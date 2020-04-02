Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Christo Koobys has sold the Paola Candy Kitchen, fixtures and soda fountain to W. H. Bowers and Willard Thorpe, who will continue to conduct the business and in addition will install a modern bakery. The new proprietors are progressive men with a wide acquaintance, and will do doubt make a success of their new venture. Mr. Koobys has not yet decided what he will do.
~ ~ ~
The Mason Oil and gas Co. has bought of the Reynolds Oil Co. the lease on the J. W. Mitchell farm, formerly the Fritts farm, adjoining Wallace ark on the east. There are six wells and one gas well on this lease and five new wells will be drilled at once. The Mason co. has a rig of its own, which has been drilling a gas well and cleaning out other wells on the James Patterson farm at the west city limits.
~ ~ ~
Fred Fields, who recently came here from Kansas City, is the new manager of the Paola Creamery Company. Mr. Fields is a pleasant, affable gentleman and several years experience in the cream and milk business especially qualifies him for the position he has assumed.
~ ~ ~
F. A. McAnarney, who has been third trick operator at the Missouri Pacific depot at Paola the past four years, has resigned and will devote his entire time to the real estate business.
~ ~ ~
Sunday evening a car of gasoline and a car of fusil oil were turned over in the Frisco switch yards below the water tank. About 3,000 of gasoline were saved but most of the fusil oil went down the ditch.
~ ~ ~
J. W. Brautner, who has been subbing on the rural routes for a number of years, and never missed a day during the year. Last week he lost one of his horses and is considering giving up the mail.
~ ~ ~
The Commercial Hotel in Paola is now under new management, Mrs. Lucy Jackson having taken charge of that popular hotel. The Commercial enjoys a large patronage and is one of the best hotels in this part of the state.
~ ~ ~
The annual school meeting will be held Friday, April 9. The men and women of the one hundred school districts of Miami County meet this day and determine just what extent they will help the boys and girls in their next year’s progress.
~ ~ ~
Since the establishment of Paola as the winter quarters of the Great Patterson Show, it has been the custom of James Patterson to give the first showing of the season to his home town people. The season of 1920 will be the twenty-first consecutive year that the Great Patterson Shows have been listed on circuit of attractions throughout the country. Under the tutelage of Jim Rooney, the famous Patterson elephants will appear in new stunts that have been shown before. These elephants have shown in every large city in the country, and are justly famed as being the best performing pachyderms, and with the greatest assortment of acts. Margaret Ricardo, the famous woman lion trainer, will also appear in this show.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Minstrel of the Paola Lions club was given last evening in the high school auditorium. Those who saw the show say it was a dandy. The all-star quartet is composed of Lyman Rhea, Dr. P. A. Petitt, Robert Protzman and Harold Thompson. Jack Tawney was down for a jig. Ben Attebery gave a violin solo and Paul parsons performed a Hindu act. Lyman Rhea, Mr. Sutherland, Mr. Protzman and Mr. Thompson sang solos with accompaniments by Mrs. Thompson. Mr. Thompson was director of the minstrel.
~ ~ ~
Five hundred seventy-two new employees, men and women, are needed at the Sunflower Ordnance Works at DeSoto, by next Saturday if the supply of rocket powder for all war fronts is to be kept up to par. Women will find the ordnance plant jobs easy to learn. Instruction needed is given on the job, and pay begins as soon as the employee reports for work.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Application has been made to the Kansas Banking Department on behalf of the officers and directors of the Bank of Louisburg to construct a new banking facility. According to W. H. Ennis, president of the bank, the new facility will consist of a one story building of masonry and brick on the corner lot immediately north of the Post Office. If required approval of the supervisory agencies is not delayed, construction could begin this month.
~ ~ ~
An airlift, with proceeds going to the March of Dimes, will be held at the Osawatomie-Paola Airport Sunday, April 5. Members of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority and the Miami County Chapter of the March of Dimes are sponsors in conjunction with an open house at the airport. Children and adults will be given plane rides over Osawatomie and Paola. Riders will pay at the rate of 2 cents per pound. Don Warrick and the Joint Port Authority are making arrangements for the planes and experienced pilots to fly them.
~ ~ ~
John Guetterman wore a gas mask as he prepared to enter a metal tank to spray-paint the inside. Marvin Prothe, president of Kansas Iron Works, manufacturer of the tank assisted. The tank is to be used for water storage underground by Miami County Rural Water District No. 3. It is 8 feet in diameter and 10 feet long.
~ ~ ~
Plans for the Miami County National bank building extension were approved by members of the City Planning Commission at the meeting Monday. Also recommended was the closing of one block on Chippewa between West and Petroleus. Marvin Prothe of Kansas Iron Works plans to erect a new building in which he will relocate his plant, as the building in which it is now housed will not be available on the expiration of his lease. It formerly was the Montieth building, now owned by the city of Paola, and the area is to be used for cemetery purposes.
~ ~ ~
Fans of the NAIA basketball tournament held each year in Kansas City were pleased when it was announced the dunk shot will return to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics colleges. The dunk shot was outlawed a couple of years ago in high school and college games.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Sister Suzanne Bauer presented a history of the Ursuline Sisters at Paola Rotary Thursday. The Ursuline Sisters arrived in Paola in 1884, and, by 1895, they had built their first educational center on a 5-acre site that had been a corn field the year before. Paola residents took up a collection of $500 to purchase the 5-acre site for the Ursulines. The site choices were a wooded area in which many trees would have been cut to make way for the building and the corn field, she said. The corn field was chosen for construction of the educational center and eventual Mother House on East Peoria Street, and the wooded area eventually became Wallace Park. The Ursuline Academy operated from 1896 to 1971 and the Ursuline Junior College operated from 1924 to 1957. The first boarding students at Paola were two Indian boys whose mother asked the sisters to take care of because she did not have the means to do so.
~ ~ ~
A prickly situation involving competing Louisburg businesses situated practically on top of one another has been alleviated by the newcomer moving from its current location. Now cramped for space, Louisburg Tack and Supply, which opened almost a year ago is moving from its site in the 100 block of Broadway to larger quarters on Amity. The firm was almost directly behind Animal Nutrition Center , which is also a feed business. “I’m pleased that they are moving,” said Animal Nutrition Center co-owner Carol Sampson.
~ ~ ~
The Citizen Facilities Advisory Committee in Osawatomie Unified School District 367 looked at five solutions for solving building problems in the district. Option I focused on keeping all of the schools where they are presently located and taking care of all deficiencies in all of the buildings. Option II called for razing East School and building a new school to handle grades three through five. Option III suggested leaving West School as it is but using it only for kindergarten and first grades. East School would be torn down and a new school built for grades two through five. Option IV focused on building an new high school east of the Osawatomie State Hospital. The current high school would become a middle school. Option V called for construction of a new school to handle kindergarten through fifth grades.
~ ~ ~
A new fitness center is scheduled to open in Osawatomie this month. Jim Gochenour of Fontana will be opening T.J.’s Gym in the old U.S. Army Reserve Center in the 600 block of Kelly Avenue. Gochenour said it will feature treadmills, exercise bikes, stair steppers and a full line of weights and weight lifting equipment.
