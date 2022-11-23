Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 File photo

100 Years Ago (1922)

Friday night thieves broke into the magazine of the Independent Torpedo Co., southwest of Paola. They stole ten quarts of nitro-glycerine, ten sticks of dynamite, about 200 feet of fuse, 100 mercury caps and 100 electric caps. They got enough glycerine to blow open most of the safes in Southeastern Kansas. Entrance to the building was effected by forcing open a barred door. The thieves had nerve as a quantity of high explosive was near the door. To date no trace has been found of the missing explosives.

