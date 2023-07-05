Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

100 years ago (1923)

This week is carnival week in Paola. The Great Patterson Shows, the carnival owned by James Patterson, opened the season as usual, at home. Arthur Brainerd, brother of Mrs. James Patterson, is in charge of the carnival. This year the carnival is better than in previous years, as it is larger. There are two “crazy” houses, a faster merry-go-round, better shows of all kinds. There are two museums, a minstrel show, the monkey motodrome, the real motodrome, the ferris wheel, the whip, the beauty show, the stadium and the dog and pony show. Besides, there are all kinds of concession stands. The square is taxed to take care of all the tents.

