Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
J. T. Long arrived in Lane last Wednesday with 70 Kentuckians who will buy farms in Franklin and Miami Counties and will become citizens of Kansas.
~~~
The Globe man has a treat tirade in the last issue of that wonderful sheet, about the editors of the Graphic being stingy and not contributing to any enterprise in Osawatomie. The Graphic editors pay ten times as much each year for the support of churches and every other enterprise as does the Globe and we can prove our statement by the subscription papers that have been circulated for the raising of funds for various purposes.
~~~
Last Saturday night Mayor Meek went into Nate Bruner’s place of business and proceeded to go “behind the screen” when that gentleman deliberately pulled a gun on him and told him to keep out. The mayor had Bruner arrested and the trial came up before Squire Devore, who held that the mayor was a trespasser and released Bruner. This decision is contrary to all court decisions we have heard of in similar cases. Decisions usually say that a man who draws a gun on another can be held for assault. We think the mayor had a perfect right in going in where the public generally go.
~~~
Arthur Lowe has a nice stock of hardware at Fontana.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The State Bank of Rantoul was entered by robbers in the early hours of Saturday morning and all the currency and liberty bonds stolen. The robbers obtained tools from the Missouri Pacific section house and after forcing an entrance used nitro glycerine to blow off the vault door and the door of the safe. There were three explosions in rapid succession and the noise awakened Mrs. M. E. Seymore who lives within a block of the bank building. She gave the alarm and in twenty minutes a crowd had collected only to find that the burglars had set fire to the interior of the building and that the flames were beyond control. The fire completely destroyed all records of the bank as well as the content of the vault and safety deposit boxes. The robbers didn’t get much money as they didn’t get into the safe. They got a few bonds and some cash that were in the vault. Over $4000 in the safe was saved. From all appearances, when they blew the safe, one of the wheels which support it broke off throwing the safe over on its face and evidently they did not have enough help to lift it.
~~~
Friday morning Dan Maples carrier on Rural Route No. 1, met with a serious automobile accident near the S. C. Ivy, north of town. Mr. Maples, who has a reputation for making his rounds in quick time in his Chevrolet, was just crossing Bull Creek. The steering knuckle broke and Mr. Maples lost control of the car and it overturned in a ditch. Mr. Maples was pinned under the car. One of the Ivy boys and Van Purcell found him. He received internal injuries to the chest and cuts and bruises over his body. For a time it was thought he was fatally injured as the jolt was hard one for a man of his years to withstand. However, Mr. Maples is recovering and will be out in a week or ten days.
~~~
Kept promise made years ago. Twenty-one years ago, the 21st of February, W. E. Hays come into the Farmers and Mechanics Bank and proudly told the cashier, Walter Barnes that he had a new boy at his home. Upon being asked his name, Mr. Hayes replied that he had not as yet named him whereupon Mr. Barnes stated that if the boy was named Walter he would buy him a suit of clothes when he was twenty-one years old. So Mr. Barnes escorted Walter Hays to Nicely’s and kept his promise by ordering a fine tailored suit for his namesake.
75 years ago (1946)
Joe Butel, former naval aviator who serve with distinction with a carrier force in the Pacific, will have a plane for airplane rides at the Butel farm, 4 miles northwest of Paola Saturday and Sunday.
~~~
Max Leyland, veteran of War II and formerly of Independence, Mo., has purchased the Rasmussen Grocery from Ejnar Rasmussen and is now in charge of the store. Layland will call his store “The Paola Market” and it will continue to be a member of the Associated Grocery organization.
~~~
Paola Country club is one of the few golf clubs in Kansas that weathered the depression and the war years. The Paola club is completely out of debt, and has $1,000 invested in United States bonds and about $500 in the treasury. There are 95 members said Robert E. Coughlin, president of the club. The Paola Country club was organized in 1923 with 100 members. The 80 acres north of Paola were bought and paid for and the Club House was constructed and the golf course made.
~~~
Wednesday night a group of thirty young men organized the Paola Junior chamber of Commerce by adopting a constitution and electing officers and a board of directors. These officers were elected for the coming year: Karl V. Shawver, Jr., president; Charles Wilson, 1st vice-president; Maynard Elliott, 2nd vice president; Robert I. Nicholson, secretary; Carl Tarr, treasurer. Those elected to serve on the board of directors are: Tom Buchman, Drew McLaughlin Jr., Milton Sullivant, Raymond Miller and Joe Clark.
~~~
At the Paola city council meeting Tuesday night it was voted to do away with the fountain in Park Square, remove the iron railing and place a flag pole in the center. One reason for doing away with the pool was the difficulty in providing for and caring for the gold fish.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Five Paola youths were injured, one seriously, in a car-train wreck shortly after 1 o’clock Sunday morning. All five were in a 1959 Volvo which was struck by a northbound Missouri Pacific freight train at the West Peoria street crossing in Paola. Injured in the wreck were Randy Lee Green, Allen Green, Harold Van Trece, Virgil Dillard and Jerome Patillo. They were westbound when the car stalled on the tracks. The car was carried 1143 feet north on the tracks. None of the train crew composed of W. E. Howard, conductor, H. A. Stoner, engineer, G. L. Lowe and L. P. Trout, brakemen, was injured. The crew lives in Osawatomie.
~~~
Roger Coltrin is the new president of Paola united Fund. Elected at the reorganization meeting Tuesday night. He succeeds Gary Ross. Other new offices are John Rhea, vice-president, and Mrs. Ruth Robinson, secretary, succeeding Leon Paine and Mrs. Mary Gilman. Dr. John J. Lambert was reelected treasurer. The meeting was held at Ross Truck Lines office.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Osawatomie High School seniors Ben Pretz and Rick Woodson show off “The Blue Bomb” a hovercraft which used carbon dioxide for propulsion. Woodson and Pretz won top honors with their hovercraft at the annual high school Engineering Design Competition, which was held at Emporia High School.
~~~
Frank Pretz of Osawatomie is the new president of the Kansas Holstein Association. He was elected Saturday during the 80th meeting of the association in Manhattan. Pretz is a partner in Pretz Holstein Farm east of Osawatomie. He is serving a two year term as president.
