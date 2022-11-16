Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Monday morning the cab to the High Line engine caught fire. Before the blaze could be extinguished the engine was out of commission. When the High Line loses an engine it is a severe blow for the branch line. The hostler started the fire in the engine as usual Monday morning. The fire got a little too hot after he left the engine. Oil on the engine caught fire. The fire company was called, but there was no water main near. The blaze was put out by water from the engine and a bucket brigade.
~~~
The Paola cheese factory is growing. It has enjoyed a good business ever since it was organized. At a meeting of the stockholders it was decided to buy milk on the open market instead of from stockholders only, as had been the practice. Stockholders were selling 2,000 pounds of milk daily. The factory can use 8,000 pounds daily. The cheese factory makes a splendid market for milk.
~~~
One of those unfortunate accidents, that bring grief to all parties, happened Friday morning of last week when Capt. John C. Collins sustained a broken hip. Capt. Collins was walking south near the home of Miss Mae Mitchler. The children of Albert Merrill were coasting. The little tots lost control of the wagon and it ran into Capt. Collins. The fall gave him a broken hip. He is 85 years old. The children were grief-stricken over the accident. Capt. Collins, plucky veteran that he is, expressed more concern over the worrying of the children than he did of himself.
~~~
The three children of Frank Boehm were driving home from school Monday with their horse and buggy when a car driven by a young man struck them breaking the shafts and tearing off both wheels on one side. The children were thrown out and the horse ran away. The children were shaken up considerably but not injured. The accident occurred just north of the Joseph Hampson home.
~~~
Burn chinch bugs in the fall as spring burning is not very effective. The bugs are now hibernating in clump forming grasses along fence rows, roadsides, waste lands and early mown meadows. Each community should form a party and work together. Good firebrands may be made with balls of cotton or corncobs soaked in kerosene with wire handles. Each party should have a barrel of water on a wagon and be provided with gunny sacks to prevent burning of fence posts and telephone poles. This work should be done before the first of January and the county agent will be glad to cooperate with any community in organizing the work.
75 years ago (1947)
Arthur Ringer is now in the money. A few years ago he invented a sterotypic camera. It reproduced views in colors in a remarkable way. One view he took from his studio over on the south side of the square, looking toward the park, was so true that the steroptycal lenses showed the same, with or without the picture. Mr. Ringer perfected his invention and the reason he sold his studio was so he could give more time to it. Last week he made a contract with Jones and Wright of Kansas City. The company will manufacture the cameras and give Mr. Ringer 5 per cent on all cameras sold. The contract guarantees him $10,000 a year for 14 years.
~~~
One of the splendid improvements on the county road system is the completion of the bridge over the slough, 5 ½ miles south of Paola, and just south of the bridge over the Marias des Cygnes. The bridge went out in 1945 when it was struck by a car. County commissioners moved at once to replace the bridge. Then it was learned that the state highway commission had to approve the plans. The state commission wanted too much of a bridge, one that would have cost about $43,000. The slough bridge is in commissioner Harry O. Cavinee’s district. He came up with a plan with a 15 ft. Diameter tube from Armco steel in Kansas City. Complete cost of the tube, the fill and the grading will be about $7,700. That’s about one-sixth what the state highway wanted spent on the bridge. A first-class job of bridge building has been done, at an immense savings to the taxpayers of the county.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Featuring a bandstand, a large dance floor and food service booths, the Palomino Club, operated by Mrs. Ella Mcdaniel, 3 ½ miles south of Paola just off US169 highway, is the newest private club in Miami County.
~~~
More than 2,000 spectators attended the first Sugar Mound Arts and Crafts Festival in Linn County Oct. 14 and 15. Seventy-three exhibitors participated in the festival at Mound City. The event was sponsored by the Linn County Historical Society and every town in Linn County took part.
~~~
Crawford H. Neff sold his drug store building in Spring Hill with contents to the Spring Hill Furniture Company. This was the last of the old business firms that had operated on Main Street in Spring Hill.
~~~
Plans have been made for a new department store in Paola to be open for business early in 1973, according to Leon B. Paine, one of the owners. Construction has already begun on an 8,000-square foot building just to the south of Sutherland’s Home Center at the Sutherland Shopping Center. To be named The Wardrobe, the new store will offer a full line of men’s and women’s clothing and shoes for the entire family. Both Paine’s Bootery and The Shoe Mart will be moved into The Wardrobe. The clothing department will be owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Curran, owners of Fashionland.
25 Years Ago (1997)
The Osawatomie PRIDE Committee was recognized for its community development projects. Nearly 50 Kansas cities competed for cash awards as recognition for their successful community development projects in 1997. The Osawatomie group placed second in the population category of 4,001 and up, winning $400.
~~~
A set of tentative road names for unincorporated portions of Linn County was presented to county commissioners Monday. A map using the names of places in the county was developed last year. However, that plan was dropped when history buffs noted that many of those roads were not near the site for which they were named. The commission then approved using a list of names of original settlers in the county.
~~~
A new doctor has come to Osawatomie. Brian Cooke is the new family physician at Associates in Family Care. Cooke began working at the beginning of September at the clinic. The expansion of the Osawatomie clinic should be completed by mid-November. The purpose of the addition was to make room for another doctor, Cooke said, and he is that doctor.
