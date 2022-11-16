Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 File photo

100 Years Ago (1922)

Monday morning the cab to the High Line engine caught fire. Before the blaze could be extinguished the engine was out of commission. When the High Line loses an engine it is a severe blow for the branch line. The hostler started the fire in the engine as usual Monday morning. The fire got a little too hot after he left the engine. Oil on the engine caught fire. The fire company was called, but there was no water main near. The blaze was put out by water from the engine and a bucket brigade.

