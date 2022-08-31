Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)

Comrades Guy Bouslaugh and Clyde Barber were in a little wreck of their own Saturday afternoon. As they were going to Osawatomie on a railroad motorcar, the machine jumped the track. Then not satisfied with throwing them both off, it ran over them and Guy is still carrying his arm in a sling. They ought to get a few more instructions in riding the goat.

