinckrodt, Ford was vice president-public relations for Pfeiffer + Co. Earlier, he was managing editor of the Kansas City Kansan and news editor of the Osawatomie Graphic.
~ ~ ~
The 34th annual Flower, Lawn and Garden Show held in Hale Arena at the American Royal complex in Kansas City was managed by an Osawatomie native. Mark Govea, who now lives in Kansas City, is landscape architect with the Kansas City Parks Department.
