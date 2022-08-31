Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Comrades Guy Bouslaugh and Clyde Barber were in a little wreck of their own Saturday afternoon. As they were going to Osawatomie on a railroad motorcar, the machine jumped the track. Then not satisfied with throwing them both off, it ran over them and Guy is still carrying his arm in a sling. They ought to get a few more instructions in riding the goat.
~~~
Adjutant General Charles I. Martin was in Paola Friday afternoon on his way to Osawatomie. His trip was to investigate conditions in regard to the strike at the Missouri Pacific railroad shops. At Osawatomie General Martin talked over the problem with business men and they opposed the idea of sending troops. There have been no disturbances to amount to anything in Osawatomie. Charles B. Griffith, assistant attorney general, and Capt. Clint Smith, representative from the governor’s office were in Osawatomie Monday. They questioned the business men regarding their attitude about selling goods to strike breakers. Osawatomie is a mighty peaceful strike town. The railroad men there are of high class and they would hardly countenance any unlawful acts. For the most part they are using a watching and waiting policy — principally waiting, waiting for the strike to end so they can go back to work.
~~~
Alfred Mangelsdorf, of Atchison, spent Sunday here with Miss Helen Leibengood who had been camping with a party of girls at Blue Banks on the Wea. He started home Sunday evening, after the rain, in his car and in meeting a car on a newly oiled stretch of road south of Olathe skidded and the car turned completely over bruising him badly. His car was taken into Olathe to be repaired and he was brought back to Paola. Tuesday morning he went to Olathe on the train.
~~~
George Staves has sold his 1,100 acres of leases in the Baldwin oil field to Indiana partners for $325,000. It is understood that Mr. Staves receives $25,000 cash and the rest is to be received as soon as his producing wells are connected with the pipe line.
~~~
Because of the strike the Patterson Trained Wild Animal Circus had to quit after the performance in Osawatomie Monday night. The railroad would not haul the circus. Billings for two weeks in advance had been made, but Patterson had to bring his circus to winter quarters early Tuesday morning. The employees were paid off and many of them have left. Monday night several carloads of Paola Shriners attended the circus at Osawatomie in a body.
~~~
George L. Graham, J. W. Graham and Walter F. Buhrman, of Fontana, were in Paola Tuesday outfitting for a motor trip which they were planning. They left Thursday and expected to drive to Denver, Cheyenne, Yellowstone Park, and then on west to Oregon and Washington. They expect to spend next winter in or near the state of Oregon where they will trap and hunt.
~~~
The Caton Bakery at Osawatomie burned Monday morning at 2:30 o’clock. Fire started over the oven. The building, owned by Mrs. Boisvert, was valued at $3,000 and insured for $1,000. The bakery owned by the Osawatomie Baking Co., was valued at $7,000 and insured for $6,000.
~~~
Roadmaster Harry Cooper has the Frisco crossing at the south edge of Silver street in splendid shape. He had workmen dump six carloads of cinders to widen and grade up the approaches. New plank has been put on the track. It is possible for three autos to pass at the crossing. Mr. Cooper is doing the sort of work that is making his railroad popular.
~~~
The Paola horseshoe pitchers were put in their proper place when they went to the Block picnic and were shown how to pitch horseshoes by Art Deal, George Frank and others, who really know the game.
75 years ago (1947)
Paul Russell of near Beagle has bought out Loarine ‘Towhead” Diehm’s restaurant on the northwest corner of the square in Paola. He took possession last Thursday. Paul’s brother, Alfred Russell, will be in charge of the kitchen and the restaurant will feature meals, short orders, and sandwiches. It will retain the name of Tow’s Café.
~~~
Paola schools will open Monday Sept. 8, a week later than usual. Closing date will be Friday, May 28, 1948.
~~~
Bud Hunter buys out Judd Taxi Co. Announcement has been made of the purchase of the Homer Judd Taxi Co. By Forrest hunter, owner of the Victory Cab Company. According to Hunter, the Victory Cab will continue to operate two taxicabs.
~~~
A general immunization program for all school children of the county over 5 years old has been announced by Dr. P. A. Petitt, county health officer. This is made possible through co-operation of the county commissioners and the Miami County Medical Society. The service is free.
~~~
Miami County free fair will be held at the grounds just east of Wallace Park, Sept. 3, 4, and 5. A year ago the fair was revived but could not be held because of polio. It has been about 20 years since there has been a fair. A. L. Durkee is president of the association. Clayton Whetstone is vice-president, Laurence Lauver, secretary, and Alfred J. Black, treasurer. Other directors are Elmer Thoden, Charles Peckman, Bud Butterfield, Paul Coughlin, Ben Attebery, Allen Kettler, Ivil G. Starry, Alfred Knoche, Otis A. Courter and George A Whitaker.
~~~
Paola’s four-year junior college will begin the first year of operation under its recent reorganization Sept. 10. The new organization has been chartered as the Ursuline College of Paola and will include grades 11, 12, 13, 14.
50 Years Ago (1972)
It appears that Nelson Cowden, third district commissioner, and Leonard Gast, second district commissioner will be elected to the Board of County Commissioners this year. Cowden will start his second term and Louis J. Franke current board chairman will continue on the board.
~~~
The Red Apple Orchard south of Paola has a limited supply of home-grown peaches now. Much of the peach crop was hit by a freeze earlier this year.
~~~
Members of American Legion, Post No. 156, have sold their old Post home at 14 East Peoria to Dr. George Gage, optometrist. Post members approved the sale of the building in a meeting at the new Post home on Dewey street. Dr. Gage, formerly of Ottawa, plans to remodel the Old Legion building for an office.
~~~
Delores Herrs has joined the staff at The Miami County Publishing Co.
~~~
Skidmore and Devore, architects, have been employed to begin preliminary work on a new home office for First Federal Savings and Loan Association in Osawatomie. The office will be constructed on land owned by First Federal at Sixth and Main Streets. The site formerly was occupied by Corner Café on the corner, Osawa Theatre and several other buildings. Assets of First Federal passed the 12 million dollar mark recently and a larger office was needed. The present office is at 557 Main St.
~~~
Homegrown apples are plentiful this year and are now available at the Red Apple Orchard, the Ferguson Orchard, Orchard Home Farm and the Rohrer Orchard. Many families like to pick their own apples and this can be arranged at any of the orchards mentioned.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Eastgate Inn restaurant and motel has new owners. Yogesh and Gita Karia of Blue Springs, Mo., bought the restaurant and motel from Henry and Becky Iller, who have owned it about two years. Scott Fagg operates the restaurant.
~~~
Rigid Form closed its doors after 26 years manufacturing Guidon truck covers. The company has had troubles since 1993, when company founder Ron Webster died in a rafting accident in Colorado.
~~~
A longtime Paola business plans to relocate in the Paola Industrial Park. G.K. Smith & Sons plans to build a 15,000-square-foot building in the industrial park, company president Ken Smith told the Paola City Council on Tuesday. G.K. Smith started the heating and air conditioning business 42 years ago, and it has been at its current location west of Paola’s Square for about 20 years. The business has outgrown the space at 120 W. Peoria St., Ken Smith said.
~~~
A huge shopping center is scheduled to open in Olathe a decade after it was proposed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Great Mall of the Great Plains at 20700 W. 151st St. Is scheduled for Thursday. It will contain more than 100 stores under one roof.
