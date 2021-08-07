Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Don’t forget there is the very best Cherokee Lump Coal at W. A. Carpenter’s Coal Yard, 602 West Wea Street. We have contracted with one of the largest coal companies operating in Kansas, to furnish us with as good coal as the Cherokee district produces.
~~~
The Missouri Pacific Railroad will put on a new train Sunday to be known as the “Rainbow Special,” operating between Kansas City and Little Rock, Ark. It will be one of the fastest trains on the system and will doubtless prove popular. It will stop only at county seat towns. No. 117, southbound will leave Kansas City at 4 p. m. and arrive in Paola, the first stop at 5:32. No. 118, northbound, will leave Paola 10:26 a. m. and arrive at Kansas City at 12:01 p.m.
~~~
A Paola business man suggest that Wallace park be opened as a free camping ground for tourists during the hot season and that signs be placed at the various city approaches directing travelers to the entrance of the big forty acre “play ground.” Many tourists pass through Paola and camp in or near the city. Numbers of them follow the Jefferson highway east of town and do not come into the business section. Wallace park is one of the best camping grounds in the state.
~~~
Wednesday afternoon a northbound Missouri Pacific freight train was wrecked near Dodson, close to Kansas City. A spreading rail is supposed to have caused the wreck. Four cars of gasoline and one of crude oil were turned over. Gasoline escaped and ran into a creek. Motor car owners and others attempted to salvage the gasoline. Two boys applied a match to the gasoline in the creek to see if it would burn. It did. The 50,000 gallons made a big blaze. The boys were burned badly. There were 79 cars in the train and the crew saved all excepting the oil cars. Engineer G. B. Trayser, Fireman R. H. Roseberry, Conductor Ed Henigar and Brakemen Claude Patterson and George Fixley, all of Osawatomie, made up the crew. Missouri Pacific trains were detoured over Frisco tracks.
~~~
Attention has been called to the bad railroad crossing near the Frisco depot. The rails project above the roadbed about three inches and there is danger of breaking the springs of a car or perhaps a serious wreck. The same condition existed in Osawatomie until the Chamber of Commerce took the matter up with the railway company and forced them to put in and maintain a good crossing. If Paola’s civic organization will take a joy ride in that direction some evening, perhaps a similar action will be taken here to induce the railway company to fix this rough crossing.
~~~
The Speer hospital at Osawatomie is a Miami county institution of which we can all be proud. The Doctors Speer have shown much enterprise in providing a modern hospital for the convenience of Miami county people. Such institutions are the means of saving many lives. The Speer hospital should receive support for all over the county. It is a deserving institution. Many would rather have their sick in a hospital away from the heat and noise of large cities.
~~~
The Paola Transfer and Storage Company, through it manager, C. C. Pitts, donated the use of the big two-ton pneumatic truck to haul the band instruments to Drexel Tuesday evening. The large 40X8 pneumatic tires upon which this truck is mounted, makes it ride with the ease and grace of a limousine.
75 years ago (1946)
The Miami County Fair will be August 14, 15, and 16. This is the first county fair in more than 20 years, or since the Miami County Farm Products Show was discontinued. That show appealed to people all over the county, and there was regret when it was given up. The new fair association, county-wide in sponsorship, is calculated to take the place of the old products show and also the 4-H shows that have been held in recent years. Tuesday night members of the Lions club agreed to take charge of the big parade on opening day of the fair. The JayCees will be in charge of the entertainment features at the stadium in Wallace park.
~~~
Last Thursday W. J. Adriance became the owner of the Lowe Truck and Tractor Co., having purchased Miami county’s largest implement concern from L. W. Lowe. The firm will now be called the Paola Truck and Tractor Co. L. W. Lowe became the International dealer here in 1936. At that time he was joined by Alex Winslow who has been shop superintendent ever since. Lowe moved his firm to the present location on West Wea in 1944.
~~~
The Ingersoll Machine Shop, largest and most complete privately owned machine ship between Kansas City and Memphis, has added a new radial drill to their already complete shop. Soon Elmer Ingersoll will have all three of his sons associated with him in the shop, as Bob is supposed to arrive from overseas this week-end. Already Elmer Ingersoll, Jr., and Bill Ingersoll have returned from the service to their work. In the rear of the Ingersoll is a 316-foot gas well that has been in two years and already paid for itself as it provides heat and fuel for the shop.
~~~
There is no epidemic of polio in this county. That was the statement of Dr. P. A. Petitt, county health officer. However, because of the six cases reported in the county within the last two weeks, it is wise for parents to be careful of their children. Keep them away from crowds. Best way is to keep them at home.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Work on the three apartment complex on Baptiste Drive is proceeding ahead of schedule. It is expected that one unit with 16 apartments will be available for occupancy by Sept. 1. The other two buildings will be ready probably in 30 days.
~~~
Thursday the board of county commissioners executed a contract with the Lockwood Company, Inc., to produce computerized tax statements for both personal property and real estate for the coming year 1972.
~~~
Lynn Dickey, the pride of Osawatomie and Miami County has been honored by the Kansas State University as the school’s Athlete of the Year and the recipient of the annual Mike Ahearn award.
25 Years Ago (1996)
For a couple of hours Saturday evening, Paola’s Park Square served as the passageway to a time gone by. It was the starting point for the first all-horsepowered parade in Miami County. The event featured 65 wagons and more than 100 horses. The parade was organized by Joe Auten, owner of Lone Star Ranch, Paola.
~~~
Voting in Miami County soon could be as easy as withdrawing cash from an automated teller machine. County Clerk Kathy Peckman is testing a new voting device that eventually could change the way all Americans cast their ballots. The voting machine could replace paper ballots.
~~~
Kenneth Head, a Paola dentist, will retire from his practice of more than 30 hear. Head started his practice in Paola in 1060. Gene Butel, a dentist who grew up in Paola, returned to the community in January and purchased Head’s practice.
