Miami County Time Capsule

100 years ago (1923)
This week is carnival week in Paola. The Great Patterson Shows, the carnival owned by James Patterson, opened the season as usual, at home. Arthur Brainerd, brother of Mrs. James Patterson, is in charge of the carnival. This year the carnival is better than in previous years, as it is larger. There are two “crazy” houses, a faster merry-go-round, better shows of all kinds. There are two museums, a minstrel show, the monkey motodrome, the real motodrome, the ferris wheel, the whip, the beauty show, the stadium and the dog and pony show. Besides, there are all kinds of concession stands. The square is taxed to take care of all the tents.
~~~
Thursday afternoon at 2:15 o’clock the Hillsdale State Bank was robbed by two men of about $1,000. At 3:30 o’clock they were in the Miami County Jail.
~~~
Contrary to many reports that are being circulated the Osawatomie State Bank will not be reopened. Directors of the bank decided that it would be better to liquidate the affairs. W. G. Tulloss, of Rantoul, has been in charge of the bank for Carl J. Peterson, state bank commissioner. Thursday it was given out the Mr. Tulloss will probably be appointed receiver. Two or three parties have been looking over the field in Osawatomie, considering the opening of a new bank. It is probable that the building which the Osawatomie State Bank had been occupying will be occupied by the new institution, which may be a national bank.
75 years ago (1948)
For the first time population count of Paola exceeds 4,000. Deputy Assessors Veda Fickel, V. G. Wright and Frank Rhodes are completing their rounds and Wednesday the count of residents was over 4,000.
~~~
“No word has been received in Paola so far to restrict installation of gas service,” stated Herbert Stockwell, local manager of the Gas Service Company. Daily papers have been printing advertisements from the Gas Service company that use of gas for new homes is now restricted. This order covers towns that receive gas from the Cities Service pipe line. Paola and Osawatomie consumers get gas from the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company lines, through the Gas Service Company. So far no restrictions have been ordered from the Panhandle Eastern.
~~~
Secondary road program of the state highway commission is making progress in Miami county. The county commissioners select the highways, each commissioner making the selections in his district. In the first district the Bucyrus-Spring Hill road is completed. Contracts have been awarded for the Paola-Wellsville road from McMahan Corner west to Franklin County line. Grading has been finished over the 4 miles from Henson to the bridge east of Osawatomie. Bids have been called from Henson to 5 ½ miles east of Block Church, excepting a stretch at the Bull Creek junction with the Marais des Cygnes where a bridge will have to be built. Resurfacing of a 2 mile stretch north from Osawatomie past the sheep ranch will meet with a 7 mile stretch west from Plum Creek School house to the Franklin County line. The state highway commission has been doing the work on the US 169 detour west of Osawatomie.
50 years ago (1973)
The Wardrobe, a new concept in department stores for Paola, will hold a grand opening May 2, 3, 4, 5, in its location at Sutherland Shopping Center. The Wardrobe houses Fashionland, Wassmer’s Men’s Store, Paines Bootery and The Shoe Mart.
~~~
A 17-year-old Paola High School girl has been named Miss Garnett of 1973. Donna Jo Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Murray, was picked from a field of seven contestants at Garnett. She will carry the colors of Garnett to the Miss Kansas Pageant at Pratt later this year to compete for the opportunity of participation in the Miss America contest. Jayne Dutton of Colony was named first runner-up. Other contestants included Brenda Marriott, Kansas State College of Pittsburg.
~~~
The annual Osawatomie High School junior-senior prom, sponsored by the BPOE No. 921 and the Osawatomie Lions Club was held last Friday night. A dance was held in the school auditorium from 9 to midnight, brunch was served in the Elks Hall from midnight until 1:30 a.m. and followed by a movie at Midway Drive-in Theatre from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
~~~
Employees of Reno Construction Co. Began laying the curbing on Baptiste Drive Friday as finishing touches are being put on the four-lane asphalt concrete drive.
~~~
Work will begin shortly on a new printing plant for East Kansas Offset, Inc. The plant which will contain 7200 square feet will be erected on the site of the former John Brown Hotel in Osawatomie. Plans call for the building to house the printing operations of East Kansas Offset, Ins., as well as the Osawatomie Graphic-News. Triangle Builders, Inc., Paola, is the building contractor, G. K. Smith and Sons, Inc., Paola has the heating and air conditioning contract and Singer Plumbing and Electric, Garnett, has the contract for the plumbing and electrical work.
25 years ago (1998)
Three couples of the Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club are the only remaining charter members. Melvin and Sara Jo Stockwell, Don and Doris Davis and Jerry and Reita Woodall have been members of the group since it was organized January 1976.
~~~
More than three decades of fun on wheels came to an end last week when the Paola Skating Rink closed its doors for good. The decision was not an easy one to make, said co-owner Dan Henry, and not an easy one to hear said one the rink’s founders. “The place meant a lot to us. I wish more people had a chance for one last skate” said Marcella White, who with her husband, C.B., and her brother, Phil Hruska, opened the then-named Paola Roller rink in 1966.
~~~
Crystal Walker of Osawatomie will represent the South in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all-star game in August. Walker was a first-team selection on the Class 4A team. She played center and forward for the Osawatomie High School Trojans. Walker helped the Trojans to a third place finish in the state tournament at Salina.
~~~
Gary French has been named to a newly-created assistant superintendent position in the Osawatomie School District. French is currently high school principal. He came to the district in 1993 as assistant principal and athletic director and moved into the principal’s post when Dean Brown retired.
~~~
Bob Cole will become Central Heights School District superintendent July 1. Cole, a Miami County native, is a past superintendent of Pleasanton schools. Once a coach at Ottawa University, Cole is now interim principal in Yates Center. Cole graduated from Lane High School in the early 1960s.
