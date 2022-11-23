Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Friday night thieves broke into the magazine of the Independent Torpedo Co., southwest of Paola. They stole ten quarts of nitro-glycerine, ten sticks of dynamite, about 200 feet of fuse, 100 mercury caps and 100 electric caps. They got enough glycerine to blow open most of the safes in Southeastern Kansas. Entrance to the building was effected by forcing open a barred door. The thieves had nerve as a quantity of high explosive was near the door. To date no trace has been found of the missing explosives.
~~~
A number of guests were pleasantly entertained on Wednesday by Mrs. Clifford Van Pelt at the home on East Peoria street with an afternoon party. The guests brought their fancy work and enjoyed a congenial social time. Clifford Van Pelt Jr. entertained with a piano solo which was especially well rendered and delighted his listeners who were surprised at his ability.
~~~
Thursday Masons of the county held district meeting in the Paola lodge rooms. There was an attendance of about 150 from the Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg and Fontana lodges. State Lecturer Harvey O. Davis was here for the event, which was in charge of James A. Brown, of Osawatomie, district deputy. At 6 o’clock a dinner was served in the Presbyterian church.
~~~
The Commercial Hotel in Paola was purchased Thursday from Mr. And Mrs. George H. Bales by Cook and Company of Kansas City. The new owners will take over the hotel Monday, Nov. 13. Cook and Company own and manage the Broadmoor Hotel in Kansas City and thoroughly understand the hotel business.
~~~
The ownership of the Paola Dairy Co. Has been transferred from E. McGlothlin to Archie Shelton who has already assumed the routes. Mr. McGlothlin came to Paola a little over a year ago from Tuscon, Ariz., and for has been very successful in his ventures in Paola. Mr. Shelton has been running the City Laundry for the past two years but recently sold it to Harry Davies of Osawatomie who is the present manager.
~~~
In his speech here Monday Senator Arthur Capper told a story about himself. He said that out in Western Kansas a little girl came to him and said: “Senator Capper, my name is Mary Ruth Johnson I would like to have you see my little brother, who is with mamma over at the store. His name is Arthur Capper Johnson.” Senator Capper went to the store and found the baby there, in the mother’s arms. The baby was pale and thin and looked rather sickly. Senator Capper said: “So this is the baby boy, and I am told that he has been named after me.” The mother responded. “Yes, we named him Arthur Capper but the neighbors insist on calling him Capper’s Weekly.”
~~~
Section 8, Ordinance No. 591. — Wetting or sprinkling sidewalks with water from the water works of the Paola water company during business hours is prohibited, and any person who shall wet sprinkle any sidewalk with water from the water works of the Paola water company shall be guilty of misdemeanor and shall be fined the sum of two dollars and costs. And the washing of buggies, carriages, carts, vehicles and wagons upon the public streets with water from the water works of Paola Water Company is prohibited, and any person who shall wash any buggy, cart or wagon upon any public street with water from the water works of the Paola Water Company shall be fined the sum of two dollars and costs.
75 years ago (1947)
Paola light plant bonds proposal got a majority of only 5 votes. Paola is to have a municipally owned electric light plant and distribution system. There are numerous moves before we get the light plant. The bonds must be issued and sold, the plans and specifications must be prepared and approved, the contracts must be awarded, and then construction must be carried through to completion. Mayor Loren Ellis and the members of the council, all of whom favored the bond issue, will carry out the details as rapidly as careful procedure will permit.
~~~
Paola’s White Way became a reality last Thursday night. Connections had been made and the lights were turned on. Because of a defective transformer, it was necessary to switch the lights off. They were on again Saturday evening. Of course there was a great deal of improvement in the lighting of the business section around the square, a block east on Peoria and Wea, a block west of Peoria and Wea and half a block south on Pearl and Silver.
~~~
Definite word has come that the state highway commission intends to rock and blacktop US169 between Osawatomie and Garnett. A few weeks ago delegations from Garnett and Osawatomie that went to Topeka were informed the highway was to have concrete paving. Blame for the change in the type of paving was placed by the highway department on the federal bureau of roads. More delegations from Osawatomie, Garnett and other communities along US169 will journey to Topeka to urge concrete paving.
~~~
Foundation for the factory of Monteith Bros., Inc. Has been completed on the site south of the County Barn on the Frisco tracks. The owners expect to move into the new building January 1. This is Paola’s latest industry. The company wires generators, armatures and other electrical equipment.
~~~
W. E. (Bill) Griffin is the new manager of the Pence & Bales super market in Paola. He replaces Harold Cole who has bought a grocery on the main drag in Emporia. Griffin was manager of the Pence & Bales store in Osawatomie for two years and before going to Osawatomie was associated with them in Ottawa. Griffin is married and has a son, Bill, Jr., 12 years old.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Four men accused of robbing the American State Bank in Osawatomie on August 7 have been found guilty in Kansas City, Kan., District Court. A fifth man pleaded guilty earlier. During the trial it was brought out that the men took about $7,000 in currency in the strong-armed robbery.
~~~
People are reminded of the public hearing on possible installation of cable TV in Paola, to be held Thursday night, at City Hall. At that time Murray’s Radio & TV and General Communications of Iola will have representatives present to explain their proposals and to answer questions.
~~~
In the only local race in Miami County, Charles, M. (Chuck) Light, Republican, defeated Leslie N. Barrett 3992 to 3555. Barrett was running for a second term.
~~~
Right of way agents have purchased 11 tracts of land for relocation of US169 highway southwest from Deadman’s Curve to a junction with K7 highway south of Osawatomie.
~~~
Ray Minden has purchased the old John Carpenter service station property, across the street north from the Paola post office from J. Lyman Rhea, effective Jan. 1. Rhea operated his Mobil service station there for many years before building at his present location on North Pearl Street. Ed Plummer was in the service station business there also. It is the oldest service station building in Paola. Minden is in his tenth year in business in Paola. He has been at his present location, Ray’s Derby Service, 806 North Pearl, since 1965. In addition to handling Derby products, Minden has operated a small engine repair business the past four years and recently added the Pioneer Chain Saw sales and service. Moving to his new location after the first of the year, Minden expects to expand his small engine repair service, offer auto repair, continue with chain saw sales and service and offer tires for sale. Presently occupying the old service station building is Dunaway’s Barber ship and Jerald Strausbaugh uses the repair building for his delivery service.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A 70-year-old Midwest Intercollegiate Athletics Association scoring record fell Saturday, when Paolan Brian Shay put 46 points on the score-board in Emporia State University’s 77-20 victory against the University of Missouri at Rolla. The 46 points broke the MIAA mark for scoring in a single game. Shay ran for seven touchdowns in the victory, setting another MIAA record.
~~~
The days of smoking a cigarette at Osawatomie High School home football game may be numbered. Board members voiced a consensus to enforce the no smoking policy and post “no smoking” signs on stadium grounds.
~~~
Construction is progressing ahead of schedule on Trojan Elementary School, a $6.3-million project expected to open in August 1998 for students in first through fifth grades. The 13-acre school site is located near the intersection of 18th and Parker Streets.
