Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 File photo

100 Years Ago (1923)

Paola will soon be rid of tramps. The rock pile of the city is in operation. There is a big pile of rocks on the city lots. Officers are going to pick up all vagrants and give them a chance to work on the rock pile for a meal. Wednesday there was a variation and the vagrants were put to work unloading and spreading cinders on the road to the waterworks. As the word gets passed from town to town by tramps there will be a disposition to cut Paola from the visiting list.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.